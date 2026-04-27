15 Skintight Celebrity Red Carpet Outfits That Left Us Wondering If They Could Breathe
Amidst all the wars and revolutions that helped to define modern-day France, a saying began to grow in popularity amongst royalty and commoners: "Il faut souffrir pour être belle." Translated into English as "One must suffer to be beautiful," this proverb has been shortened over time to become the phrase most people have heard at least once in their lives: "beauty is pain."
While natural beauty is something to be celebrated, those who live their lives in front of cameras and social media hardly show themselves off without some enhancements. When it comes to fashion, especially at award shows and other red carpet events, many celebrities prove that they're willing to do anything to pull off a look — including disrupting their natural breathing pattern. These particular red carpet looks may be stunning, but they also appear constricting.
1. Gigi Hadid at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
Gigi Hadid has enjoyed quite the modeling career since her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014. When she's not showing off the latest fashions, whether on the red carpet or on the street, Hadid still manages to make an impact. For the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Hadid generated attention in an eye-catching custom Zac Posen gown.
Between the deep red color and the off-the-shoulder construction, everything about this piece stood out — including the fact that visually, it looked way too tight to be completely comfortable in. While Hadid never showed any hardship on her face while being interviewed at the event (via YouTube), her hunched shoulders and stiff arms indicated otherwise. Hadid also mentioned several times that she was looking forward to getting a burger from In-N-Out Burger. Stars — they're just like us!
2. Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has worn some seriously expensive outfits over the years, such as her approximate $500,000 custom Givenchy wedding gown; Kardashian also showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in the famous dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing to President John F. Kennedy, which sold for nearly $5 million in 2016. When it comes to clothes, Kardashian has proved that there is nothing that will get in her way of making a statement.
Kardashian took a massive risk for the 2019 Met Gala, an appropriate avenue for that year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." For the occasion, Kardashian wore a custom latex Thierry Mugler ensemble that managed to feature several over-the-top aspects without looking tacky: a ruched bottom, water droplet effects, and above all else, a waistline that looked too small to be real, let alone painful.
Kardashian's body shape wasn't just the real deal, but took an overwhelming amount of effort to achieve. "7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram. Kardashian's final fitting was also filmed and uploaded by Vogue. "This is probably just as nerve-wracking as my wedding [to Kanye West]. Maybe even more so," Kardashian revealed. "I won't be able to pee for about four hours."
3. Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala
While Kim Kardashian stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala, almost all of the looks she's worn for the extravagant annual occasion have pushed the boundaries. For the 2024 Met Gala, Kardashian fulfilled the brief, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in a custom Maison Margiela gown, accompanied by a John Galliano cardigan.
The piece's beautiful handcrafted construction was posted on Maison Margiela's Instagram. "John Galliano created an haute couture look for Kim Kardashian composed of a pale gray thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade, and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs," part of the caption stated.
Although absolutely gorgeous, Kardashian's look was also absolutely painful. Like in 2019, Vogue shared a behind-the-scenes look at Kardashian's transformation before she stood in front of the 2024 Met Gala cameras. "I'll feel so snatched I won't even be able to communicate to you how snatched I feel," Kardashian said. When asked how it felt to breathe in it, Kardashian managed to get out, "It's an art form, but I got it."
4. Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala
Out of all the KarJenners, Kendall Jenner is undoubtedly the one with the most successful modeling career and high-fashion look. For the 2022 Met Gala, Jenner satisfied the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in a dramatic Prada two-piece. Jenner paired the black mesh semi-transparent top and ruffled skirt with bleached eyebrows to complete the look. The skirt wasn't just ruffled, either, but extremely long. "Moments like this need to be captured. @kendalljenner versus her 295-meters double silk fabric #Prada dress," Prada shared on its official Instagram. FYI, 295 meters is roughly 968 feet.
The simple idea of walking around in such an outfit can give anyone anxiety, something that Jenner experienced firsthand. On the way to the 2022 Met Gala, captured on "The Kardashians" (via YouTube), Jenner experienced a panic attack due to the tight constraints. "My skirt was so big and so heavy, there was so much stuff under it that I was literally out of breath," she revealed.
5. Heidi Klum at the 2026 Grammys
Supermodel turned "Project Runway" host, Heidi Klum, is arguably one of the most outrageously dressed celebs in Hollywood history. When it comes to showing out for the public, especially around Halloween, Klum loves to shock and surprise the masses. For the Grammy Awards in 2026, Klum stepped out in a custom nude-colored dress designed by Marina Hoermanseder. Klum, who was all smiles in front of the cameras, wrote on Instagram that the ensemble was "a leather mold handcrafted of my body and then lacquered to match my skin."
Two immediate thoughts come to mind about Klum's showstopping outfit: Hoermanseder's creation is definitely an example of avant-garde fashion — as well as one nearly impossible to move in, let alone breathe. Videos taken of Klum at the Grammys, including one shared by E! News, show Klum being forced to take stiff baby steps to get from (point) A to (point) B. Extending her arms all the way also seemed difficult for Klum, who kept her hands firmly on her hips.
6. Elle Fanning at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning tends to fly under the radar in the entertainment industry, both as an actor and as a style figure. On the red carpet, one can usually find Fanning in a long, feminine gown with intricate embellishments. At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Fanning opted for a light pink Prada gown with small, delicate flowers, an ensemble beautifully polished with a strapless bodice and a statement necklace. Fanning wore several dresses during the festival, including a striking floral ensemble from Valentino's 2019 spring/summer haute couture collection.
Fanning's Prada dress was a showstopper that stood out not just for its pleasing aesthetic, but for how it also majorly constricted Fanning's rib cage. In 2026, Fanning recalled how she fainted at the multiday event in an interview with W Magazine. "My dress was too tight," she explained. "My sister [Dakota Fanning] was sitting at another table, and she saw my chair just completely fall back. ... It was the talk of the festival."
7. Taylor Swift at the 2018 AMAs
Outside of her lengthy discography, Taylor Swift has also become known for her unique take on fashion. Considering she's worth approximately $2 billion as of 2026, Swift's closet has some wildly expensive pieces hanging up, even if they don't look particularly high-fashion or worth the money. When in doubt, fashion enthusiasts and regular people can usually expect Swift to rock some sort of bold ensemble on the red carpet, sequins or otherwise.
For the 2018 American Music Awards, Swift chose to walk the red carpet in a short sequin dress with thigh-high heeled boots, both silver and reminiscent of a disco ball. The minidress was designed by Balmain, which was spearheaded by Olivier Rousteing at the time (Rousteing left Balmain in 2025). Between the long sleeves and intentional updo, Swift's outfit shone bright and center.
Its obvious tight fit was a rather strong choice, especially since it didn't look too comfortable. In a video of Swift getting ready for her AMAs appearance (available to watch on TikTok), Swift was visibly restricted in the dress to the point where simple movements took considerable effort. "You know what, this is going to sound really ridiculous, but I can't move [my arms] past here," Swift said when she attempted to put on an earring.
8. Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala
Zendaya has come a long way since her early Disney days, especially when it comes to her sense of style. Zendaya's most daring outfits are a sight to behold, from basic construction to the perfect hair and makeup accompaniments. Zendaya also has her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to thank. "We like to create aspirational looks that people will talk about for a while," Roach told People in 2021. "We have such a relationship that there's no fear when it comes to fashion. There's nothing she won't try."
Zendaya attended her fourth Met Gala in 2018, with the theme that year being "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." For the occasion, Zendaya channeled the patron saint of France, Joan of Arc, in a custom metallic Versace gown constructed with the works, including chains, a neck plate, layered shoulders, and a pretty hefty train.
While this dress looked relatively loose compared to other prominent examples of skintight outfits, Zendaya's custom Versace gown was actually quite heavy and hard to walk in due to all the materials used to create it. In 2024, Zendaya talked about the ensemble on an episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks." "It was so heavy because of the beading," Zendaya remarked. "I was struggling. I was like, 'I need to sit down.' But it was all worth it."
9. Zendaya at the 2024 Dune: Part Two premiere
Zendaya and Law Roach have collaborated on too many fabulous looks to count at this point, a particular achievement considering that they partnered when Zendaya was just 14 years old. Zendaya wore several stellar outfits during press for "Dune: Part Two," but completely outdid herself for the London premiere in February 2024.
Zendaya showed up to the red carpet (technically sand carpet) in a Thierry Mugler cyborg suit from his fall/winter 1995-1996 couture collection. Although the suit featured plenty of cutouts, being covered head-to-toe isn't for the fainthearted. Even more anxiety-inducing, Zendaya wore the original suit straight from Mugler's archives.
Unsurprisingly, Zendaya had a tough time keeping it together in this one-of-a-kind Mugler suit, although you'd never know it based on her stellar poses, fierce expression, and overall demeanor. "I think after wearing it for like 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded," Zendaya told Vogue during the same "Life in Looks" segment. "As the days were coming up, I was like, 'This is a bad idea. Like, why did I do this?' But I put it on, I went out there, and I did it."
10. Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 2020 Downhill premiere
Julia Louis-Dreyfus may not be the first style icon people think of, but she has shown off a variety of looks over the years. In February 2020, Louis-Dreyfus attended the premiere of "Downhill," a comedy-drama she starred in opposite Will Ferrell. She chose a black Dolce & Gabbana dress for the occasion, accompanied by dark nails, black shoes, and a statement gold necklace. The ruched effect, when combined with its horizontal semi-transparent pattern, made this particular outfit a standout on the red carpet.
That said, it also accentuated Louis-Dreyfus' body to the point where it looked too tight to be that comfortable, especially between the waist and hips. Louis-Dreyfus confirmed as much when she spoke to Page Six for the occasion, saying "I can't breathe."
11. Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused global mayhem and ravaged the entertainment industry, Kylie Jenner stunned in photographs taken at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. She posed in two gowns for the high-end occasion, although it was her strapless dark blue Ralph & Russo gown that arguably became one of Jenner's best red carpet moments over the years. Covered in sequins with a dramatic hourglass shape, Jenner completely sold the look with minimal accessories.
Hourglass shapes are not for the faint of heart, and it's easy to see why with this particular ensemble. Jenner's dress was perfectly tailored for the star-studded event with no gap or wrinkle in sight — a great achievement, but one that made Jenner's movements appear rather stiff. In a seemingly now-deleted Instagram dump (via E! News), Jenner shared a particular photo of herself failing to sit properly in the car. "Couldn't really sit in this, but it was worth it," she appropriately captioned it.
12. Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Like her sisters, Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to put her best fashion forward for the Met Gala. Almost three years before Jenner wowed in that Ralph & Russo dress, she turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala in a custom Versace piece. Jenner commanded attention in the bedazzled nude-rose-tinted ensemble, which was adorned with a beautiful array of flowers, jewels, and arm tassels. Her short platinum blonde bob perfectly sealed the deal on this fashion-forward moment. "They sent me a bunch of options. I fell in love with this one. I just love it, it's like a waterfall effect," Jenner told E! News.
Jenner's Versace dress didn't just feature a plethora of eye-catching details, but fit her body so perfectly that it looked like there was little breathing room. This was something directly taken into consideration during Jenner's fitting, which was documented on the short-lived reality show "Life of Kylie" (via YouTube). "Do you think we should suffocate? Should it be like this?" Jenner pondered while bunching the back with her hands.
13. Jennifer Garner at the 2016 Oscars
Once upon a time, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were considered a Hollywood power couple. All things don't last forever, though: the duo, who married in 2005, split in 2015. They divorced in 2018 and, while they remain dedicated co-parents for their three children, Garner has acknowledged how difficult things initially were. "The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," she told Marie Claire UK in January 2026.
Although Garner's tumultuous personal life was the subject of headlines for a while, she underwent a gorgeous style transformation after divorcing Affleck. In February 2016, Garner attended the 88th Academy Awards in a beautiful Versace gown that effortlessly captured attention. While the black gown was relatively simple in design, its off-the-shoulder cuff and bedazzled top half were seamlessly tailored. In fact, Garner's dress was apparently one of Google's top 2016 Oscar dress searches.
While Garner's Versace look was well-tailored, it also ended up looking pretty tight on the star. Garner confirmed that moving around wasn't easy during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Garner explained, "What [the dressmakers] do is they move your organs around. ... The next thing you know, my ribs were compressed. ... There's metal inside, and these people just kind of move your ribs, and they move your liver out of the side, and they pop you in."
14. Priyanka Chopra at the 2018 Met Gala
There's a lot that people don't know about Priyanka Chopra, including her underrated sense of style. No matter what the occasion or event entails, Chopra always manages to hit the red carpet in some sort of long and elegant gown that effortlessly shows off her beauty.
Chopra outdid herself for the 2018 Met Gala, when she showed up wearing a strapless maroon Ralph Lauren gown. While the velvet fabric and small train were well-designed, the cherry on top to Chopra's dress was its beautiful gold headpiece, which was adorned with Swarovski crystals and took roughly 250 hours to make.
As a former Miss World winner with her fair share of modeling experience, Chopra is another celebrity who is no stranger to sucking it up, or rather, in, to sell a fashion fantasy. At the 2018 Met Gala, Chopra made no physical or verbal indication that the Ralph Lauren dress was too tight to easily navigate in, despite her snatched appearance. In 2021, Chopra told People, "The corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs. So hard to sit during dinner."
15. Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala
From being born into Hollywood privilege to turning out a million-dollar brand, Hailey Bieber has undergone a stunning transformation. Known as Hailey Baldwin before her marriage to Justin Bieber, her look has evolved into a more neutral and sophisticated one over time, especially since becoming a mother: when in doubt, whether on Instagram or the red carpet, people can expect Bieber to prioritize comfort over everything else. "The more I'm trying to make an outfit look good, the less it works. It doesn't need to be that deep," Bieber told Interview Magazine in 2026.
While Bieber doesn't rush to put on couture for every single occasion, she showed off her model proportions at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala. Bieber turned heads on the red carpet in a brown Schiaparelli design from the spring/summer 2025 collection, complete with a high leg slit, bustier, and nude corset. "Always a beautiful night," Bieber captioned an Instagram post dedicated to the look.
Bieber's Instagram dump also confirmed one obvious aspect of her Schiaparelli haute couture gown: while the corset was a visual spectacle, it was impossible to naturally move around in. One of the photos Bieber included showcased an attempt to sit down, but since the corset couldn't bend, she resorted to awkwardly half-lying with an arm out for support. Find someone who wouldn't be in pain somewhere after sitting like that for 10 minutes. We'll wait.