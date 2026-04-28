All The Jewelry Princess Charlotte Is Set To Inherit

If you know anything about the royal family's jewelry collection, then you probably know Princess Catherine's only daughter is set to both inherit and have access to some pretty special pieces. As the only daughter of the future king, Charlotte will reportedly be left with a suite of jewelry that's worth millions. After all, as her role in the royal family evolves, her access to the royal jewelry collection will inevitably change, too. As an unnamed insider told Express in 2021, she'll apparently "have the pick of the palace jewels" when she turns 18.

In addition to the pieces that personally belong to Charlotte's mother, there are a number of diamond and pearl necklaces, rings, and tiaras that have been in the British Royal Family collection for generations. While King Charles III did technically inherit Queen Elizabeth's own massive personal collection of jewelry, the details of her will are private, so we may never know all of the details regarding how everything was distributed. That said, Catherine reportedly has inherited and been entrusted with pieces from the royal vault ,and when she becomes queen, it stands that she'll have unlimited access to said vault.

It's safe to assume Princess Charlotte is also set to both own and be entrusted with some truly iconic jewelry. Here is a breakdown of some of the most noteworthy and exquisite pieces that currently belong to her mother, as well as the royal heirlooms that she may one day get to wear.