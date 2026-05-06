9 Pics & Vids Of Prince Harry With Kids That Show Off His Silly Side

Things haven't been all that easy for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, since he decided to walk away from the royal family and move to California with his wife, Meghan Markle. A great number of scandals have tarnished Prince Harry and Markle's reputation over the years, and their attempts to heal the wounds have not gone well. A trip to Australia in April 2026 was marred by photos of Meghan apparently staring daggers at the staff, not to mention their decision to cancel plans to avoid protests over their visit, according to Radar Online. Adding to all these woes are the rumors that Harry and Meghan are having money troubles.

With all the serious problems that surround him, it can be hard to remember when Harry was able to leave all his troubles behind and get a little silly. In fact, it is Prince Harry's silliness that helped make him so popular in the first place. While the House of Windsor is known for being prim and proper with their outdated royal rules and protocols, Harry often found ways to show off a more human side of the family. Prince Harry's tendency to break the royal rules may have made him the black sheep of the family, but it also made people feel like they could connect with him in a way that they can't with the other royals. Fortunately, there are many photographs that capture his silly side and remind us of his better days.