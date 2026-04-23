Susie Wiles' Demand For Trump Officials To Stay Local Will Surely Put A Damper On JD Vance's Life

As Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, also known as "The Ice Maiden," has a formidable reputation that matches her Trump-bestowed nickname, and she just might force JD Vance to freeze any future family getaway plans. "She's smart, she's competitive, and she can be, in her own out-of-the-way, soft-spoken, 'who, me?' manner, pretty cutthroat," Politico writer Michael Kruse asserted in November 2024. Although Wiles' relationships with her colleagues may have been on shaky ground after her candid Vanity Fair interview, the chief of staff seemed to quickly reassert herself.

In February 2026, Wiles clamped down on staffers' travel privileges. "The international ones are on a case-by-case basis, but they definitely want you to focus on domestic travel," one insider explained to Politico, adding that they must get the go-ahead from Wiles before going on any overseas trips. Although the policy is reportedly intended to be a mid-term campaign strategy, Wiles' restrictions could hit JD particularly hard. During his first year as vice president, JD's frequent, lavish vacations had some questioning his commitment to his job.

In many cases, JD was able to combine work and play. Some trips, like when he and his wife, Usha Vance, took their kids to Italy and India in spring 2025, were a blend of family time and political visits. Others, like his trip to the U.K. several months later, were more heavily weighted towards time off. Either way, Vance's trips highlighted a huge disconnect between his family and most U.S. voters. Wiles might have had optics like these on her mind when she announced the new limitations.