All The Jewelry Princess Charlotte Is Set To Inherit
If you know anything about the royal family's jewelry collection, then you probably know Princess Catherine's only daughter is set to both inherit and have access to some pretty special pieces. As the only daughter of the future king, Charlotte will reportedly be left with a suite of jewelry that's worth millions. After all, as her role in the royal family evolves, her access to the royal jewelry collection will inevitably change, too. As an unnamed insider told Express in 2021, she'll apparently "have the pick of the palace jewels" when she turns 18.
In addition to the pieces that personally belong to Charlotte's mother, there are a number of diamond and pearl necklaces, rings, and tiaras that have been in the British Royal Family collection for generations. While King Charles III did technically inherit Queen Elizabeth's own massive personal collection of jewelry, the details of her will are private, so we may never know all of the details regarding how everything was distributed. That said, Catherine reportedly has inherited and been entrusted with pieces from the royal vault ,and when she becomes queen, it stands that she'll have unlimited access to said vault.
It's safe to assume Princess Charlotte is also set to both own and be entrusted with some truly iconic jewelry. Here is a breakdown of some of the most noteworthy and exquisite pieces that currently belong to her mother, as well as the royal heirlooms that she may one day get to wear.
Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring
Princess Diana's engagement ring could be passed down to her eldest granddaughter. When it came time for Prince William to propose to Catherine, Princess of Wales, he gave her his mother's sapphire and diamond ring. Without question, Diana's engagement ring was a perfect fit for Catherine. It's long been presumed that William and Catherine's daughter, Princess Charlotte, will inherit the ring.
The 12-carat blue sapphire ring, adorned with 14 solitaire diamonds, was a controversial pick at the time, given that it wasn't a part of the royal collection. Rather, anyone willing to shell out £28,000 (approximately $65,000) to acquire it from Garrard could do just that. Diana could have chosen her ring from the crown jeweler and gotten a custom-made engagement band. Yet she opted for a stunning design that wasn't a royal exclusive, thereby breaking protocol. Widely considered the "People's Princess," it was all the more fitting that she selected a timeless ring that was relatively accessible to the public — though still quite pricey.
The ring's design was inspired by a blue brooch that once belonged to Queen Victoria and was later worn by Queen Elizabeth II. Despite her marriage to then-Prince Charles ending in divorce, Diana still wore the ring after their separation. And now, Catherine wears the ring that belonged to the mother-in-law she never got to meet. As William told ITV following their engagement, "This is my way of keeping [Diana] sort of close to it all."
Princess Diana's garland-style tiara worn on her wedding day
Princess Charlotte will likely never wear a tiara until her wedding day due to protocol, but when that day arrives, she has plenty of options to choose from. One of them might very well be Princess Diana's garland-style tiara, which she wore on her wedding day, which took place on July 29, 1981. As Diana's eldest granddaughter, Charlotte may one day not only get a chance to don the Spencer Tiara, but there's been speculation that she could potentially inherit it.
As of this writing, the headpiece is said to be in the possession of Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer. According to a 2022 report from The Court Jeweller, it's believed that the tiara will stay in with the Spencer name and go to Charles Spencer's eldest son. However, there have long been rumblings about whether or not it'll actually go to Charlotte. As GoodtoKnow reported in 2021, an unnamed palace insider once claimed, "[Prince] William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother's namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday."
The tiara, which was not from Queen Elizabeth II's private collection, belonged to Diana's family. It was made with a blend of different jewels from the Spencer lineage, and remodeled by Garrard for Diana's grandmother, Cynthia Spencer. Diana also wore it on other occasions, including a state reception at the Crest International Hotel in Australia in 1983.
Collingwood pearl drop earrings that belonged to Princess Diana
Princess Charlotte could also inherit the pair of Collingwood pearl drop earrings. The timeless earrings were a wedding gift to Princess Diana from Collingwood, though she did wear them to a banquet she attended in London some weeks before her nuptials. The earrings quickly became a staple piece in her private collection, and she paired them with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara on more than one occasion. The earrings, which were part of Diana's legendary "revenge dress" look, are sure to catch your eye. As jewelry designer Sophia Perez told Hello! magazine in 2025, "These earrings showcase expert gem selection."
Diana's eldest son's wife would go on to inherit the pair. In July 2017, Catherine, Princess of Wales, sported the aforementioned earring and tiara combo for a Spanish state visit at Buckingham Palace. They were also featured in the Victorian-style portraits Catherine had taken to commemorate her 40th birthday in 2022.
Queen Mary's Asprey halo emerald choker
Princess Diana's favorite choker-slash-headband might also end up in Princess Charlotte's own jewelry rotation. The Asprey halo emerald choker belonged to Queen Mary, and she took possession of it following the 1911 Delhi Durbar, a ceremony held shortly after George V's ascension to power. The necklace was redesigned by Garrard years later. Although Queen Elizabeth II inherited the heirloom, she was never photographed wearing it.
King Charles III's first wife, on the other hand, made it one of her go-to pieces after Elizabeth gave it to her. Alas, when the couple embarked on their 1985 tour of Australia, Diana decided to sport the piece as a headband at a dinner — and apparently, this didn't sit right with her mother-in-law. "It was a piece that the Queen was very fond of, but which she, in turn, decided to pass on to Diana as a wedding gift," royal watcher Debora Attanasio told Marie Claire Italia (via Express). "According to sources close to the Queen, having seen what Diana had done with it, Her Majesty became very irritated."
Diana also wore it to her 36th birthday celebration, which took place before her fatal car accident. Following Diana's death, the piece, which the queen loaned to her daughter-in-law, was put back in the British Royal Collection vault. In 2022, Catherine, Princess of Wales, was seen with the necklace in Boston during her first overseas visit following Queen Elizabeth II's death. Charlotte may very well inherit access to this spectacular piece, too.
The Greville chandelier earrings passed down to the Princess of Wales
The pair of dangling earrings that Princess Catherine wore to the 2026 BAFTAs could be another accessory that gets passed down to Princess Charlotte. The 1918 Cartier chandelier earrings have been a part of the British Royal Family collection ever since socialite Dame Margaret Greville left them to the royal family when she died in 1942. When Queen Elizabeth II got married a few years later, she received the earrings as a wedding gift. However, as royal expert Amanda Matta told Only Natural Diamonds, "[Elizabeth] actually wasn't able to wear them for a while because she didn't have pierced ears."
These dramatic and elegant earrings reside in the royal vault, but Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been entrusted to wear them. She has donned them on several occasions as of late, including at the 2023 Diplomatic Reception. The earrings feature a blend of diamonds, with the first iteration looking nothing like the piece we've come to know through modern monarchs. Per The Court Jeweller, The Royal Collection Trust describes the earrings as being "a lexicon of modern cuts." From emerald diamonds to pear-shaped diamond drops, the earrings are far more elaborate now than they once were.
The classy Asprey London oak leaf earrings
Princess Catherine's Asprey London oak leaf earrings, which are part of her personal collection, will likely end up in Princess Charlotte's jewelry box. The 18-carat yellow gold hoops have become a go-to for the Princess of Wales, with her wearing them to do anything from dropping her children off at school to attending a Wimbledon match. The nature-inspired earrings have oak leaves and pavé diamonds that add a subtle bling to Catherine's famously elegant aesthetic.
Asprey has a longstanding history with the royals, being granted their first Royal Warrant from Queen Victoria in 1862. The British jeweler even designed other pieces that the Princess of Wales has selected to wear for public outings, including another pair of white gold and diamond earrings she was seen sporting during a visit to Ireland in 2020.
Bahrain pearl drop earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has also worn the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, which are from Queen Elizabeth II's private collection. She paired them with a vintage pearl necklace at a Commonwealth Day service in March 2026. And before that, she had them on for the Remembrance Service in 2024 and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.
When Catherine wore the earrings to the Remembrance Service in 2024, jewelry expert Laura Taylor told Express that this was a way for the royal to pay tribute to the late monarch. "By wearing these earrings, Kate aims to honour the Queen's legacy and the tradition of wearing pearls for moments of reflection and remembrance, echoing the late monarch's preference for understated elegance on such occasions," she said.
The earrings were custom-made with the pearls that Hakim of Bahrain gave to Elizabeth as a wedding gift. Given their significance and sentimental value, we may very well see Princess Charlotte carry on the tradition of wearing these earrings when the occasion calls for it.
The Princess of Wales' Cartier Ballon Bleu watch
This Cartier timepiece is sure to be an elegant accessory for Princess Charlotte once she's older. The Cartier Ballon Bleu Stainless Steel watch, which her mother began wearing in 2014, is a luxurious piece fitting for a royal. The watch was a gift from Prince William to Princess Catherine on their third wedding anniversary, and it has a round aesthetic with a large Roman numeral dial. It is a more contemporary creation than the aforementioned jewelry Charlotte is set to inherit, and its name is inspired by the watch's shape and blue sapphire cabochon crown.
The accessory has been spotted on Catherine's wrist on both formal and informal outings, proving to be a timepiece that will never go out of style. The model that the Princess of Wales wears is medium-sized, with a Swiss quartz movement. Its modest aesthetic matches her chic fashion choices, and if Charlotte's adult wardrobe is anything like her mother's, it will surely suit her too.
Princess Diana's three-strand pearl bracelet
Princess Catherine has paid homage to her late mother-in-law on a number of occasions by wearing jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana. One such piece is the three-strand pearl bracelet, which has been in rotation for Catherine since 2017. Prince William's other half first wore it at a reception in Berlin, and she also had it on at a French state banquet in July 2025.
Though it may seem slightly more understated than some of the other pieces on this list, the bracelet is certainly nothing to sneeze at. As diamond expert Zack Stone told Express in 2021, "Like many of Diana's jewelry, it's likely to feature only the finest quality stones and pearls." At the time, he estimated that it was worth £35,000 (approximately over $45,000).
The bracelet, which features an intricate diamond clasp, was designed by Nigel Milne in 1988. Prince William inherited it from his late mother, and it will likely be passed down to Princess Charlotte when she comes of age.
Queen Elizabeth II's four-strand pearl choker
On the topic of pearls, Queen Elizabeth II was particularly fond of her Japanese four-strand pearl choker. Similar to the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, Elizabeth was gifted the pearls before they were used to make the classic four-strand pearl choker. She received the pearls in the '70s while on a state visit in Japan, and the necklace was later commissioned. In the early '80s, Elizabeth and Princess Diana were both spotted wearing the piece, which is part of the Royal Collection.
Some decades later, it would be Princess Catherine's turn to wear the four-strand choker. The Princess of Wales has worn the necklace on somber occasions like Elizabeth and Philip's funerals. She's also trotted it out for events like Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary, as well as a 2025 Commonwealth Day service. At the latter celebration, she wore the necklace alongside a sophisticated red dress and a matching round hat. While she may never personally own the necklace, Princess Charlotte may get to wear it, too.
Princess Diana's diamond and South Sea pearl drop earrings
Another set of pearl drop earrings that made rounds within the British Royal family — and will likely reach Princess Charlotte — are the diamond and South Sea earrings once owned by Princess Diana. Throughout the '90s, King Charles III's first wife was photographed wearing these statement dangly earrings time and time again, and who could blame her? As jewelry designer Jessica Flynn told Hello! in 2025, "The earrings feature two beautiful South Sea Pearls of exceptional quality, their creamy white shine making them among some of the finest pearls in the world."
Interestingly, this particular pair of earrings can be worn without the pearl, as the diamond top part is detachable. That came in handy when Princess Catherine took possession of the jewelry. She ultimately made a modification to the dangling pearl drop, replacing the original pearl with a slightly more understated one. She's gone on to wear the earrings for a number of occasions, including the 2022's Remembrance Day service, which was led by King Charles III.
When Princess Charlotte presumably inherits this pair of earrings, will she maintain the pearls her mother added or the original ones that Diana wore? Or wills he bring in a new set of pearls to truly make them her own? Only time will tell.
Multiple pairs of sapphire earrings
Princess Charlotte will certainly have her pick of sapphire pieces when she's older. For starters, the Queen Mother was often photographed the gorgeous sapphire and diamond fringe earrings to major royal family events, including Charles III's 50th birthday celebration in 1998. It's speculated that the Queen Mother received them as a wedding gift. When she died, Queen Elizabeth II inherited the fringe earrings, but they remained more or less untouched for years. That all changed when Princess Catherine took them out of the royal family vault. She has been spotted wearing them ever since she was the Duchess of Cambridge.
And, of course, there are the sapphire pieces that once belonged to Princess Diana. When Diana married King Charles III, the Crown Prince Fahd of Saudi Arabia gifted her with a suite of sapphires, which complemented her engagement ring beautifully. Her collection of sapphire pieces included the double-drop sapphire and diamond earrings. These earrings would go on to become a staple of Catherine's jewelry box. It seems safe to assume these glimmering pieces, which were gifted to Catherine by Prince William, will be passed along to Charlotte.
Queen Mary's diamond choker bracelet
A diamond-studded piece Queen Mary had commissioned way back when has become one of Princess Catherine's accessories, and it could eventually be passed down to Princess Charlotte. Mary of Teck, Queen Consort of King George V, first appeared wearing the bracelet as a choker in a portrait that dates back to the 1920s, and the necklace was left unworn for decades after the royal died. Cut to 1975 when the Queen Mother wore it on her 75th birthday as a bracelet instead of a choker.
Let's jump forward a few more decades: Princess Catherine was first spotted with it on her wrist at a state banquet hosted for Chinese for President Xi Jinping in 2015. She's worn it several times since. The heirloom is filled with sparkle and will no doubt make more appearances for years to come. The last time Catherine was photographed wearing it was at the 2026 BAFTAs, pairing it with the aforementioned Greville chandelier earrings. She previously wore this exact jewelry combination to a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025, and both pieces do go well together.
The Queen's Nizam of Hyderabad Cartier diamond necklace
The last but certainly not least stunning piece of jewelry that Princess Charlotte could one day wear is the Nizam of Hyderabad Cartier diamond necklace, made in the 1930s. The piece featuring 50 diamonds was reportedly gifted to the late monarch during her engagement to Prince Philip. As Daena Borrowman, a marketing manager at jewelry retailer Jewellrybox, said in Express in 2022, "The Nizam is said to have generously instructed Cartier to let the bride-to-be pick anything she wished from their collections, to which the young princess chose a tiara with three detachable flower brooches and what we now know as the Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace Necklace."
Queen Elizabeth II later lent the necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales, while she was still the Duchess of Cambridge. While Catherine has worn affordable jewelry on occasion, this was not one of those times. The striking accessory is believed to be the most expensive piece in the royal family's collection; as of 2025, it was reportedly worth over $80 million. Catherine's worn it to a number of events over the years, and it could go on to be something Charlotte wears as well.