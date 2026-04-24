Melania Trump's Icy Behavior Toward Usha Vance Spells Out What Their Relationship Is Really Like

Just like the spouses of any colleagues, Melania Trump and Usha Vance got thrown into each other's orbit independent of their own personal preferences. Initially, this coincidence might have boded well for their bond, since Melania and Usha shared major common ground in their reluctance towards becoming first and second lady. However, as time went on, their relationship remained unclear. A May 2025 photo with Usha and Melania looking uncomfortably straight ahead, arms at their sides, seemed to indicate there was no love lost between the pair. Then again, by the end of the year, they seemed to grow closer, with Usha reportedly tapping into Melania's second-term wisdom.

Now, the pendulum seems to have swung the other way. At the 113th Annual First Lady's Luncheon on April 23, Usha made a speech about Melania. Although Usha specifically called Melania her friend and glazed her with compliments, including referencing her movie career, the FLOTUS didn't seem thrilled. As she walked up, Melania barely glanced at Usha. Instead, she turned her attention to the crowd, offering only perfunctory gratitude to Usha.

"You might have expected a hug or even a brief touch plus some warm eye contact of acknowledgment," body language expert Judi James informed Mandatory. Instead, "as Usha stands close to her, turned inward to smile at her, Melania faces the room." Then again, since it was the "First Lady's Luncheon," perhaps Melania was focused on her top billing or reviewing her remarks before she began her speech.