Melania Trump's Icy Behavior Toward Usha Vance Spells Out What Their Relationship Is Really Like
Just like the spouses of any colleagues, Melania Trump and Usha Vance got thrown into each other's orbit independent of their own personal preferences. Initially, this coincidence might have boded well for their bond, since Melania and Usha shared major common ground in their reluctance towards becoming first and second lady. However, as time went on, their relationship remained unclear. A May 2025 photo with Usha and Melania looking uncomfortably straight ahead, arms at their sides, seemed to indicate there was no love lost between the pair. Then again, by the end of the year, they seemed to grow closer, with Usha reportedly tapping into Melania's second-term wisdom.
Now, the pendulum seems to have swung the other way. At the 113th Annual First Lady's Luncheon on April 23, Usha made a speech about Melania. Although Usha specifically called Melania her friend and glazed her with compliments, including referencing her movie career, the FLOTUS didn't seem thrilled. As she walked up, Melania barely glanced at Usha. Instead, she turned her attention to the crowd, offering only perfunctory gratitude to Usha.
"You might have expected a hug or even a brief touch plus some warm eye contact of acknowledgment," body language expert Judi James informed Mandatory. Instead, "as Usha stands close to her, turned inward to smile at her, Melania faces the room." Then again, since it was the "First Lady's Luncheon," perhaps Melania was focused on her top billing or reviewing her remarks before she began her speech.
Melania's demeanor may not be directly connected to Usha
Regardless of Melania Trump's attitude, Usha Vance likely won't take it personally. "We're different people, but different people who can enjoy having conversation together," Usha informed USA Today in December. "[Melania] is very, very focused on doing things her way, and I think very effectively." At one of her other more recent events, Melania teamed up with an AI-powered robot, so she might not be thinking that her co-host needs any warm, fuzzy acknowledgment. In addition, Melania's body language with her husband, Donald Trump, is often fairly cool. For instance, when the first lady was grieving her mother's death, Melania appeared to be in her own bubble rather than interacting with Donald.
Not long before her lunch event with Melania, Usha herself was displaying a similar style of interaction with her husband, JD Vance. "It may also reflect discomfort (and maybe a growing discomfort?) with intense public attention," Dr. Beth Dawson, a body language and communication specialist, informed The Mirror. "This is what I think is happening — she is becoming more uncomfortable with her public role."
Usha is only months away from the birth of her fourth child, and she might also be more preoccupied with personal matters. However, if Usha and Melania do happen to get together behind the scenes with Usha's family, the second lady will likely see a much warmer side of Melania, since Melania's rare megawatt smile always comes out when she's with children.