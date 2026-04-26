7 Celebs Who Sparked Buccal Fat Removal Rumors With Their Sculpted Cheekbones

Sharp, angular features are often considered a mark of beauty, leading some people to strive for a more snatched look. Celebrities have been seen with more defined cheekbones compared to when they were younger as a result of this beauty standard. While they might use facial massage tools and cool-toned makeup to slim their faces down, buccal fat removal surgery is also a popular and quicker way to get the same results. The fat pad in the lower cheek is taken out during this procedure in hopes of achieving angular cheekbones, instead of round, plump cheeks.

Netizens have been quick to accuse celebrities of resorting to buccal fat removal in light of the range of surgeries and cosmetic procedures celebrities have undergone. However, those comments don't take into account the number of non-surgical reasons behind a slimmer, more angular face.