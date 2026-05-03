The Tragedy Of Scott Disick Gets Sadder & Sadder

Scott Disick may not be a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family by blood, but he's certainly an unforgettable member in every other way. Since 2007, when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premiered and altered reality TV as we know it, Disick has managed to entertain and annoy the masses with his shenanigans. For all the trouble Disick has perpetuated over the years, he has become a walking meme in his own right. Take this magnificent quote, for instance: "You know, I've realized that I'm probably just perfect, and it's everybody else around me that's got issues" (via E! News).

Disick may have a bold and brash personality, but his life has been anything but easy. From relationship issues to all of Disick's health problems, the constant trials and tribulations of this reality star turned business mogul have played out considerably on camera, not to mention through major headlines. Disick might be a polarizing figure, but there's no doubt he's experienced significant tragedy.