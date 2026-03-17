Ill-Fitting Outfits The Ladies Of MAGA Were Caught Wearing

When it comes to fashion and beauty, the ladies of MAGA have a definite playbook of aesthetics they like to stick to. Whether it's "Mar-A-Lago Face," MAGA make-up, or the staunch high-femme of the outfits many of them like to wear, it's very clear that deviation from the norm isn't something that's expected or encouraged — which makes it only more noticeable when any of them try something new and end up missing the mark because they're all so used to being boxed in by their own strict dress codes. MAGA fashion is about power, fitting in, and very strict gender roles — not personal style.

This look has been parodied and lampshaded numerous times, but the end result is that many of the ladies of MAGA need a complete and total wardrobe overhaul. From Lauren Boebert's too-tight blazer to Karoline Leavitt's looks being ruined by the same thing to Ivanka Trump's past fashion fails during her "it girl" period, there's a lot of bad sartorial decisions, washed-out colors, and boxy jackets that have been trotted out over the years — so it's way past time to take a look at some of the most ill-fitting outfits the ladies of MAGA have been caught wearing over the years.