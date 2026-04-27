15 Skintight Celebrity Red Carpet Outfits That Left Us Wondering If They Could Breathe

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has worn some seriously expensive outfits over the years, such as her approximate $500,000 custom Givenchy wedding gown; Kardashian also showed up to the 2022 Met Gala in the famous dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing to President John F. Kennedy, which sold for nearly $5 million in 2016. When it comes to clothes, Kardashian has proved that there is nothing that will get in her way of making a statement.

Kardashian took a massive risk for the 2019 Met Gala, an appropriate avenue for that year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." For the occasion, Kardashian wore a custom latex Thierry Mugler ensemble that managed to feature several over-the-top aspects without looking tacky: a ruched bottom, water droplet effects, and above all else, a waistline that looked too small to be real, let alone painful.

Kardashian's body shape wasn't just the real deal, but took an overwhelming amount of effort to achieve. "7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!" Kardashian wrote on Instagram. Kardashian's final fitting was also filmed and uploaded by Vogue. "This is probably just as nerve-wracking as my wedding [to Kanye West]. Maybe even more so," Kardashian revealed. "I won't be able to pee for about four hours."