Whatever Happened To Jazz Jennings? What She's Been Doing Since Her TLC Show
This article mentions mental health struggles and an eating disorder.
As one of the youngest documented people to transition, transgender advocate and reality star Jazz Jennings has experienced fame from a young age. Jennings gained even more recognition when she and her family got their own reality television show called "I Am Jazz" that premiered on TLC in 2015 and ended after the reality television show's eighth season in 2023. The show highlighted Jennings' life growing up as a trans person and inspired countless people, many from the LGBTQ+ community, but not all of the responses to the show were positive. While there are some tragic details about Jazz Jennings' life after fame, such as the death threats she received, the former reality star has remained strong and been supported by her tight-knit family throughout it all.
While there have been no new episodes of "I Am Jazz" released since 2023, the TLC star and trans activist has stayed busy in numerous ways and often documented her journey along the way. Read on to find out what Jennings' life today looks like and what happened to her since her TLC reality television show went off-air.
Jazz Jennings has stayed close with her family
Ever since Jazz Jennings' 20/20 interview with Barbara Walters when she was a young child, Jazz and her family have been in the public spotlight. Although Jazz's relationship with her parents and grandparents is strong, part of the untold truth of "I Am Jazz" is that Jazz Jennings' family originally didn't want to be on camera. The supportive family of six consists of Jazz, her parents, Greg and Jeanette Jennings, her older sister, Ari Jennings, and her twin brothers, Griffin and Sanders Jennings, all of whom eventually embraced the filming of the reality television show.
Since her TLC show ended, the youngest Jennings sibling has remained close with her family and often features them in her online content. The Jennings family frequently posts videos on social media together, both lighthearted and serious content; Jazz attended a trans rights rally with one of her brothers, her family accompanied her to the GLAAD Awards, and they also choreograph dances together.
Sanders and Jazz posted a joint Instagram video with the caption, "Thankful for my family" during the holiday season of their family dancing together. The TLC star also previously posted on Facebook a declaration of her appreciation for her family and what they mean to her. "My family is my heart and soul, and I wouldn't be the woman I am today without their unconditional love," Jazz wrote. "I am blessed beyond belief to have such incredible people in my life."
The reality star celebrated Pride at the White House
The last season of "I Am Jazz" ended in early 2023, the same year that reality star Jazz Jennings attended a major celebration at the White House. The summer after the finale of her long-running show, Jennings celebrated Pride month by going to a Pride event held on the lawn of the White House. The trans activist shared a picture from the day on Instagram of her and her sister standing in front of the White House that was decorated with the American and Pride flags. "We must protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people amid a state of 'terrifying' attacks and legislation. We must stand united!" Jennings encouraged her followers in the caption.
2023 was the largest Pride celebration in White House history, and the reality star got to be a part of that history before Donald Trump's presidency. Since Trump took office, Pride was not celebrated at the White House for the first time in years, one of many of the Trump administration's legislative actions that Jennings has not supported. Trans individuals have faced constant threats against them, from bathroom bans to book bans, but having someone as well-known as Jennings to remind and encourage people to protect the LGBTQ+ community has the power to help create a nation that accepts and provides equal rights to all people.
Jazz Jennings remains a proud trans activist
TLC's Jazz Jennings has been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights all her life, and she continues to support her trans community in part by sharing her own story as well as partaking in political rallies. In an interview with the Harvard magazine Crimson, Jennings explained, "Being trans is a political existence, in a way ... But I speak more from my heart. I don't know all the policies. I don't know all the details of everything, but I know what my experience is as a trans woman and who I am."
Jennings continues to fight for rights and representation for all people; in 2023, she spoke outside the United States Capitol on Trans Day of Visibility with her brothers. Attendees were draped in the colors of the trans flag and flooded the streets in Washington, D.C., as the Jennings siblings reminded people that trans rights are human rights. Jennings shared a clip to Instagram of her marching alongside her brother as he shouts, "This is what democracy looks like!"
In another Instagram post from the day, Jennings delivered an inspiring speech to a crowd outside. In the caption, she reminded her followers that she always knew she was a woman and does not regret her transition. In the video, Jennings spoke openly and said, "I'm not sure why many people out there see us as a threat; we are not hurting anyone." She continued and said trans people just want to be free and love.
TLC's Jazz Jennings embraced drag
Since Jazz Jennings' TLC show went off-air, the "I Am Jazz" star has continued to put in the work advocating for the trans community, and part of that is showcasing her drag looks, or "fantasy fashion" as she sometimes calls it. Jennings' drag persona is named Sparkles, and she has dressed up as everything from a pirate to a fairy godmother and has drawn some of her inspiration from "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Jennings posted on Instagram in 2024 a picture of herself in a blonde wig and ethereal dress and explained what drag means to her. "Rupaul famously said, 'We're all born naked and the rest is drag.' To me, drag is an artistry. It is about self-expression and emboldening your persona to be the mega, ultra, glamazonian superstar that you are. There are no rules to it," she explained. Another one of Jennings' drag looks is a pirate queen who dons a purple wig, eye patch, and crown. She shows that drag is another way to express herself and a celebration of her identity. Jazz keeps her looks very feminine and often full of glitter and pastels; aside from queens and princesses, she has also shown off fairy costumes and unicorns.
In 2023, Jazz even met drag icon Jinx Monsoon at a show and shared a selfie with Monsoon on Instagram. "You are a MAGICAL person and I'm so glad I got to meet you," Jennings gushed in the caption.
Jazz Jennings attended the GLAAD awards
The GLAAD Media Awards show is one of the biggest annual celebrations of LGBTQ+ advocates, and Jazz Jennings has been a guest at the event for years. Jennings previously attended the awards ceremony as a guest in 2013 when she was only twelve years old and again as a teenager when "I Am Jazz" was nominated. The show, which was nominated for a GLAAD award five times, tied in first place with Caitlyn Jenner's "I am Cait" in the category of Outstanding Reality Program in 2016.
Jennings also attended in 2018, 2019, 2022, and in 2024, when she was joined by her supportive family at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. She shared a video of her and her brother preparing for the evening on Instagram and showed off her pink, fairy-like dress she wore for the "unforgettable night." "It's always so amazing to witness LGBTQ+ voices uplifted at the GLAAD media awards," the trans advocate gushed in her caption. Other famous attendees that year include actor and activist Laverne Cox, who shared the stage with Jennings at one point in the evening. Cox, who faced backlash after revealing she dated a cop who voted for Donald Trump, ironically reminded the audience how well-funded people in power are trying to tear down the trans community. She then shared how proud she was of Jennings and said, "You are a reminder that you can transition as a child to have a beautiful, successful life" (via Instagram).
The transgender activist has continued making mermaid tails
TLC's Jazz Jennings supports her trans community in a plethora of ways, including through Purple Rainbow Tails, her company that makes custom silicone mermaid tails. She founded the company in 2013 to support transgender youth, and some of the proceeds go to her non-profit, Transkids Purple Rainbow Foundation. Jennings revealed the reason behind her love of mermaids is due to the connection she believes they have to trans people.
Jennings created her first mermaid tail as a child, and her efforts continued into adulthood. The TLC star posted a picture of herself on Instagram in 2024 wearing her latest creation, a new type of mermaid tail that she designed to look more "realistic" by making the bend in the knees and ankles less noticeable. "The tail was quite a workout to swim in and there are definitely imperfections," she admitted in her caption, "but a lot of the new methods I used worked, and I know exactly what to do differently for future tails." She has posted underwater videos while swimming with the tail, and remains vocal about her love for mermaids. In one such Instagram post, Jennings explained, "Ever since I could express myself, I had an irresistible attraction to the whimsical and mystical feeling that mermaids evoked. I wanted to become a mermaid any way I could— it was my dream." To Jennings, creating the mermaid tails is not only a way to support trans youth, but it's also a way to make her childhood dreams come true.
The TLC star had a dramatic weight loss
For those wondering what happened to the "I Am Jazz" star after her TLC show ended, she went through a lot of changes, not only through her art and activism, but physically as well. Like with all aspects of her life, the reality star has remained open and honest about her struggles and successes.
Jazz Jennings has opened up about her eating disorder previously; in 2021, Jennings bravely shared that because of binge eating, she had gained almost 100 pounds in less than two years. Since then, the TLC star went through a stunning transformation; her health journey led to her losing that 100 pounds. While Jennings has revealed she feels beautiful no matter her size, she began her workout journey to prioritize her health and feel even better about herself. Jennings weight loss journey and transformation turned heads in the summer of 2024 when she shared a video of her workout journey on Instagram and revealed she lost almost 100 pounds in two years. The "I Am Jazz" star said, "I'm so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there! Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort!" Like she said in the caption, Jennings' health journey was certainly not a solo endeavor; she had an accountability partner in her mom who worked out with her at the gym, lifting weights and using the various machines.
If you or someone you know needs help with an eating disorder, or needs help with mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- Message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Jazz Jennings shares her art
Since her TLC show "I Am Jazz" ended, reality star Jazz Jennings has continued creating art in many different forms. Art is one of the hobbies that allows her to express her identity beyond just being seen as a famous trans woman. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the "I Am Jazz" star said, "... I'm not just a transgender individual, I'm also Jazz. I'm a soccer player, I'm an artist, I love to be creative." Jennings is so passionate about her art that she even created another Instagram account with her drag name, Sparkles, in 2023 solely to show off her artistic creations, from paintings and poetry to fantasy fashion and cardboard sculptures. Whether she fashioned a mask for theater class or wrote poetry to express herself, she shared it online with the world.
In May 2025, the "I Am Jazz" star began experimenting with digital animation, a new artistic medium for her. She shared an Instagram post of a project titled "The Color of Goddess" that featured an original poem that corresponds with an animation of a fairy flying out of a flower. Like her drag personas, the animated short is full of sparkles, color, and feminine power. "I am still a novice animator using rudimentary programs, so don't expect Disney or Pixar," the artist admitted in the caption. "But I put in a good amount [of] work and am happy with the final project..."
TLC star Jazz Jennings graduated from Harvard
Jazz Jennings made a big announcement about college in 2020; she was accepted in 2019 and enrolled, but then said that she was planning on delaying going to college for one year because of mental health reasons. The star of TLC's "I Am Jazz" applied to a number of different schools, but she eventually decided to attend Harvard University. Jennings graduated from the prestigious Ivy League school in the fall of 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art, film, and visual studies. During her studies at Harvard, Jennings joined a musical theater group called "The Notables" and participated in club lacrosse, and she also used the time to focus on self-care, preferring to prioritize her own mental health rather than become a Harvard influencer.
Although she graduated in the fall, the Harvard student shared a picture on Instagram in May of that year, dressed in a graduation cap and gown at the spring commencement ceremony. She explained her decision to walk before she graduated and said she wanted to participate in the traditional graduation ceremony with her friends. "I am deeply grateful to my family, friends, mentors, and everyone who believed in me, supported me, and encouraged me to keep going—especially during the most challenging moments," Jazz said in the caption. The former reality television star later revealed that as a graduation gift, her father took her to visit Universal's Epic Universe theme park, a fitting gift for such a creative graduate.
Jazz Jennings attended a trans rights rally at the Supreme Court
Jazz Jennings' life today is a lot different compared to the public life she used to live on television, but in some ways, it has remained the same. As previously mentioned, the star of TLC's "I Am Jazz" continues to attend political rallies, and she rang in the new year with her brother, Sanders Jennings. The Jennings were loud and proud at a rally for trans rights in January 2026 when the Supreme Court met to hear cases that could determine trans legislation and equal rights. The two cases, West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox, challenge state laws about the transgender sports bans.
The TLC star herself was banned from playing girls' soccer when she was young, and she has been outspoken about allowing trans children to play sports, a right many cisgender people take for granted. Yet the legislation was about more than that; the Jennings siblings shared a joint Instagram post from the day and explained the importance of showing up for the rally. "This goes far beyond sports," they wrote in the caption. "These rulings could affect schools, healthcare, housing, and every aspect of life for trans people." In the Instagram post, Jazz linked to a non-profit organization that provides legal aid to people of the LGBTQ+ community in need of representation amid many attacks on their rights, and also reminded her followers once again that the trans community is not a threat.