These Might Be The Most Outrageously Dressed Celebs In Hollywood History
No matter what a celebrity's profession is, at the heart of it all, there's one thing that people can always look forward to: seeing what piece of clothing they're going to wear next. Fashion is one aspect of self-expression that everyone possesses in some shape or form, regardless of how much money or connections are involved. The more wealth someone has, however, the higher the chances are that they're interested in taking a fashion risk.
Some famous figures rock a rather casual style, such as Adam Sandler (who may be considered one of the worst-dressed celebrities of all time as a result). Others stand out from the crowd, but for the opposite reasons. These well-known stars dress so outrageously, or have done so in the past, that it's what they've become instantly recognizable for.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's style is more polished and glamorous nowadays, but back when she was rising in the entertainment ranks, she continuously stole the show with over-the-top ensembles. From her personality to her physical traits, Lady Gaga is one of those people who naturally manages to capture attention. She summarized her POV quite well in a 2011 interview with Billboard, saying, "My fashion is part of who I am, and though I was not born with these clothes on, I was born this way."
When it comes to Lady Gaga's most outrageous outfits, her meat dress from the 2010 VMAs may never be topped. The outfit, designed by Franc Fernandez and styled by Nicola Formichetti, was made out of raw flank steak. After the VMAs, Lady Gaga told Ellen DeGeneres (via YouTube), "If we don't stand up for what we believe in, if we don't fight for our rights, pretty soon we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones."
Lady Gaga's dramatic flair for fashion remained steady throughout the 2010s, both professionally on-stage and when on the go. In her world of fashion, nothing is off limits. In 2014, for instance, Lady Gaga wore an extremely large, inflatable metallic spike dress. While ridiculous, it was also instantly iconic.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has come a long way since her days as Paris Hilton's stylist. Now a style icon in her own right, Kardashian has worn some seriously unforgettable outfits over the years, especially at the Met Gala.
For the 2019 Met Gala, Kardashian turned heads with a Mugler latex dress that resembled water dripping. At the 2021 Met Gala, she wore a fully-covered black Balenciaga outfit that took COVID-19 face coverings to a whole new level. Furthermore, at the 2022 Met Gala, Kardashian donned the famous dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe at President JFK's birthday — the gown, designed by Jean Louis, was sold for almost $5 million in 2016.
Considering she's worth roughly $2 billion as of 2026, the most expensive outfits Kim Kardashian has ever worn are equally outlandish. For her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, for instance, Kardashian wore custom Givenchy worth approximately $500,000.
Julia Fox
Julia Fox gained attention for her role in "Uncut Gems" and brief relationship with Kanye West, but she's continued to dominate headlines for her daring ensembles. When it comes to fashion, Fox tends to cultivate bold looks that she knows will garner a visceral reaction. In 2025, for instance, Fox dressed up as Jackie Kennedy Onassis after JFK's assassination. "Not as a costume, but as a statement," Fox wrote on Instagram. "The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history."
Whether for attention or in the name of innovation, Fox's outfits are always unusual in some way, shape, or form. For a stint on "Good Morning America" in September 2023, Fox wore punk-inspired pieces that seem like they made no sense together. Nevertheless, she pulled the look off. Throughout the years, Fox has also developed an apparent love for latex, as well as a reputation for walking the streets in the least amount of clothes possible.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X's bold and colorful style has been on display since day one, when the music video for his debut single, "Old Town Road," dropped in 2019. If there's a chance to exaggerate and captivate, especially with some accessories, Lil Nas is going to seize the moment. Some of the entertainer's most outrageous looks include a purple Atelier Versace pantsuit with skirt for the 2021 VMA Awards and a full-body silver-studded look for the 2023 Met Gala.
In 2021, Lil Nas participated in an emotional "Style History" segment for GQ that documented his transformation well (at least up until that point). Lil Nas mentioned that the Richard Quinn design he wore to the 2021 BET Awards was "probably the heaviest outfit [he'd] ever worn." Looking back at his 2021 Met Gala look, a three-layer gold ensemble designed by Donatella Versace, Lil Nas said, "This [was] one of the greatest weekends of my life."
Jared Leto
Jared Leto has always operated outside the box, whether as an actor or the frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, embracing outrageous concepts, eye-popping colors, contrasting patterns, and a particular affinity for Gucci. Some of Leto's most outlandish Gucci moments include a busy floral two-piece suit and long green coat, both worn in 2017. Leto's 2019 Met Gala look, in which he carried around a replica mannequin of his own head, was definitely a showstopper.
When it comes to personal style outside of press events, Leto seems to wear whatever simply tickles his fancy, although his choice of extravagant capes and ponchos dates back to the early 2010s. Leto typically pairs these wide and in-charge choices of outerwear with tight pants and rather ordinary shoes. These moments, such as when he wore a rainbow poncho in October 2015, make quite an unusual impression.
Mae West
Mae West was that girl during the Golden Age of Hollywood, something she certainly backed up with literal and figurative style. According to The Collection of Motion Picture Costume Design, West once said that her clothes "should be tight enough to show she was a woman," yet loose to "show she was a lady." Although West was a controversial star in the early 20th century, there's no doubt that her look was ahead of its time. West's fashion was always big and bold, with plenty of texture, color, and embellishments to match her big personality.
During her heyday, West wore outfits that were the definition of old wealth and opulence. One extravagant diamond tiara, for example, was made with 66 paste emeralds. Another stunning sequin gown, designed by Edith Head in the 1950s, was accompanied by a two-foot-long headdress made of ostrich feathers. West rocked several of these big hats, with one look from 1954 decorated with diamonds.
Heidi Klum
Supermodel turned "Project Runway" host Heidi Klum has held a firm grip on the fashion industry for decades. If there's one thing Klum knows how to do, it's showing up to every Halloween party with the best costume in town. All of Klum's costumes over the past several decades showcase her ability to completely transform in ways that don't even seem possible. Even better, Klum's costumes evolve artistically as each year passes. Her most iconic looks include a skinless cadaver (2011), a peacock (2023), and Medusa (2025).
When it's not Halloween, Klum routinely makes an impact with over-the-top ensembles — and they frequently land her on "Heidi Klum's worst-dressed moments at award shows" lists. At the 2015 Emmy Awards, for instance, Klum showed up in a yellow asymmetrical Versace gown. While adventurous, the outfit's busy demeanor missed the mark with many. Klum tried to rock another yellow floor-length dress at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, but the cutouts on Zuhair Murad's design faced similar criticism.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's overall look will forever be iconic. One standout aspect of this blond bombshell's style was that, despite how outrageously beautiful she always looked, Monroe's outfits were all relatively simple, all things considered. That said, Monroe's sense of style pushed the boundaries in the 1950s and 1960s after she found stardom. In 1951, as just one shining example, Monroe wore a potato sack and instantly proved that she could rock any outfit. If "Mean Girls" had been made 50 years earlier, they would've said, "I saw Marilyn Monroe wearing an Idaho potato sack, so I bought an Idaho potato sack."
Considering that Monroe's career spanned less than 20 years, it's incredibly admirable how much of an impact she still has on the fashion world today. Monroe's drop-dead gorgeous ensembles include the pink dress she wore in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953), the white dress donned for "The Seven Year Itch" (1955), and of course, the Jean Louis dress Kim Kardashian later wore; Monroe put it on in 1962 to wish President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday.
Cher
Name a better fashion collaboration than Cher and Bob Mackie — we'll wait. Although Cher is best known as a singer and actor, she also boasts an extensive modeling career; in 2015, when she was almost 70, she modeled for Marc Jacobs, proving that age is truly just a number.
Back to Cher and Mackie, though. Cher has worn so many Mackie designs impeccably well over the years that going through the list would take considerable time. One jaw-dropping highlight includes a sheer feather number worn to the 1974 Met Gala. Although the look is now highly regarded today, Mackie told People in 2025 that at the time, "People were horrified, they thought, that's not fashion, she's just naked at the Metropolitan." From her dramatic black 1986 Oscars look to her 1979 album cover for "Take Me Home," there is genuinely no outfit that Cher can't sell, no matter how out there it is.
Bianca Censori
Bianca Censori became a public sensation in 2022 when her relationship with Kanye West went live. The Australian architectural designer for West's Yeezy brand was arguably one of the worst dressed at the 2025 Grammys, although not for any of the more typical reasons. Instead of showcasing a bad outfit, Censori basically wore no outfit at all by sporting a sheer minidress that exposed everything when not covered up by a black coat. Adventurous and brave, yes, although also inappropriate and a blatant act of attention-seeking.
Before Censori's Instagram was wiped before July 2025, she consistently shared photos of her most outrageously risqué outfits. Censori tends to go down the avenue of wearing almost nothing at all. Whenever Censori does manage to cover up, it's usually with latex or another skin-tight material. In 2023, for instance, Censori put on roller stakes with flesh-toned knee and elbow pads, and nothing else, except for a nude bra and thong. She wore a similar look in February 2026, this time with a short pink wig and silver metallic skirt.
Björk
Björk's fashionable ensembles are the epitome of wearable conceptual art. The Icelandic singer made red carpet history when she wore a "swan dress" designed by Marjan Pejoski in 2001, at the 73rd Academy Awards. Critics lambasted the unusual choice at the time, but in retrospect, the bright and fun get-up was a cultural reset that made a tremendous impact.
Although Björk's swan dress will perhaps always be the number one thing people associate her with, she's worn plenty of other avant-garde pieces worthy of discussion. On stage, Björk almost always wears large conceptual designs that come off more like art than clothing. One breathtaking example, comes from when Björk wore an extravagant Noir Kei Ninomiya piece for her 2023 Coachella performance.
For real-time proof of Björk's unending individuality and creativity, look no further than her social media. In May 2025, while Björk promoted her concert documentary "Cornucopia," she wore several jaw-dropping creations. One particular outfit that she showed off on Instagram, designed by Kevin Germanier, undeniably stole the show with its vibrant colors and 3D details, especially paired with a mask by James Merry.
Lil' Kim
A lot has happened to Lil' Kim since her career took off in the 1990s, although her take on fashion has always been pretty consistent: big, bold, and boisterous. When it comes to choosing an outfit, Lil' Kim has never been one to pick something ordinary or unsuspecting. Take the 1999 VMA Awards, as a prime example. Lil' Kim was a vision in lavender in a Misa Hylton asymmetrical, embellished purple jumpsuit, complete with matching hair, makeup, and a seashell pastie. In 2021, Lil' Kim told People that the outfit was inspired by Missy Elliott.
Today, Lil' Kim's outfits continue to follow a pretty consistent pattern: tight around the body, fluffy around the shoulders, and head-to-toe vibrant. Whether on the street or performing on stage, people can expect Lil' Kim to accentuate her features in bodysuits that leave hardly anything to the imagination. A set of photos with fellow singer Amerie, which were uploaded to Lil' Kim's Instagram in December 2025, serves as a good example. While Amerie wore a rather simple white minidress, Lil' Kim donned a black bodysuit accessorized with pink feathers and matching high-heel boots.
Madonna
Madonna has been popularizing fashion trends for decades. From touring in a now-classic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra to her see-through black ensemble during the 2012 "MDNA" world tour, the singer's natural innovation and free-spirit creativity have afforded her massive amounts of continued success. Outrageous style highlights from this "Queen of Pop," include a Maripol dress worn for the 1984 VMA Awards and a Marlene Stewart Marie Antoinette-inspired ensemble, which she performed in at the 1990 VMA Awards.
Judging by Madonna's social media, her style nowadays can be best described as feminine, tight-fitting, and vintage. In December 2025, for instance, Madonna shared an Instagram carousel of herself in a skin-tight laced-up pink dress, complete with a matching pink fur coat and blue heels. Like the diva she is and has always been, Madonna not only slayed the outfit with visceral confidence during this particular photoshoot, but looked nowhere near the age of someone born in 1958.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles has been a style icon since his One Direction days, although his look has evolved tremendously since then. In 2020, almost a year after the release of his second studio album, Styles told Vogue that his stylist, Harry Lambert, "has fun with clothing, and that's kind of where I've got it from ... He doesn't take it too seriously, which means I don't take it too seriously."
Over the years, as his career has continued to flourish, Styles has pushed the boundaries of what society largely deems the self-expression of an average cis-man. For his Vogue cover, as a prime example, Styles created a social media storm by wearing a light blue Gucci dress. Styles later dressed up as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" for a Halloween concert in 2021.
As someone who has headlined a significant amount of tours, the best of Harry Styles' on-stage fashion has featured plenty of sequins, ruffles, and feathers. One particularly memorable highlight is a fully sequin rainbow jumpsuit worn for Coachella in 2022, is something only a certain type of person could pull off without looking silly.
Rihanna
Singer, actor, businesswoman, fashion designer, model: If Leonardo da Vinci were a Renaissance man, Rihanna is today's Renaissance woman. No matter what she does or what she wears, Rihanna seems to never miss, partially because of her unending confidence. "Even as a child I remember thinking, 'She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit,'" Rihanna famously told Anna Wintour at the CFDA awards in 2014 (via The Cut).
Rihanna always stands out because she wears the clothes, rather than the clothes wearing her. Since 2007, Rihanna has attended the Met Gala several times — and has embodied the theme each and every time. Rihanna's best looks from this annual event include her "China, Through the Looking Glass" yellow dress (2015, Guo Pei), and "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" (2018, John Galliano), in which she wore a bejeweled miter hat worn by popes and bishops.
Outside of the Met Gala and other high-fashion events, Rihanna's penchant for mixing big staple pieces with smaller articles of clothing is definitely fashion-forward, especially when they're monochromatic. A good example of this is Rihanna's orange Fenty coat from 2020, as well as Rihanna's all-red outfit from her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023.