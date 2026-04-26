JD Vance's Unruly Hairstyle Sparked Some Shady Comparisons
Vice president JD Vance has been on the receiving end of snarky hair-related remarks since the 2024 presidential campaign. At the time, JD Vance sported a disastrous haircut with with long strands on top jarringly contrasted with short sides. The style's issues were put on blast every time Vance turned around. "It looks like someone just plopped a toupee on top of his head," hairstyle Kevin Baker informed Esquire in August 2024. Meanwhile, an X user thought the style looked like Phineas Flynn from the cartoon "Phineas and Ferb." Whether the error was due to a bad cut or a poorly maintained one, Vance tried to solve the problem by letting the shorter pieces grow out. Unfortunately, he still couldn't escape snarky remarks or fictional character associations.
In April 2026, people were already rolling their eyes as he boarded his flight for Iran. Between the wind and Vance's sprint up the plane's stairs, a long tuft of hair bounced behind him. "Bro looks like Alfalfa from 'Little Rascals,'" joked one poster on X. "I bet Alfalfa could get us a better deal," another quipped in response.
While the classic character probably used some heavy-duty products to achieve his signature gravity-defying 'do, Vance looks like he needs something similar to achieve the opposite effect. However, given JD Vance's sometimes greasy-looking hair, the vice president seems to prefer an approach that's as low (or no) maintenance as possible.
JD Vance might be following Donald Trump's current hair routine
Beyond inspiring associations with characters, JD Vance's windblown locks were also reminiscent of Donald Trump. "He's been taking lessons from his boss," another X poster noted, along with a 2018-era photo of Trump's hair being buffeted in even more extreme conditions.
While we don't recommend that JD Vance get Trump's signature hairstyle, the vice president might have some success with some of Trump's styling products. "He uses a weird bottle of hair spray. He tried to give it to me once, as a friend," one of Trump's former advisers explained to the New York Post in 2016. "It's bigger than the biggest can of beer." While this individual didn't mention brand names, others contended CHI Helmet Head was Trump's go-to hairspray for a time.
Surprisingly, Trump seems to have been eschewing hair-securing products in both of his presidential terms, even though he's frequently on blustery airfields. Time and again, weather has ruined the POTUS' hair day, with even an outdoor speech at the White House sparking toupee rumors for Trump. With his longer strands, JD Vance has also sported some pretty messy hair with similar speeches, like when he toured a South Carolina steel plant. In that case, the front of Vance's hair was the issue, and a big chunk curved awkwardly on his forehead. However, the solution may have been a comb, rather than a sticky spray. In all fairness, Vance had donned a hard hat inside the building, putting his coif in disarray.