JD Vance's Unruly Hairstyle Sparked Some Shady Comparisons

Vice president JD Vance has been on the receiving end of snarky hair-related remarks since the 2024 presidential campaign. At the time, JD Vance sported a disastrous haircut with with long strands on top jarringly contrasted with short sides. The style's issues were put on blast every time Vance turned around. "It looks like someone just plopped a toupee on top of his head," hairstyle Kevin Baker informed Esquire in August 2024. Meanwhile, an X user thought the style looked like Phineas Flynn from the cartoon "Phineas and Ferb." Whether the error was due to a bad cut or a poorly maintained one, Vance tried to solve the problem by letting the shorter pieces grow out. Unfortunately, he still couldn't escape snarky remarks or fictional character associations.

In April 2026, people were already rolling their eyes as he boarded his flight for Iran. Between the wind and Vance's sprint up the plane's stairs, a long tuft of hair bounced behind him. "Bro looks like Alfalfa from 'Little Rascals,'" joked one poster on X. "I bet Alfalfa could get us a better deal," another quipped in response.

While the classic character probably used some heavy-duty products to achieve his signature gravity-defying 'do, Vance looks like he needs something similar to achieve the opposite effect. However, given JD Vance's sometimes greasy-looking hair, the vice president seems to prefer an approach that's as low (or no) maintenance as possible.