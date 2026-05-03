The Tragedy Of Scott Disick Gets Sadder & Sadder
Scott Disick may not be a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family by blood, but he's certainly an unforgettable member in every other way. Since 2007, when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered and altered reality TV as we know it, Disick has managed to entertain and annoy the masses with his shenanigans. For all the trouble Disick has perpetuated over the years, he has become a walking meme in his own right. Take this magnificent quote, for instance: "You know, I've realized that I'm probably just perfect, and it's everybody else around me that's got issues" (via E! News).
Disick may have a bold and brash personality, but his life has been anything but easy. From relationship issues to all of Disick's health problems, the constant trials and tribulations of this reality star turned business mogul have played out considerably on camera, not to mention through major headlines. Disick might be a polarizing figure, but there's no doubt he's experienced significant tragedy.
Scott Disick was arrested when he was 18 years old
For all the hot water Scott Disick has gotten into over the years, he's only been in handcuffs once (at least at the time of this writing). Celebrity arrests that people have forgotten include Disick's run-in with the police in 2001, shortly after he turned 18 years old. As David O Defense explained in 2013 (apparently via a Wet Paint article that has since been deleted), Disick crashed his car while allegedly under the influence in Riverhead, NY. Disick later pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.
Disick's teenage antics flew under the radar until 2014, when Khloé Kardashian wished her quasi-brother-in-law a happy 31st birthday on Instagram. Kardashian, who was famously arrested on her own DUI charge in 2007, shared side-by-side photos of their mug shots for all netizens to see. "Happy birthday to my partner in crime ... I love you LD [Lord Disick]!!" Kardashian wrote in the caption.
His attempt to open a Japanese restaurant barely lasted six months
Although "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" launched Scott Disick to fame, he's no stranger to the business world. As Disick told Haute Living in 2013, "I'm sure a lot of people have no idea what it is that I do. ... I work in various industries. I have done a lot of private label manufacturing in the nutrition biz and have raised money for startup companies."
In early 2012, before Scott opened up about his daily life and business deals, he helped open Ryu, a Japanese restaurant in New York City's Meatpacking District; Disick was a co-owner alongside Jesse Camac and Chris Reda. The restaurant was featured on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," in which the KarJenners flew from California to New York for its grand opening. "Hopefully Kourtney tells me she's proud of me," Disick said at the time (via Eater).
Unfortunately, Ryu lasted all of six months. In October 2012, a source told Page Six that Disick had withdrawn from the restaurant. "He got out of the restaurant months ago. He has a bunch of other projects. He thought he would be in New York more but is spending more time in Miami," the source said. A few weeks later, Ryu closed its doors amid Hurricane Sandy — and never reopened.
His parents died within three months of each other
Scott Disick's lavish life is no secret. Disick's parents, Jeffrey and Bonnie Disick, were rather prominent real estate developers in Long Island, New York; Disick's grandfather also worked in real estate.
Sadly, Disick's mother died in October 2013. Bonnie's date of death was later confirmed as October 28, although Radar Online, which first broke the story, simply announced it had happened the week before publication. Bonnie passed away after an extended illness, although specific details were never released. "Scott and Kourtney traveled from Los Angeles to Long Island for Bonnie's funeral," a source told Radar Online. "It was a small affair. There was just a handful of people."
As if the loss of one parent wasn't enough, Disick's father died a little less than three months later, on January 3, 2014. E! News was the first to report the horrible news, and the exact cause was not disclosed, although it was confirmed to have occurred in Los Angeles. "The whole family is so devastated and Scott is beside himself," a source told E! News. "Scott is an only child with no remaining family."
Scott Disick's substance abuse ramped up after the deaths of his parents
Scott Disick has always been part of the party scene, but when his parents died, he nose-dived down a dark path of self-destruction. In June 2014, Disick drank so much at a club in the Hamptons that he got alcohol poisoning and had to be hospitalized. This news was first reported by TMZ in July of that year.
On a November 2014 episode of "Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons." Disick explained that the hospitalization happened because he mixed alcohol with sleeping pills. "I was just scared — my heart was racing, and at the same time the sleeping pills were kicking in and pulling my heart down," Disick recounted (via Daily Mail). Kourtney Kardashian later admitted, "My biggest fear is if he continues on this road and I don't know where that could lead."
As of 2026, the status of Disick's sobriety is unclear. As his children have gotten older, however, he's made it a point to educate and guide them about the dangers and consequences of substance abuse. In 2025, Disick told Khloé Kardashian on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast (via E! News), "I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that ... if I see a problem with alcohol with [Mason], I will take actions."
The end of his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian played out on TV (several times)
The complete timeline of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship is a long and complicated one. To shorten the story considerably, Disick and Kardashian had an on-and-off relationship between 2006 and 2015. During those nine years, they welcomed three children: Mason, born in 2009; Penelope, born in 2012; and Reign, born in 2014. Disick and Kardashian's relationship, and all the troubles that came with it, were heavily featured on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and its spin-offs.
Kardashian broke up with Disick for the first time in 2008 after she discovered questionable text messages on his phone. This breakup was featured on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Season 2. They reconciled after Kardashian became pregnant with Mason, but split again in 2010 due to Disick's substance abuse. Disick's episode, which included breaking a mirror, appeared on "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" Season 2.
Disick and Kardashian reconciled in 2011 and were together for four more years before Kardashian pulled the final trigger. Kardashian broke up with Disick for the third time in 2015, after photos of him with fashion stylist Chloe Bartoli circulated online. This played out on the finale of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Season 10. "I could never rely on him, depend on him for one single thing, and I don't want to show my kids that that's okay," Kardashian mused (via Instagram).
Scott Disick struggled to move on when Kourtney Kardashian began seeing other people
After their final breakup, Kourtney Kardashian moved on from Scott Disick pretty quickly. From 2017 to 2020, Kardashian dated Algerian model Younes Bendjima. In January 2021, Kardashian confirmed her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The two have been inseparable ever since: Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed a son in November 2023.
For all the heartache Disick put Kardashian through, he made his struggle to move on from her quite clear, especially as she dated Bendjima and Barker. In May 2017, a source told Life & Style, "He can't stand to see Kourtney happy with another man." This was all but confirmed years later in 2022, when "The Kardashians" premiered. "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend," Disick said (via Grazia).
Disick didn't just make his displeasure about Kardashian's new beaus apparent on camera, but he also went full throttle on social media. The most infamous example of Disick's online gripes occurred after Kardashian and Barker got together in 2021. As E! News reported, Disick privately messaged Bendjima: "Yo is this chick ok!????" Bendjima didn't just respond to Disick's DM, but publicly shared it for everyone to see.
Scott disick checked into rehab at least three times within five years
Although Scott Disick has struggled with substance abuse and mental health, we've got to give credit where it's due: He has gone through at least three stints in rehab to try to overcome these demons. Being a public figure, however, means that Disick's attempts at self-improvement have been extensively reported. Disick was in rehab twice in one year, with the first reported in March 2015. Disick put out a press release (via USA Today) that stated, "I realize my issues are bigger than me and I'm ready to truly remedy this struggle I continue to battle."
Disick stayed at the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica, although he left after a week. Roughly seven months later, in October 2015, ET reported that Disick was back in rehab for his addictions. It was later revealed that Disick checked into Cliffside Malibu, a luxury rehab in California; he checked out roughly a month later, which he subtly announced on Instagram at the time.
Disick tried another round of rehab in April 2020, this time at the All Points North (APN) Lodge in Colorado, because of all the trauma he still carried over his parents' deaths. Disick left after a few days, however, after an alleged HIPAA violation. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," Disick's attorney, Marty Singer, told E! News. In February 2021, Disick conceded that no violation had taken place and that there was no ill will.
He has been burglarized multiple times
While many people may know that Kim Kardashian's stunning transformation included the terrifying time she was robbed in 2016, they may not realize that Scott Disick has also dealt with a burglary, multiple times, in fact. In August 2014, TMZ reported that roughly $4,000 was stolen from Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's shared home in the Hamptons — and that it was apparently their third rodeo. Because nothing else was taken, the then-couple assumed that the hit was intentional, although no follow-up was ever reported.
In May 2016, TMZ reported that Disick had been targeted once more. This time, a thief, or thieves, went through Disick's expensive watch collection while he was in France for the Cannes Film Festival. Police told TMZ at the time that they believed the burglary was another inside job because there were no signs of forced entry. They also confirmed that "multiples worth a significant amount of money" were taken.
Exactly one year later, TMZ broke pretty much the exact same story: Disick's home in Hidden Hills was ransacked in the middle of the night. At the time, Disick was in Las Vegas for his 34th birthday. It was later confirmed that a silent alarm was triggered when the unidentified perpetrators entered. Disick's neighbors told TMZ that they didn't hear anything suspicious.
He was reportedly hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold
All in all, 2017 was not a good year for Scott Disick. In August, multiple outlets reported that Disick was sent to the hospital on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold. In California, people who are considered a danger to themselves or others can be held up to 72 hours, regardless of age or consent. According to The Blast, emergency services were called to Disick's Hidden Hills home after a period of heavy drinking.
Sources allegedly told The Blast that Disick was kept under observation at West Hills Hospital (which later merged with UCLA Health in 2024), where he was visited by Kourtney Kardashian. Disick was also reportedly released before the 72 hours were up and wasspotted in public a few days later. Disick did not address the news at the time, nor was it brought up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" or any of its spin-offs.
Scott Disick's clothing line has faced criticism since the COVID-19 pandemic
Although Ryu didn't work out, Scott Disick has flexed his entrepreneurial skills in other aspects. In 2018, Disick founded his own clothing company, Talentless. "It's a play on the fact that everybody has always said everybody that's in the reality business have no talent," Disick once explained on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (via E! News).
While Talentless remains alive and thriving as of 2026, it hasn't gone without its fair share of controversy. In early 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and wreaked global havoc, Talentless tried to capitalize on it with new shirts and hoodies that read, "PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS." According to Page Six, the shirts cost $49, while the hoodies cost $129. While the message wasn't wrong, Disick was instantly criticized for trying to make money off of the horrid matter.
Outside of bad reviews highlighting poor communication, quality, and return policies (which you can read on Trustpilot), Talentless was criticized in a 2023 Reddit thread, for instance, over an ad that resembled a text message. "Can't wait to see you in these," the fake message from Disick read; the background was of a faceless model in a revealing shirt. "[I]t is just so corny, out of touch, and self-indulgent. I don't know a single girl who is out there clamouring to dress for/impress Scott Disick," the Redditor wrote.
None of Scott Disick's relationships after Kourtney Kardashian have worked out
Scott Disick has tried to find love again after permanently splitting with Kourtney Kardashian but hasn't achieved the same success story as his ex. Over the years, Disick has been linked to women including Bella Thorne, Rebecca Donaldson, and Kimberly Stewart. Disick's next big relationship after Kardashian was with Sofia Richie, which lasted from September 2017 to May 2020. They began dating when Disick was 34, and Richie was 19; things ultimately ended because of Disick's close relationship with Kardashian.
Almost a year later, in February 2021, Disick confirmed a new relationship, this time with Amelia Gray Hamlin (rumors of the pair began to circulate in October 2020, however). Disick was 37 at the time, while Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, was 19. Disick and Hamlin publicly dated until September 2021, when their split was announced. A source told People that Hamlin dumped Disick partially because of the leaked DMs about Kardashian.
Disick's former flings may not constitute some of the most alarming age-gap relationships in Hollywood history, but that doesn't mean they haven't been eyebrow-raising. Disick has discussed his inadvertent gravitation toward younger women several times, especially as his kids have aged. In 2021, for instance, Disick told Andy Cohen (via BuzzFeed), "I don't go out looking for young girls. They happen to be attracted to me 'cause I look young."
A rollover car crash left him with severe chronic back pain
In August 2022, Scott Disick's relationship problems became the least of his worries (at least for some time). That month, TMZ reported that Disick got into a serious car crash while driving in Calabasas. After hitting a stone mailbox, Disick's Lamborghini flipped on its side, although luckily, he avoided any major injuries.
"[The car] hit [the curb] and did a somersault forward, then hit [the mailbox], then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn't get out and I tried the sunroof," Disick later described on an episode of "The Kardashians" (via Us Weekly).
Although Disick wasn't seriously injured, per se, the car accident did cause some long-lasting back pain that he still struggles with today. On the same episode of "The Kardashians," Disick opened up about his chronic pain to Kendall Jenner. "Did you know that I might have to get back surgery from the car accident I was in?" Disick asked. He added, "I was with Mason and we were out on the little dirt bikes. .... I fell backwards right onto my tailbone. Now I have dual back problems."
His physical transformation and confirmed Mounjaro use have raised concern
It may not be evident at first glance, but Scott Disick has undergone quite a physical transformation over recent years, especially after Hollywood's obsession with weight-management GLP-1s began to emerge (although they were originally produced to help regulate blood sugar in those with diabetes). Side-by-side photos of Disick's evolved "Ozempic face" captured considerable attention online after a 2025 episode of "The Kardashians" revealed a box of Mounjaro in Disick's fridge.
"Everybody that's got a problem with Mounjaro can suck on my d***," Disick bluntly told Khloé Kardashian (and the rest of the world) when he realized what the cameras had caught. "By the way, they can see my d*** now because, for a minute, you couldn't. It was tough living that large!" he added (via E! News).
Disick's appearance and confirmed weight loss have sparked a variety of reactions from social media users, ranging from criticism to full-on concern. "I'm wondering if they're hiding a serious illness or something, he's looked absolutely terrible lately," one Reddit user theorized. Another Reddit user, who suspected more foul play at hand than just Mounjaro, wrote, "I don't give a s*** about Scott or his addiction. But I do feel bad for his children."