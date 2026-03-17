Ill-Fitting Outfits The Ladies Of MAGA Were Caught Wearing
When it comes to fashion and beauty, the ladies of MAGA have a definite playbook of aesthetics they like to stick to. Whether it's "Mar-A-Lago Face," MAGA make-up, or the staunch high-femme of the outfits many of them like to wear, it's very clear that deviation from the norm isn't something that's expected or encouraged — which makes it only more noticeable when any of them try something new and end up missing the mark because they're all so used to being boxed in by their own strict dress codes. MAGA fashion is about power, fitting in, and very strict gender roles — not personal style.
This look has been parodied and lampshaded numerous times, but the end result is that many of the ladies of MAGA need a complete and total wardrobe overhaul. From Lauren Boebert's too-tight blazer to Karoline Leavitt's looks being ruined by the same thing to Ivanka Trump's past fashion fails during her "it girl" period, there's a lot of bad sartorial decisions, washed-out colors, and boxy jackets that have been trotted out over the years — so it's way past time to take a look at some of the most ill-fitting outfits the ladies of MAGA have been caught wearing over the years.
Lauren Boebert takes fashion cues from teenage boys
Self-styled "conservative values" advocate Lauren Boebert has sometimes dressed herself up in risqué outfits, and is thus no stranger to an odd ensemble every now and then. However, this is one time she managed to actually dress in the modest way she preaches but ended up overcorrecting her look to the point where her tight blouse and ill-fitting blazer look like they might actually be the correct size for the teenage boys she's stood next to. Really rounding out the poor fit of everything she has on are the jeans, which look like she bought them before she experienced a growth spurt.
Ivanka Trump doesn't mind the gap
We've all had that experience when an outfit looked cute until you took in the details. Unfortunately for Ivanka Trump, her "sunny Sunday" picture was totally ruined by the way the matching top-and-skirt combo she's wearing totally failed in the bottom half. Standing next to her son, you can't help but notice the way her skirt massively gapes at her waist, and makes it kind of look like she tried to put on a cardboard tube over her head. A little bit of tailoring goes a long way, and definitely would have saved this outfit.
Melania Trump refuses to think outside the box
If Melania Trump is known for one thing, it's her fashion — she's a woman who favors a tight fit and sparkly elements, and will take any opportunity to show off her physique. Which explains why her outfit at a June 2025 military parade stood out so much. Decked out in a pinstriped cream skirt and blazer combo, she looked incredibly boxy — especially her lower half, which had been completely concealed by the too-long, too-wide cream skirt that cut off mid-calf. A very strange outfit from her, and not one she's repeated since.
Lauren Boebert forgets to iron her blazer
If there's one thing MAGA ladies seem to love, it's a blazer that doesn't quite fit as well as it should. Lauren Boebert managed to make another outfit mistake featuring a too-tight blazer when she took a picture alongside staff at the Loveland VA Outpatient Clinic in Colorado. Wearing her usual tight blue jeans with a dark red top, the congresswoman added an off-white blazer on top, which visibly strains against its singular button just under her bust and gapes far too much in the chest area to be described as "fitted."
Brooke Rollins tries out boxy coffin chic
Among the parade of outfit fails at the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's biopic, some were worse than others — and one of the worst offenders might be Brooke Rollins, the U.S. Secretary of State for Agriculture. Black is usually chic and understated, but Rollins apparently didn't get the memo that too-long sleeves, a floor-length skirt, and sparkly, half-hidden geometric patterns on your blouse do not a good look make. The outfit is only made worse by her bizarre decision to accessorize with light blue earrings and a scarlet clutch, making it even more confusing.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer's awkward ensemble
To add to the cavalcade of horrible outfits on the Melania red carpet, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer thought she'd give Brooke Rollins a run for her money in the "worst outfit" competition. From head to toe, Chavez-DeRemer's outfit makes very little sense. The high-necked, midi-length sweater dress made it very clear that MAGA ladies have no idea how long their sleeves should be, but making the outfit much worse are the nude-colored knee-high sock boots that totally clash with her beige handbag slung over her shoulder and gold accessories. Just a total mess.
Karoline Leavitt's dedication to comfort
If there's one MAGA lady who frequently rocks a frumpy disaster outfit, it's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She took the chance to take this blue housecoat number out for a spin, and the only kind of look she's serving is a double-take of "What the heck is she wearing?" The color is already a set of choices to begin with, but the shape and the overall fit really look like she stole it from her grandma's bedroom and thought she could somehow pass it off as fashion.
Jennifer Hegseth hits the town in some curtains
At the 2026 Governor's Dinner, everybody was dressed to the nines and happy to bask in how fancy they looked in pictures – including Pete Hegseth's controversial wife Jennifer Hegseth, who was less wearing a dress and more decked out in some kind of unwieldy curtain toga. The floor-length skirt of it is alright, but the sleeves just kind of...end halfway around her elbows in a mess of drapery, and the torso portion of the dress is wildly unflattering and sits very uncomfortably on her waist. Hopefully, it was at least comfortable to wear, because it's not fun to look at.
Lauren Boebert takes another tight blazer out for a spin
They say the only things that are certain in life are death and taxes, but we can definitely add Lauren Boebert dressed up in an ill-fitting blazer to that list. It's unclear if she exclusively shops from some kind of Tiny Little Blazer store, but it seemed an odd choice of outfit to celebrate National Women and Girls in Sports Day. The blue top she paired it with is at least a good color for her, but it seems odd to celebrate being able to partake in sporting activities while wearing something that probably cuts her circulation off.
Ivanka Trump's tissue box throwback
Ivanka Trump has definitely tried some brave outfits over the years, but for a while she was definitely pushing the boat out on what actually worked for her. One example is the outfit she wore to the Behnaz Sarafpour New York Fashion Week show in 2002, where she paired a frayed denim skirt with a top that looks like she tried to pull too many tissues out of a box at once, and then decided it was okay to wear outside of the house.
Kelly Johnson attempts to stun in pearl
Kelly Johnson isn't usually known for her impeccable style. Rather, the wife of House Speaker Mike Johnson has a seemingly decades-old fashion sense straight from grandma's closet, and her choice for the Melania premiere was yet another example of this. She decided on a cream-colored, pearlescent tea dress for the red carpet, and it did her absolutely no favors. Between the weird, short, clamshell-shaped sleeves, the awkward way the waist sits, and the huge front pleat that looks uncomfortably reminiscent of a giant cameltoe, this one probably should have been left in the back of her closet.
Karoline Leavitt cosplays the Jolly Green Giant
Another day, another ill-fitting blazer for a lady of MAGA. While the trend definitely skews towards blazers that are way too small, Karoline Leavitt decided to buck the trend slightly by going out wearing the most ridiculously oversized blazer she could find. It definitely doesn't help that the shade of it is a violently neon highlighter green, but that paired with the wide shoulders, the rolled-up sleeves (that are still too long, somehow), and the fact that it goes down almost to her knees all look faintly comical when put together. Take that one back, Karoline — make sure you get one in your size next time.
Lara Trump's structured red number
Lara Trump definitely isn't a stranger to fashion, and even boasts her own clothing line of sportswear. She's known for wearing outfits with plenty of structure, and is definitely one member of the Trump family who is more likely to wear something that actually flatters her. Which only makes the red dress she wore at Blair House an even stranger choice. The dress is definitely structured, but the neckline of the strapless dress sits very awkwardly in a slightly-too-low position, and the long, fingerless evening gloves don't even sit parallel with the neckline, which just looks messy.
Ivanka Trump's cutesy princess outfit
Even while her fashion has become more understated as she's gotten older, Ivanka Trump still likes to try new cuts and colors when it comes to her outfits from time to time. However, this really is one outfit she could have skipped on trotting out. At the G20 summit in 2017, she wore this cutesy baby pink number, and the combination of the very deep v-neck of it combined with the princess-style fluted bow sleeves just made the dress look like a cluttered mess that definitely didn't deserve a European outing.
Karoline Leavitt's painted-on leather pants
Forever landing on the wrong side of too loose and too tight, Karoline Leavitt can't even escape an ill-fitting outfit in her off-time. On a visit to Texas in 2023, she tried to take part in the local culture by decking herself out in her best cowboy-inspired outfit. She's got her boots, and she's got her hat, but she's definitely not bringing country back in those extremely tight, painted-on leather-look pants, especially when it looks like she can barely even walk around comfortably in them, let alone ride a horse. Back to the drawing board with this one, Karoline.
Kellyanne Conway's failed patriotic outfit
For some reason, the ladies of MAGA absolutely love pulling out a Paddington cosplay — even if it's not clear whether or not they're aware that they're doing it. While Kellyanne Conway claimed that her red, white, and blue outfit (which she wore at Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony) was patriotic, she looks more like she's paying homage to the French tricolor flag by way of a double-breasted coat. The huge collar makes her look like a child playing dress-up in her dad's clothes, and the sleeves stop two-thirds of the way to her wrists, and overall it just looks like she got a bad AI to choose her outfit for her.
Ivanka Trump's purple Prince suit
Sometimes, people have such a set-in-stone look that you can't see anyone else even try to emulate it without thinking of them. Such is the case with this shiny purple suit Ivanka wore in 2005 for the Young Friends After Party at Frederick's. The color totally washes her out, and her decision to wear what looks like a t-shirt underneath it was totally the wrong call. That's without even mentioning that the straight cut of both the jacket and the trousers make her look like a straight up-and-down tree trunk, which feels miles away from the snatched waist she gives herself these days.
Pam Bondi's organ-crushing outfit
It's pretty much universally acknowledged that Christmas, if you celebrate it, is the time of year you get to eat a lot of good food and put on a bit of weight from enjoying yourself. Apparently Pam Bondi hasn't learned this throughout her 60 years on Earth, because the beige dress she got out for pictures around the White House just before Christmas very noticeably squashes her stomach area more than can be comfortable, almost to the point where you have to wonder if her organs aren't getting crushed in there. Have a day off, Pam — enjoy some turkey.
Karoline Leavitt's knitted Barbie jacket
Some silhouettes are absolutely classic for a reason, and many designers have tried to ride Chanel's coattails when it comes to creating a boxy, short-sleeved jacket for women. Despite not yet even being 30 years old, Karoline Leavitt tried to rock this boxy, purple knitted jacket like she's about to walk the runway for last season's best great-grandma fashions, and as a result, she looks like she's ready for afternoon tea with her 60-year-old husband's pals instead of a day at the office. The fact that it's too short for her torso also doesn't help at all.
Ivanka Trump's folded napkin dress
It's really a wonder that Ivanka Trump has a reputation for good style, because she has so many disasters from past events to point to as evidence to the contrary. One of her worst offenders in years past has to be this folded-napkin dress she wore to an event celebrating her Stuff magazine cover, which looks like she ran out of time to find a dress and just stole a tablecloth from a hotel on her way to the event. The single bare shoulder is really the most baffling part, somehow.
Karoline Leavitt's mom-core outfit
It really is incredible how Karoline Leavitt refuses to dress for age even slightly. She went out wearing this huge black pinstriped shirt and non-matching black pants outfit in October last year, and it's quite fascinating that neither fit her at all. Oversized is trendy, but this is something totally different — it's like she heard "oversized" and didn't manage to work out that's an actual clothing style and not just putting anything that's too big on. The pants are so long she's had to roll them up, and they're really not a style of slacks that benefits from it. Instead, she looks like a little girl wearing her mama's work clothes.
Alison Lutnick's endless flares
Black and white is a classic look, and Alison Lutnick — wife of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick — definitely tried her best to make it work at the Melania premiere. Even in black and off-white, this outfit was disappointingly close to the mark before it veered off. Alison's jacket actually fits and suits her particular body shape, but the literal bottom of the outfit really let her down with how overly long the legs of her flared pants are. If your feet are totally disappearing, you definitely need to get them tailored — shame that Alison didn't know this.
Karoline Leavitt tries a fun new color for her blazers
At some point, people are going to start begging Karoline Leavitt to bring her wardrobe into the 21st century and ditch her 1970s grandma clothes. Unfortunately, the baby pink blazer and pants combo she wore in New Hampshire was yet another example of the MAGA ladies and their long and dedicated relationship with blazers that don't fit, which can be seen as Leavitt gestures next to President Donald Trump. The blazer gapes as soon as she moves, and plunges too far below her satin shirt, which just makes the bow detail look like it was added as an afterthought.
Ivanka Trump's ruffly doll dress
Maximalism is an outlook and a design philosophy, and not one that Ivanka Trump usually tries her hand at — and this outfit made it totally clear why that's the case. While attending an event in 2018 to honor U.S. Olympians who had won medals in the Winter Olympics, she wore one of the worst outfits in MAGA land during Donald Trump's first term: a dress that can only be described as a massive version of something you'd dress your dolly in. With all the ruffles and layers, she also looked like a fancy cake, and it totally overwhelmed her while being totally unflattering at the same time.
Kellyanne Conway's overly bold print
Kellyanne Conway has had her fair share of fashion fails, and she loves a bold print — but it's safe to say that bold prints very rarely love her back. In 2017, she went to work wearing this particularly gaudy green, red, black, and white low-cut, v-neck maxi dress, and to say it didn't suit her is a total understatement. She may have been hoping any bad news she was going to give that day wouldn't be audible over the loudness of the print on her dress, or maybe its parachute shape was an escape plan in case she bothered the President. Either way, it was a bold — and totally incorrect — choice.