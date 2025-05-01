JD Vance Takes Trump's Title Of Messiest Hair In MAGAland (& Is Surely Making Usha Cringe)

While on a trip to America's low country, Vice President JD Vance tried his best to tout the wonders of President Donald Trump's administration, but his appearance got the best of him. Touring the Nucor steel mill in Huger, South Carolina, Vance appears to have forgotten to pack a comb, with his hair looking more disheveled than usual. Similar to the time Vance made a rookie makeup mistake, it seems he also forgot to iron his tie before boarding his flight. Between his inexplicably wrinkled tie and floppy hair, Vance's sloppy demeanor is most likely making his wife Usha Vance cringe.

Pool/Getty

For her part, Usha is predominantly put together. So far, Usha's biggest fashion fail has been repeatedly wearing some grandma sneakers. Typically the second lady is prim and proper, her clothes lacking any glaring wrinkles and her hair often impeccable. Which is why her husband's inability to comb his hair might accidentally be the straw that breaks their bond. With JD's fumbled appearance, there could be another sad update about the marriage between Usha and JD. Even before taking JD's rankled outfit into consideration, disaster was already potentially looming for the second couple.