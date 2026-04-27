10 Times Sydney Sweeney's Tacky Looks Gave Major Mar-A-Lago Vibes
Sydney Sweeney is a controversial figure with some controversial style. The "Euphoria" star's reputation has had some ups and downs, as has her taste in fashion. Interestingly, though, right when she started struggling to beat the MAGA allegations in 2025, she started looking more and more like she was ready to waltz right into Mar-a-Lago. Coincidence? We think not. Either way, though, she's worn plenty of outfits that might make the MAGA rumors even more relentless.
As is typical for MAGA style, Sweeney often clunkily oscillates between looks reminiscent of that "great" era they're always striving to return to and ensembles that seem to pander shamelessly to the male gaze. A look inspired by trad wives straight out of 1955 may feel antithetical to wearing a sheer top sans bra on the red carpet. In MAGAland, though, these styles live in perfect harmony. From minidresses Kimberly Guilfoyle would surely love to borrow from her closet to corset moments that even Lauren Sánchez Bezos might consider too tight, if Sweeney has a stylist, then they must be trying to solidify her place as a MAGA it-girl with these looks.
Her Wall Street dress was more appropriate for a Kid Rock concert
There's something deeply MAGA-coded about wearing a skintight minidress and blonde hair extensions to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. And, Sydney Sweeney did just that in February 2026.
Months after she got backlash for American Eagle's "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" ad campaign, she proved that she also has a jean dress — though it's greatness is debatable. She styled the body-con denim number with sheer tights, knee-high black boots, and dark sunglasses. Kimberly Guilfoyle surely pinned this pic on her Pinterest board.
The corset that could've made even Lauren Sánchez Bezos jealous
Sydney Sweeney got plenty of attention for the extra corseted dress she sported at the "Euphoria" season 3 premiere.
There's nothing unusual about seeing a dress with a corset on the red carpet. But, Sweeney's waist was cinched in to look so small at this event that it looked like gravity might make her topple over. This silhouette was definitely reminiscent of the pre-wedding dress Lauren Sánchez Bezos squeezed into; they both looked downright painful.
Her old Hollywood look was a bit much
Since she may want to "Make America Great Again," we surely shouldn't be surprised that Sydney Sweeney wants to cosplay as a 1950s fashion icon. At the Los Angeles premiere of "The Housemaid," the film's star put a rather revealing twist on old Hollywood glamour.
With a truly uncomfortable-looking corset and a somehow even more uncomfortable-looking push-up bra situation, Sweeney really pulled out all the stops to exaggerate her silhouette for the big event. And, the vibes were a bit cornier and tackier than what we might've seen in old Hollywood.
Her bob and furry vest combo served as inspo for MAGA trends
The internet took out its claws when Lauren Sánchez-Bezos gave mob wife vibes at Paris Fashion Week in January 2026. Little did the haters know, though, that this furry look appeared to be very inspired by a messy ensemble Sydney Sweeney sported in SoHo just a few months prior.
When Sweeney debuted her blunt blonde bob in late 2025, the hair transformation had the internet calling her a Fox News anchor. And, this outfit definitely didn't make the bob any better.
Her outfit out in NYC was missing a matching MAGA hat
In December 2025, Sydney Sweeney headed to The Corner Store in NYC in a classic bold hue that also happens to be MAGA's preferred shade. This would be the perfect look for someone parodying a Fox News host, but for Sweeney, it's just another everyday 'fit.
In head-to-toe red with a miniskirt and matching knee-high boots that she styled with her blunt bob and dark sunglasses, no one would've batted an eye if she strolled right into Mar-a-Lago.
Her lingerie-inspired gown aligns with MAGA ladies' penchant for ill-fitting garments
MAGA ladies are often caught wearing ill-fitting outfits, so this pink bespoke McQueen dress that Sydney Sweeney wore to the the London Film Festival premiere of her 2025 movie "Christy" definitely fits in with that crowd.
Once again, this piece featured a seriously tight corset with lingerie-inspired details. Between gathering in all the wrong places and sheer lace that went up about as high on her legs as possible, this number had an odd silhouette that clearly aimed to show off her body in new and unusual ways.
We could totally see Melania Trump wearing this coat for a holiday event
When Sydney Sweeney styles the blonde bob to look sleek and straight, it adds a little extra Mar-a-Lago flair to any outfit.
Still, even without the controversial haircut, this Dolce & Gabbana coat she wore in midtown Manhattan in December 2025 still gives us Melania Trump vibes. Toss on a wide-brimmed hat in the same shade, and we could see the first lady wearing this for the next U.K. state visit.
Her tutu dress was a Mar-a-Lago-ready mess
There's something about giving a skirt suit a very, very short hemline that just screams "MAGA." Throw on an of out-of-place tutu detail, and you've got the perfect mix of girl boss vibes, form-fitting silhouettes, and a dash of weirdness that fits the Mar-a-Lago trends, just like this perplexing ensemble Sydney Sweeney wore to the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival.
Add the name "TRUMP" bedazzled across the back of this dress, and we bet Alina Habba would pay big bucks to buy it off Sweeney to wear to a UFC fight.
This beige look surely left the Fox News ladies green with envy
Hopefully no one will tell Kimberly Guilfoyle that you can crop a trench coat into a micro miniskirt. Otherwise, we'll surely see her sporting it to some event on U.S. ambassador to Greece business in no time.
Sydney Sweeney wore a rain-friendly outfit in several shades of beige in November 2025. She paired the ensemble with her blonde bob styled to look extra sleek. It reminded us of Leslie Bibb's character in "The White Lotus," and we all remember who she voted for.
Her super sheer silver dress would have totally worked at a Mar-a-Lago event
Sydney Sweeney has been criticized for inappropriate outfits time and time again. Yet, none caught folks' attention quite the way this almost entirely sheer silver dress did at Variety's Power of Women event in 2025.
Sydney Sweeney left basically nothing to the imagination, going braless in the seriously see-through gown. Paired with the infamous bob, if she added some pasties to this look, we could absolutely imagine someone rocking it to the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.