7 Celebs Who Sparked Buccal Fat Removal Rumors With Their Sculpted Cheekbones
Sharp, angular features are often considered a mark of beauty, leading some people to strive for a more snatched look. Celebrities have been seen with more defined cheekbones compared to when they were younger as a result of this beauty standard. While they might use facial massage tools and cool-toned makeup to slim their faces down, buccal fat removal surgery is also a popular and quicker way to get the same results. The fat pad in the lower cheek is taken out during this procedure in hopes of achieving angular cheekbones, instead of round, plump cheeks.
Netizens have been quick to accuse celebrities of resorting to buccal fat removal in light of the range of surgeries and cosmetic procedures celebrities have undergone. However, those comments don't take into account the number of non-surgical reasons behind a slimmer, more angular face.
Alexa Demie dealt with buccal fat removal rumors after Euphoria's Season 3 premiere
In April 2026, Alexa Demie went to the premiere of Season 3 of "Euphoria." The actress, who plays Maddy Perez, looked gorgeous in a chevron-patterned black and silver dress. She also wore her hair down and opted for a natural makeup look over her usual full glam.
Despite her effortless beauty, X users quickly pointed out how her cheekbones were more defined than they were during "Euphoria's" first and second seasons. Her chin and jawline at the premiere were also sharper than before. While some cried buccal fat removal, others argued Demie lost weight. One X user said, "It's pretty obvious she lost weight, look at her chest. I hope she's ok."
Mila Kunis could just be getting older
Speculations that Mila Kunis got buccal fat removal surgery have been around since 2023. At the 2026 Golden Globes, she had noticeably long lines from the sides of her cheeks down to the corners of her mouth. While this feature is common for people who have had their buccal fat removed, Kunis overall has a rounder face. Her makeup look for the Golden Globes has a decent amount of bronzer, so that might be the reason why her cheeks look more defined. Plus, the actress could have lost volume in her face naturally as she aged; she was in her 40s when the pic was taken.
Zoë Kravitz has dealt with buccal fat accusations since 2022
Zoë Kravitz is a nepo baby who looks like her mother's twin, and some people are pointing out the changes in her appearance. Kravitz has had naturally defined features since her 20s, but netizens noticed her cheekbones looked more prominent in 2022.
In October that year, she went to a Tiffany & Co. launch in LA. She wore a black strapless dress and had her hair in a slick back bun. Her cheekbones had a deep indent, starting from the edges of her face and ending in the middle of her cheeks. They also stuck out from the sides of her face, which is common when people get work done on their cheeks.
Anya Taylor-Joy's cheekbones always stood out
Anya Taylor-Joy has people in a frenzy over her movies and her beauty, but some plastic surgeons believe she removed her buccal fat in her late 20s. In 2023, the British Argentinian actress wore an all-black outfit to the Spring-Summer 2024 Dior Show in Paris.
Her makeup was slightly more natural with emphasis on her mascara. The hollows of her cheeks also stood out as they nearly reached the corners of her mouth. Her slimmer face and prominent cheeks make people wonder if she took out her buccal fat, but Taylor-Joy's cheekbones were noticeable before losing facial volume.
Bella Hadid may have started the buccal fat removal trend
Bella Hadid has come clean about getting a nose job in high school, but the model never mentioned getting any other procedures. That doesn't stop people from wondering if she's done anything else, though. The model's been accused of getting buccal fat removal surgery since 2022, and some X users even claim she spearheaded the trend in Hollywood.
Hadid walked the runway at the Burberry show for London Fashion Week in 2022 and wore a light amount of makeup to complement her light blue look. The tops of her cheeks stuck out from the sides of her face, while the indent along her cheeks ended closer to her mouth, instead of the middle of her face. However, Hadid has been praised for allegedly going through with the surgery. One X user said, "again, bella hadid & zoe kravitz seem to be the only people on earth to look good after buccal fat removal."
Is Emily Ratajkowski just aging naturally?
Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski has been accused of getting her buccal fat removed since 2023. She wore a stunning, blush-heavy makeup look to the VMAs that September. Ratajkowski's cheekbones popped out from the sides of her face, and it seems like the actress didn't wear bronzer or contour to make her cheeks look chiseled.
Despite resembling someone who took out their buccal fat, some fans commented on a 2023 Instagram post that getting older is the reason why Ratajkowski has hollow cheeks. "She got older and lost her fat face," one person said. "I love how people want to deny the fact she is just naturally gorgeous."
Miley Cyrus couldn't hide her chiseled cheeks
Miley Cyrus is one of many celebs suspected of hopping on the buccal fat removal trend because of Bella Hadid. The "Flowers" singer hasn't said anything about it, but Redditors have speculated that she did the buccal fat procedure in 2023. In April that year, Cyrus attended a fashion awards show in Beverly Hills.
Wearing her hair down couldn't hide the singer's chiseled face, though. Her naturally hollow cheeks were sculpted by bronzer. Cyrus' makeup might have exaggerated the hollows of her cheeks, but she could have chosen to remove her buccal fat to achieve the sculpted look.