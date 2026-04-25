The Rare Few MAGA Women Who Have Successfully Dodged 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
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"Mar-a-Lago face" has been running rampant among the Trump ladies and high-ranking figures since before the start of President Donald Trump's second term. NPR's podcast "Code Switch" even dubbed the trend "MAGA's aesthetic loyalty test."
While Don Jr's ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem are among some of the most notable cases, there has also been a visible shift in the aesthetic's prominence since they've been iced out of the administration. At least six MAGA women had decided to ditch the trend as of March 2026, but there are some notable ladies who never caught the wave to begin with. Is the era of "Mar-a-Lago face" coming to an end, or is the administration shifting its values in terms of the femininity it favors? These five women never turned to excessive filler and Republican makeup to fit in.
Pam Bondi keeps her face alterations to a minimum
While former Attorney General Pam Bondi is no stranger to Botox rumors, it's safe to say that her weight loss is probably the most dramatic transformation her face has seen. Unlike several other members of Donald Trump's administration, Bondi has managed to stay far away from excessive lip filler, expensive hair extensions, and she keeps her makeup to a minimum.
If anything, it almost appears as though the lawyer's insistence on looking natural is ultimately what put such a massive microscope on her job. Unlike former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, criticism of Bondi has very rarely zeroed in on her physical appearance itself. While Noem's indulgent hair and makeup budgets for her $220 million ad campaign brought about its own unique set of criticism, the former AG's career mishandlings were left bare for the public and the president to see. Without big hair and bold lips to hide behind, the stoic and natural look Bondi normally went for may have been the very features that left her exposed.
However, despite not taking the "MAGA loyalty pledge," it's safe to say that her glowing message to X about Trump mere hours after her firing (as well as her refusal to attend her scheduled congressional hearing) showcases her devotion.
Natalie Harp makes up for a lack of filler with enthusiasm
President Donald Trump's aide, Natalie Harp, has also managed to avoid the Mar-a-Lago face accusations. Similar to Pam Bondi, the blonde natural beauty may not need all the filler and Botox to still conform to the Republican beauty standard.
Her position in the Trump admin isn't high profile, allowing for Harp to remain relatively low-profile. Yet, as Michael Wolff described in his 2025 book "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," the intense levels of loyalty she flaunted to land the job show her devotion to MAGA. As revealed in an exclusive excerpt in Vanity Fair, Harp's letters to the president were apparently passed around his legal and campaign teams "with bewilderment and concern." They were described as "portraying a relationship of an imagined alarming intimacy or one of genuinely strange submissiveness."
It's well known that loyalty is everything for the administration, and Harp is seemingly ready to answer the president's every beck and call. Although her makeup has certainly gotten a Mar-A-Lago upgrade, her lip-curling smile, natural face lines, and lack of extensions have all spared her from plastic surgery accusations.
Usha Vance is set apart by the Mar-A-Lago face crowd in more ways than one
Despite her proximity to power as the second lady, Usha Vance has also managed to avoid falling victim to Mar-A-Lago face accusations. As one of the only prominent people of color within President Trump's inner circle, Vance has been subjected to no small amount of racism.
However, while this kind of negative attention may lead someone to try to conform to the MAGA beauty standards as much as possible, Vance has seemingly remained unbothered. Not only has she not made any obvious alterations to her face, but the lawyer is also embracing natural signs of aging in her hair. While the Republican Party typically prefers blondes, Vance laughed off the idea in a 2025 Free Press article. "I'm laughing because it would be really hard for me to be blond," she said. That color would look totally absurd."
She met her husband, Vice President JD Vance, while studying at Yale, and the pair tied the knot in 2014 (it's also worth noting that she was a registered Democrat that year). There's been plenty of speculation regarding her loyalty to the administration, but her loyalty to her husband has never been called into question. Following her pregnancy announcement in January 2026, it seems as though their fizzling chemistry following JD's affair rumors with another MAGA Barbie wasn't enough to deter Usha.
Tulsi Gabbard may be sending the wrong signals
Usha Vance isn't the only MAGA woman embracing her gray hairs, as the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has rocked a silver streak at the front of her hairline for years. The contrast against her dark hair gives her an oddly edgy vibe in comparison with the typical Mar-A-Lago face trends, but the story behind it is far from merely an aesthetic preference.
"I actually started going gray in that one spot during and after my first deployment to Iraq, and so I keep it as just a remembrance of those who we lost there and the cost of war and why we fight so hard for peace," she revealed in an Instagram Live (via CNN). While this stress symptom has been fully integrated into her look, its current state may not be the most natural iteration. In a 2025 interview with Slate, hairdresser Shaun Surething hypothesized that the natural look was being enhanced by bleach and extensions. Yet, even with a bit of manicuring, the rest of Gabbard's face has also been spared from plastic surgery allegations. Her thin lips, as well as visible acne scarring and wrinkles, may suggest she's separated herself from the trend entirely.
Surething described her look as "the equal and opposite hair version of blond Mar-a-Lago face," and her omission from President Donald Trump's April 18, 2026, Situation Room meeting may suggest he's taken notice. Could some lip filler and a blowout potentially save her job?
Erika Kirk may be the OG 'MAGA Barbie'
The new CEO of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk, has gotten plenty of attention for her stringy blonde hair extensions, questionable fashion choices, and cozy friendship with the vice president; however, Mar-a-Lago face seemingly hasn't rubbed off on her just yet.
Kirk, in a lot of ways, is essentially the natural blueprint for the MAGA aesthetic. The former Miss Arizona has got pageant makeup and hair down to a tee, making it much easier to fit in with the Floridian crowd naturally. Her strong facial structure, thinner lips, but naturally smooth, fair skin make anything beyond a few touch-ups highly unlikely. While netizens on both sides of the political spectrum have come together to interrogate the integrity of Kirk's character, her physical appearance is rarely dismissed as an average case of Mar-A-Lago face.
This comes despite Kirk's visits to the resort, as well as her close relationship with the president. After the murder of her husband, Charlie, in September 2025, President Donald Trump not only shared a personal message but also propped up Erika as the face of her late husband's movement. While there has been speculation that the president and Erika met during her 2012 bid as Miss Arizona, there is no definite proof of this. Regardless, whether through being the blueprint itself or coming into power tangentially, Erika doesn't need filler to prop her up to the top.