The Rare Few MAGA Women Who Have Successfully Dodged 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

While former Attorney General Pam Bondi is no stranger to Botox rumors, it's safe to say that her weight loss is probably the most dramatic transformation her face has seen. Unlike several other members of Donald Trump's administration, Bondi has managed to stay far away from excessive lip filler, expensive hair extensions, and she keeps her makeup to a minimum.

If anything, it almost appears as though the lawyer's insistence on looking natural is ultimately what put such a massive microscope on her job. Unlike former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, criticism of Bondi has very rarely zeroed in on her physical appearance itself. While Noem's indulgent hair and makeup budgets for her $220 million ad campaign brought about its own unique set of criticism, the former AG's career mishandlings were left bare for the public and the president to see. Without big hair and bold lips to hide behind, the stoic and natural look Bondi normally went for may have been the very features that left her exposed.

However, despite not taking the "MAGA loyalty pledge," it's safe to say that her glowing message to X about Trump mere hours after her firing (as well as her refusal to attend her scheduled congressional hearing) showcases her devotion.