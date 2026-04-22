Meghan Markle's 'Mask Slip' Moment In Australia Is Reportedly Giving Her Former Staff 'PTSD'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Australia has been full of moments that are probably going to hike up former (and current) staffers' therapy bills. One of Meghan's biggest "mask slip" moments occurred during a trip to Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne on April 14, 2026. Someone who seemed to be a member of Harry and Meghan's staff was filmed putting her hand on Harry's shoulder, likely to get his attention during a loud event full of patients and their families. Stills and video of the quick moment posted to X show Meghan's smile clearly drop as she fixes the woman with a frosty glare for daring to touch her husband.

Duchess Meghan Markle gives woman 'death stare' after she touched her husband Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LHfMzg8ZaR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 19, 2026

It may have only been a few seconds, but some of Meghan's former staffers told Tom Sykes for The Daily Beast's "The Royalist" podcast that it was enough to trigger past trauma they experienced working for the former "With Love, Meghan" star. "Another former employee told me, 'It gives me PTSD,'" Sykes said on the episode. According to Sykes, the former staffer explained how the video clip reflected Meghan's true character. "It's classic Meghan ... smiling to the public on one side of her face and glowering at you on the secret side where she thinks she is unobserved," the former staffer reportedly said. Other former workers described the moment to Sykes as "traumatic," adding that it "revived memories" of their bad experiences working for Meghan.