12 Gisele Bündchen Moments That Surely Made Tom Brady Eat His Heart Out

Since her divorce from Tom Brady in October 2022, Gisele Bündchen has entered a new phase of her public and private life. And let's face it, she probably struck a nerve. Instead of retreating to heal her wounds, she has chosen not to dim her spotlight, but not in an attention-seeking way. Her appearances, interviews, and personal milestones show a woman unapologetically taking life by the horns.

In the immediate aftermath of the split, Bündchen kept a relatively low profile, as the divorce of one of the biggest celebrity couples naturally brought a lot of unwanted attention and speculation. Within months, however, her name returned to headlines for reasons that had little to do with her past marriage. Whether it was her evolving relationship with professional jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, new projects, or candid interviews about personal growth, the narrative began to shift from that of a wounded ex, to that of an empowered woman.

Part of what has defined this new period is how deliberately she has shared information about her new life. She didn't broadcast every step of the separation publicly, and hasn't been trying to "throw shade" at her ex or use her divorce as a weapon. But that doesn't mean she's stayed silent. Slowly, she has clarified timelines, addressed rumors directly, and shared as much of her new life as she felt comfortable sharing, all without succumbing to newly-divorced clichés.

But it's not just her personal life that has been thriving. Her modeling career has not stalled, and she has been broadening her horizons with new ventures. The difference is that her work, like everything in her life now, is more intentional, more authentic. That's the glow we see: the glow of a woman living her truth.