All Of The Rumors That Have Swirled Around Barron Trump's Love Life
In 2017, at just 11 years of age, Barron Trump became the first son of a president to reside at the White House since John F. Kennedy, Jr., who lived there before his father's assassination in 1963. As Donald Trump's only child with first lady Melania Trump, Barron's upbringing was markedly different from his siblings' upbringing. All four of the older Trump siblings were public figures before their dad became president, whereas their little brother experienced a relatively private childhood. And that did not change after he moved into the White House. His mother, Melania, has long prioritized protecting him from the spotlight, and even as a young adult, his public appearances have been few and far between.
Alas, even Melania can't protect her only child from the gossip mill, and it seems Barron Trump may never outrun the wild rumors about his life. Among the most common rumors that have followed the first son are those surrounding his love life. From those who mythologize Barron as a dashing ladies' man or imagine diplomatic marriages for the young Trump son to those who speculated about him potentially linking up with another political figure's kid, there have certainly been some shocking, fascinating, and flat-out wild rumors swirling about Barron Trump's love life over the years.
A TikToker claimed Barron Trump was her first boyfriend in 5th grade
One TikToker has shed light on the earliest dating lore of Barron Trump. A TikToker named Maddie, who goes by @Maddatitude on the app, claims that Barron was her first boyfriend in 5th grade. In 2020, she posted a TikTok, where she wrote, "I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first 'bf.' When Trump was elected he brought the entire class to the White House. We gotta save my bae!" While anyone could claim to be Barron's grade school sweetheart, Maddie had photos to back up her claims, sharing a photo of her and her class in the Oval Office with Donald Trump, and another of her and Barron standing together in a class photo.
@maddatitude
According to a 2017 Page Six report, Barron invited his entire 5th grade class from New York's Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to stay overnight in Washington, D.C. and tour the White House shortly after his father's first presidential inauguration. Maddie, though, managed to meet the president on another occasion. She posted another TikTok in 2020 revealing that Donald attended her and Barron Trump's elementary school graduation, much to her "liberal" school's chagrin. Despite her parents advising her against it, Maddie approached Donald and shared the ensuing selfie she took with the president.
The pair likely lost touch after graduation, as Barron moved away from New York and began attending St. Andrew's Episcopal School. It's unclear whether Barron really was Maddie's first boyfriend, but she was at least close enough to him to ask his father for a selfie.
Barron Trump apparently shut down whole floors in Trump Tower for secret dates
As the youngest child of Donald Trump, love life is complicated a bit by security and privacy concerns. However, Barron Trump seemingly found the solution by holding secret dates at Trump Tower. Inside sources told Page Six that Barron supposedly reserved an entire floor of the iconic skyscraper for a date. He apparently had a romantic evening with his mystery date in Trump Tower. Meanwhile, shutting down a floor of Trump Tower isn't the only inventive approach he has taken to dating.
Another source told Page Six in 2025 that the youngest Trump son, who began attending New York University in 2024, couldn't give out his phone number to friends at NYU for security reasons. As a result, he reportedly began communicating with friends through his Xbox gaming system. He keeps his gaming info private from all but his closest friends and uses the gaming platform for text and video chat. Barron has also used Discord, though Xbox is, as the source stated, "his communication platform of choice."
Sources have given conflicting accounts of Barron's life at NYU. Kaya Walker, the president of NYU College Republicans, described him to Vanity Fair in 2025 as an "oddity," noting he attended class and went home with very limited contact with other students. However, an unnamed source claimed to People that he's a "ladies man," stating, "He's tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he's pretty attractive — yes, even liberal people like him." Despite obstacles due to his first family status, Barron is seemingly finding his own way to navigate the dating scene.
There was once a social media rumor that he wanted to wed Sasha Obama
Rumors have linked Barron Trump to several women over the years, ranging from models to royalty. However, none gained social media momentum quite like the rumor that Barron planned to marry Sasha Obama. At age 7, Sasha, the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, became one of the youngest first children to reside in the White House. Despite their shared status as young first children, Barron and Sasha hail from very different families. On top of that, Donald Trump has routinely criticized and attacked Barack and Michelle Obama. Barron Trump and Sasha Obama dating would be the modern-day equivalent of "Romeo and Juliet," which is exactly why it caused a stir when rumors bubbled up linking the pair.
In 2025, a TikTok from user @hooptalk24h claimed that Barron had announced his intentions to marry Sasha. According to the video, Barron supposedly declared Sasha "his one and only wife." The video goes on to claim that the news enraged Donald so much that he wound up in the hospital, but that Barron was still determined to marry Sasha due to her intelligence and down-to-earth nature.
@hooptalk24h
Baron Trump just announced that Sasha Obama will be his one and only wife #fyp #foryou #celebrity #usa🇺🇸 #celebritynews #BaronTrump #SashaObama #Trump #Obama
If this all seems too unrealistic and weird to be true, that's because it is. Snopes quickly snuffed out this claim. The site ruled the video as wholly fabricated, noting Barron had never made the statement about Sasha attributed to him. Additionally, there's no evidence that Barron has ever met or interacted with Sasha.
TikTok went into a frenzy over claims Barron Trump dated an Argentine male dancer
There have been many rumblings and theories about how Donald Trump's youngest child might break the mold of the Trump family. Perhaps that's why social media went wild when rumors surfaced that the first son was dating an Argentine male dancer. In 2025, inside sources reported that Barron had an entire floor of the Trump Tower shut down for a date. The insiders shared no details on Barron's date. However, in a now-deleted TikTok video, the user @tigre_zigre claimed that the date was with a man named Carlos.
@tiger_zigre stated, "[Barron Trump] caused chaos at Trump Tower when he closed a whole full floor so that he could have a private meeting with his new boyfriend, Carlos. Carlos, the Argentinian ballroom dancer, who's now dating Barron. Well, I don't think the father knew anything about this. So, Donald closed not just the floor Barron was on but three floors above and three floors below. This was breaking news" (via Snopes). The TikTok user also expanded on the reports about the Trump Tower shutdown, claiming it was not one, but six floors that were shuttered for Barron's date.
Social media took the rumors and ran with them, with some users posting photos of a man named Carlos Strasser, whom they claimed to be the Carlos in question. However, Snopes tracked down Strasser, who is German, not Argentine, and who has confirmed he has no connection to Barron and is not a ballroom dancer. The bizarre Barron Trump dating rumor has been wholly debunked.
MAGA matchmakers shipped Barron Trump and the Princess of Denmark
During his second term as president of the United States, Donald Trump sought to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. While his attempts at annexation and initial refusal to rule out military force sparked a diplomatic crisis, his followers found a way to spin it into a romance for Barron Trump. The initial idea for a diplomatic marriage began in January 2026 as a joke from a metapolitical satire account on X, which posted, "The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment." Greenland is a territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States has tried to acquire Greenland from the Nordic country many times throughout history.
Although it may have started as a joke, it didn't take long for MAGA supporters to pounce on the idea. The idea of the diplomatic matchmaking enraptured right-wing influencers. Heritage Foundation senior fellow Pete St. Onge called it the "Habsburg Solution" on X, while right-wing influencer Megyn Kelly posted on X, "The Henry(Etta) Kissinger of our time!"
The Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, emphasized to NBC News in 2026 that Greenland wasn't naive about President Trump's scheme: "We know there is some sort of desire to own or to control Greenland, and even though he has taken something off the table, in terms of invasion and so on, he has never been taking that desire to own or control Greenland off the table. So we are not naive. We know that it's still there." And no, the Barron Trump and Princess Isabella coupling never came to fruition.
Donald Trump's son has a poor reputation according to dating app gossip
While inside sources claimed Barron Trump has been popular among the women at New York University, the dating app Tea painted a very different portrait of the first son. Tea is a dating app where women can leave reviews or, in some cases, warnings about the men they've dated for other women to reference when they're interested or beginning a relationship with a man. Barron Trump's dating habits became a source of gossip for Tea, and he was among the men who earned a negative reputation. In 2025, Daily Mail columnist Lisa Kennedy Montgomery reportedly found Donald Trump's youngest son's profile and shared some of the reviews and comments he'd received.
According to the Daily Mail, one particularly negative comment described Barron as "messy, played in my face, definitely dl, ran through, chopped." The comment suggests that Barron was dramatic and disrespectful and had a reputation for ghosting women. It's unclear whether the comments are true or whether the commenters ever even met Barron before. However, the fact that his name cropped up on Tea reiterates the interest and attention to the first son's dating life. Not all of the attention directed at him is good, as app users speculate on the kind of partner he'd make.
Barron Trump reportedly had a college girlfriend at NYU
Once Barron Trump started at New York University in 2024, there was a lot of talk and questions about how the first son was adapting to college life. According to one source, he has even had at least one college girlfriend. A source told NewsNation in May 2025 that Trump wrapped up his first year in a relationship, stating, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." The source provided no additional details on Trump's supposed significant other.
Whatever the case, Barron Trump's dating life is unlike the dating lives of most college students. While he does have to navigate public scrutiny alongside security and privacy concerns, it's nothing the Secret Service hasn't handled before. As he began taking classes at NYU, photos quickly surfaced showing the young man walking on campus trailed by Secret Service agents. At times, the black Secret Service SUVs rolling toward campus to escort the first son stirred nervousness on campus. Still, a political source assured People in June 2025 that the Secret Service won't get in the way of Trump's personal relationships.
The source said, "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this. Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off." Indeed, he's far from the only young first family member that the Secret Service has watched transition into adulthood and enter the dating world.
Journalist Rikki Schlott denied rumors she was dating Barron Trump
As rumors and speculation regarding Barron Trump's college dating life persisted, journalist Rikki Schlott threw her hat in the ring. Schlott is a New York Post columnist and the co-author of the book "The Canceling of the American Mind." In April of 2026, Wonderwall reported that in a now-deleted X post that there were rumors that she was dating Trump. The only apparent connection Schlott and Trump share is that she has written about the first son for the New York Post, including an article about how the school's College Republican Club saw a spike in members after he got involved. In the article, Schlott described him as "hunky" when mentioning his enrollment at New York University. Additionally, Schlott once attended NYU, where Trump is a student.
Schlott quickly debunked the story. On X, the journalist addressed the Barron Trump dating rumors by resharing the now-deleted post connecting them and wrote simply, "That's a no." She effectively shut down the rumor, maintaining the mystery of Trump's supposed partner. Still, the fact that the rumors began in the first place is indicative of how far-reaching the speculation about Trump's dating life is, to the point that anyone with the most tenuous of connections to him might end up in the gossip mill, too.
A mystery woman at the SOTU sparked Barron Trump girlfriend rumors
The 2026 State of the Union address was a family affair for the Trump family. All five of President Donald Trump's children attended the ceremony, along with first lady Melania Trump. Barron Trump sat between Ivanka Trump and his mother to listen to his father's address to Congress. However, what raised eyebrows was the mystery woman sitting behind Barron Trump at the SOTU rather than the Trump family and their spouses. It didn't take long for social media users to speculate that she might be a guest, or even a possible girlfriend, of Barron.
The rumors were likely further fueled by what appeared to be a specific seating arrangement. All four of Barron's older siblings sat with their partners directly behind them. The person who sat behind Barron was a young woman whose identity was not previously known to the public. Given her seat placement and young appearance, it didn't take long for some to presume a connection between her and Barron.
However, it turns out, her presence wasn't a mystery after all. Before the address, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that Melania Trump had invited special guests to the SOTU. She stated, "The first lady will have two great children with her as part of her Fostering the Future initiative" (via CNN). These young guests were 24-year-old Sierra Burns and 10-year-old Everest Nevraumont. Burns was the young woman seen sitting behind Barron. She is a student at Furman University in South Carolina, where she's pursuing a master's degree in advocacy and social policy. While she has helped the first lady develop training material for foster parents, she has seemingly no connection to Barron.
He might be rekindling things with a long-term secret partner
From princesses to ballroom dancers, Barron Trump's dating life has been the center of some colorful rumors. However, the reality may be a little more standard. According to inside sources, he was in a long-term relationship in 2025. The first son managed to keep his relationship out of the spotlight for several months, with the source explaining, "They stayed in the shadows on purpose. It wasn't about attention — it was about protecting something real," a source told Rob Shuter in 2026. According to the source, the pair made it nearly a year before they quietly ended things.
The breakup was reportedly amicable and resulted from his partner wanting to find her own path. Shuter's source said, "Barron ended a relationship in November that he genuinely thought would last. They were approaching their one-year anniversary in January, and that mattered to him." Still, the end of the relationship took Trump time to process.
However, the reported relationship may not be truly over. After breaking up in November of 2025, it seems that by January 2026, the pair were quietly reconnecting or "regrouping," as the source described it.