Whatever Happened To Jazz Jennings? What She's Been Doing Since Her TLC Show

Ever since Jazz Jennings' 20/20 interview with Barbara Walters when she was a young child, Jazz and her family have been in the public spotlight. Although Jazz's relationship with her parents and grandparents is strong, part of the untold truth of "I Am Jazz" is that Jazz Jennings' family originally didn't want to be on camera. The supportive family of six consists of Jazz, her parents, Greg and Jeanette Jennings, her older sister, Ari Jennings, and her twin brothers, Griffin and Sanders Jennings, all of whom eventually embraced the filming of the reality television show.

Since her TLC show ended, the youngest Jennings sibling has remained close with her family and often features them in her online content. The Jennings family frequently posts videos on social media together, both lighthearted and serious content; Jazz attended a trans rights rally with one of her brothers, her family accompanied her to the GLAAD Awards, and they also choreograph dances together.

Sanders and Jazz posted a joint Instagram video with the caption, "Thankful for my family" during the holiday season of their family dancing together. The TLC star also previously posted on Facebook a declaration of her appreciation for her family and what they mean to her. "My family is my heart and soul, and I wouldn't be the woman I am today without their unconditional love," Jazz wrote. "I am blessed beyond belief to have such incredible people in my life."