10 Times Sydney Sweeney's Tacky Looks Gave Major Mar-A-Lago Vibes

Sydney Sweeney is a controversial figure with some controversial style. The "Euphoria" star's reputation has had some ups and downs, as has her taste in fashion. Interestingly, though, right when she started struggling to beat the MAGA allegations in 2025, she started looking more and more like she was ready to waltz right into Mar-a-Lago. Coincidence? We think not. Either way, though, she's worn plenty of outfits that might make the MAGA rumors even more relentless.

As is typical for MAGA style, Sweeney often clunkily oscillates between looks reminiscent of that "great" era they're always striving to return to and ensembles that seem to pander shamelessly to the male gaze. A look inspired by trad wives straight out of 1955 may feel antithetical to wearing a sheer top sans bra on the red carpet. In MAGAland, though, these styles live in perfect harmony. From minidresses Kimberly Guilfoyle would surely love to borrow from her closet to corset moments that even Lauren Sánchez Bezos might consider too tight, if Sweeney has a stylist, then they must be trying to solidify her place as a MAGA it-girl with these looks.