All Of The Rumors That Have Swirled Around Barron Trump's Love Life

One TikToker has shed light on the earliest dating lore of Barron Trump. A TikToker named Maddie, who goes by @Maddatitude on the app, claims that Barron was her first boyfriend in 5th grade. In 2020, she posted a TikTok, where she wrote, "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first 'bf.' When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!" While anyone could claim to be Barron's grade school sweetheart, Maddie had photos to back up her claims, sharing a photo of her and her class in the Oval Office with Donald Trump, and another of her and Barron standing together in a class photo.

According to a 2017 Page Six report, Barron invited his entire 5th grade class from New York's Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to stay overnight in Washington, D.C. and tour the White House shortly after his father's first presidential inauguration. Maddie, though, managed to meet the president on another occasion. She posted another TikTok in 2020 revealing that Donald attended her and Barron Trump's elementary school graduation, much to her "liberal" school's chagrin. Despite her parents advising her against it, Maddie approached Donald and shared the ensuing selfie she took with the president.

The pair likely lost touch after graduation, as Barron moved away from New York and began attending St. Andrew's Episcopal School. It's unclear whether Barron really was Maddie's first boyfriend, but she was at least close enough to him to ask his father for a selfie.