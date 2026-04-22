Meghan Markle's 'Mask Slip' Moment In Australia Is Reportedly Giving Her Former Staff 'PTSD'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Australia has been full of moments that are probably going to hike up former (and current) staffers' therapy bills. One of Meghan's biggest "mask slip" moments occurred during a trip to Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne on April 14, 2026. Someone who seemed to be a member of Harry and Meghan's staff was filmed putting her hand on Harry's shoulder, likely to get his attention during a loud event full of patients and their families. Stills and video of the quick moment posted to X show Meghan's smile clearly drop as she fixes the woman with a frosty glare for daring to touch her husband.
Duchess Meghan Markle gives woman 'death stare' after she touched her husband Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LHfMzg8ZaR
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 19, 2026
It may have only been a few seconds, but some of Meghan's former staffers told Tom Sykes for The Daily Beast's "The Royalist" podcast that it was enough to trigger past trauma they experienced working for the former "With Love, Meghan" star. "Another former employee told me, 'It gives me PTSD,'" Sykes said on the episode. According to Sykes, the former staffer explained how the video clip reflected Meghan's true character. "It's classic Meghan ... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved," the former staffer reportedly said. Other former workers described the moment to Sykes as "traumatic," adding that it "revived memories" of their bad experiences working for Meghan.
The glare wasn't Meghan Markle's only misstep in Australia
Meghan Markle's glare at her staffer is sparking a lot of online chatter, but it wasn't the only faux pas she committed while on her tour of Australia. She also wore some eyebrow-raising outfits to events. But, being unfashionable wasn't her worst offense. She went a step further and made all of her outfits shoppable on OneOff, an AI fashion platform in which she is an investor. So, she makes money off of all the fans who want to dress like her (if those people even exist).
On the surface, this may appear to be a harmless move. Meghan does have to make money since she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are no longer traditional members of the royal family. Other celebrities like Kate Hudson and Emma Roberts are also on One Off. But Meghan wore some of these outfits to places like the Royal Children's Hospital and Bondi Beach to visit with first responders and survivors of the December 14, 2025, shooting at a Hanukkah celebration there. To monetize visits like that in any way is in poor taste, to say the least. But Meghan isn't above evoking her children's names to sell candles as she begs for privacy beside Harry. So, who knows what moral line she's unwilling to cross?