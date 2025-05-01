JD Vance Takes Trump's Title Of Messiest Hair In MAGAland (& Is Surely Making Usha Cringe)
While on a trip to America's low country, Vice President JD Vance tried his best to tout the wonders of President Donald Trump's administration, but his appearance got the best of him. Touring the Nucor steel mill in Huger, South Carolina, Vance appears to have forgotten to pack a comb, with his hair looking more disheveled than usual. Similar to the time Vance made a rookie makeup mistake, it seems he also forgot to iron his tie before boarding his flight. Between his inexplicably wrinkled tie and floppy hair, Vance's sloppy demeanor is most likely making his wife Usha Vance cringe.
For her part, Usha is predominantly put together. So far, Usha's biggest fashion fail has been repeatedly wearing some grandma sneakers. Typically the second lady is prim and proper, her clothes lacking any glaring wrinkles and her hair often impeccable. Which is why her husband's inability to comb his hair might accidentally be the straw that breaks their bond. With JD's fumbled appearance, there could be another sad update about the marriage between Usha and JD. Even before taking JD's rankled outfit into consideration, disaster was already potentially looming for the second couple.
Usha and JD Vance have had a tough time in Washington
Settling into the role of second lady has had its ups and downs for Usha Vance. Especially ever since husband JD Vance joined her on their disastrous trip to Greenland, it seems that things have gotten more and more rocky for the duo. Considering the glaring signs that Usha just might be iced out of Donald Trump's inner circle, it's easy to believe the divorce rumors swirling around her and JD. Not only this, but Usha gave up a prolific career to constantly be by JD's side since he received Trump's invitation to join his presidential campaign. Although, this hasn't stopped either of them from trying to clap back when the going gets really tough.
When JD was embroiled in a back and forth resigning and rehiring of Marko Elez — a Department of Government Efficiency staffer who was responsible for writing several inflammatory posts on X, formerly Twitter — Usha defended her husband in a possibly desperate plea to stop divorce rumors. It seems that, for now anyway, Usha and JD are desperate to hold onto one another. But JD and his messy appearances are not doing him, or his marriage, any favors.