These Might Be The Most Outrageously Dressed Celebs In Hollywood History

Lady Gaga's style is more polished and glamorous nowadays, but back when she was rising in the entertainment ranks, she continuously stole the show with over-the-top ensembles. From her personality to her physical traits, Lady Gaga is one of those people who naturally manages to capture attention. She summarized her POV quite well in a 2011 interview with Billboard, saying, "My fashion is part of who I am, and though I was not born with these clothes on, I was born this way."

When it comes to Lady Gaga's most outrageous outfits, her meat dress from the 2010 VMAs may never be topped. The outfit, designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti, was made out of raw flank steak. After the VMAs, Lady Gaga told Ellen DeGeneres (via YouTube), "If we don't stand up for what we believe in, if we don't fight for our rights, pretty soon we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones."

Lady Gaga's dramatic flair for fashion remained steady throughout the 2010s, both professionally on-stage and when on the go. In her world of fashion, nothing is off limits. In 2014, for instance, Lady Gaga wore an extremely large, inflatable metallic spike dress. While ridiculous, it was also instantly iconic.