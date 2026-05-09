The Transformation Of Tom Hanks' Son Chet Is A Sight To See
Over the years, Hollywood acting dynasties have emerged as the offspring of celebrities carve out their own paths in showbiz. Joining the likes of Kirk Douglas and son Michael, and Janet Leigh and daughter Jamie Lee Curtis, is two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks. Not only has his eldest child, Colin Hanks, forged a successful acting career, but so too has his youngest offspring, son Chet Hanks.
He's experienced success as an actor, a rapper, and a country music artist, yet it hasn't always been easy. He's been one of Hollywood's nepo babies who have been open about their struggles, sharing his personal experiences about the pros and cons of being the son of one of the most popular movie stars in Hollywood history. "My dad is beloved, he's on this pedestal, but for me, it created a lot of contempt," Hanks the younger revealed in a confessional video he once posted on YouTube, as reported by "Entertainment Tonight."
He's certainly experienced his share of ups and downs, and his journey is far from reaching the finish line. Keep on reading, and it will be clear that the transformation of Tom Hanks' son Chet is a sight to see.
Chet Hanks grew up the son of two Hollywood stars
There's no denying that Tom Hanks has undergone a stunning transformation to arrive at his status as one of filmdom's most beloved stars. As fans know from peering inside Hanks' relationship with wife Rita Wilson, this Hollywood power couple are also the parents of four kids, the two they welcomed together, and two older children from Hanks' first marriage. The youngest of them all is Chet Hanks.
Born Chester Marlon Hanks in 1990, it's safe to say that his childhood was full of the privileges brought about by having two Hollywood stars for parents. Yet by no means was he spoiled. Even though he was raised in rarefied circumstances, his parents attempted to keep him as grounded as possible. As he recalled in a video he posted on YouTube (via "Entertainment Tonight"), whenever he'd ask his father for money to do something with friends, "[M]y dad would be like, 'Okay, you want some money? Go wash my car. I'll give you 60 bucks.' Everything was earned, and I'm grateful for that."
And while his parents' attempts at providing him with a seemingly typical middle-class upbringing may have proved effective within their household, he faced a very different reality at the exclusive private school he attended. Sure, his first car may have been a hand-me-down P.T. Cruiser, but that certainly wasn't the case with his peers. "There were kids whipping Porsches, brand-new Porsches, to my high school, when they were 16 years old," Hanks recalled during an appearance on "The Red Pill Podcast With Van Lathan."
He began acting professionally as a teenager
In retrospect, Chet Hanks has come to see that pursuing a career as an actor was inevitable. "My dad's an actor," he told Bustle. "My older brother's an actor. My mom. This was the family business, so I [knew] that was something I would go into at some point."
Hanks landed his first professional acting gig while still a teenager, when he was cast in the 2007 film "Bratz," inspired by the popular line of dolls. Hanks comported himself well as the lab partner of one of the female protagonists, earning positive reviews. Still, for the aspiring young actor, his "Bratz" role hardly felt like a job. "In the middle of my sophomore year of high school, I got to take two months off and go film this movie and hang out around a bunch of hot 19-year-old chicks," he recalled with a laugh. "It was awesome. It was the perfect first gig."
That role, though, opened the door to others — although they were minor to be sure. That included a student reading in a library in "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," a pizza delivery guy in "Larry Crowne" (a bit of a nepo-baby role, given that the film starred his dad), and a party attendee in "Project X." By all appearances, Hanks' acting career was well on its way.
Chet Hanks was a troubled teenager
When Chet Hanks was in his teens, what had started as experimentation with drugs had grown problematic. That coincided with a rebellious period in which he clashed with his parents and got into fights at school. His parents were at the end of their rope, which came to a head one morning when he was awakened at 4 a.m. by two large men standing at the foot of his bed. "Bald heads, like military guys, looking like bouncers, you know?" Hanks recalled when appearing on the "Ivan Paychecks" podcast. "And I'm like, 'What the f***? What the f*** is going on?' They're like, 'You're coming with us. We could do this the easy way or the hard way.'"
After a nine-hour drive, he found himself in Utah, enrolled in what he described as one of those "wilderness programs for troubled teens," and was told he'd be there for an indeterminate amount of time. This was hardly the Boy Scouts, or even Outward Bound, but a full-fledged attempt to break him down, both physically and psychologically, as a tough-love approach to straighten him out and set him on a better path. "At that point, it was the hardest thing I'd ever gone through in my life," he said of the several months he spent there.
He launched himself as rapper Chet Haze
After graduating from high school, Chet Hanks attended college at Northwestern University, where he majored in theater. Acting, however, wasn't his sole interest. During his teenage years, he'd become fascinated by old-school 1990s rap music. "I would study it," he told Bustle, recalling how he would dissect each rap as if it were poetry, with a goal of attempting to do it himself. "I wrote my first rap when I was 16," he recalled.
While at Northwestern, he reinvented himself as rapper Chet Haze, releasing the single "White and Purple (Northwestern Remix)," a riff on Wiz Khalifa's "Black and Yellow" that referenced the school's colors. "Any kids really living the college life can relate to it," he told The Daily Northwestern. That was only the beginning for Chet Haze. "This is what I want to do," he told Vice in 2011, while still at Northwestern. "Music is like, my main focus. I plan on finishing college, but this is really what I want to do as a career."
That rap career hit its apex in 2021 when he began teasing a new single, "White Boy Summer," now using the moniker Chet Hanx. A response to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," Hanks' song also included a selection of associated merchandise. It was that merch, in fact, that stirred up controversy when observers pointed out that the Gothic-style font utilized was reminiscent of that used by white supremacists — and was chillingly similar to the font used on the cover of Adolf Hitler's memoir "Mein Kampf."
Chet Hanks publicly struggled with substance abuse
As Chet Hanks grew from a teenager to an adult, he was frequently compared to his famous father, a high bar he felt he could never live up to. As he explained in his YouTube video (via "Entertainment Tonight"), feelings of inadequacy and low self-worth continued to gnaw at him. "It just led me down a path of self-destruction through my 20s," he admitted while discussing those tragic details about his life.
That manifested in drug use, particularly cocaine — and lots of it. "I'm a f***ing cokehead, straight up," Hanks confessed during an appearance on "Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk" podcast. "I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, 'Yo, chill, bro. ... Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.' .. I couldn't get enough of that."
While he didn't realize it at the time, Hanks' escalating use of cocaine was destroying him — professionally, personally, and physically. "It's terrible," he added. "It eats away at you. You just, like, wither away 'cause you can't eat. You can't sleep."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
A fracas in London led to a stint in rehab
As Chet Hanks' drug use escalated, so too did the bad decisions he made. One of these occurred in 2015, when he allegedly trashed a hotel room near London's Gatwick airport. According to a report in the Mirror, he'd been partying at a nightclub and invited three women back to his hotel room to keep the party going. When they rebuffed his sexual advances, he reportedly grew infuriated and began smashing things, even ripping the mounted television off the wall and smashing it to the ground. The next day, London police were enlisted to track him down after the hotel reported he'd caused an estimated $1,800 in damage.
Shortly after that, he checked into a rehab facility in Nashville, Tennessee. He was apparently doing well when he posted a series of videos on social media to reveal he'd been undergoing treatment, and shared an update on his progress. "I'm doing pretty damn good," he said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. "A couple months ago I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn't even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack."
However, Hanks claimed he'd put all that behind him thanks to the treatment he'd undergone and had embraced a new life of sobriety. "If I can change, you can change," he said. "There is a solution."
Chet Hanks secretly became a daddy
In late 2016, Chet Hanks took to social media to reveal that he'd recently become a father. "I do have a daughter, she's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Hanks divulged in a since-deleted video that he'd posted on Instagram (via RadarOnline).
The infant — subsequently revealed to be named Michaiah — resulted from Hanks' relationship with Tiffany Miles. According to Hanks, the little girl proved to be the impetus behind his newfound sobriety. "She's the reason why I turned my life around and got sober," he said in that video. "I've been sober for over a year and a half from everything."
Since then, Hanks has fiercely guarded his daughter's privacy while continuously crediting her for helping him find the maturity he'd lacked previously. "Fatherhood forces you to grow up really quickly," he told People. "It's a beautiful process, and it's a blessing to be able to grow yourself as you watch your kids grow."
He got his life together after another trip to rehab
After welcoming daughter Michaiah, newly sober Chet Hanks entered a productive period in which his acting career blossomed. He landed major roles in several TV shows, including "Maron," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "Shameless," and appeared in 24 episodes of the hit series "Empire."
Unfortunately, that was not the end of Hanks' struggles with substance abuse. In 2021, he got into a violent altercation with ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker, which led her to seek a restraining order. That same year, Hanks suffered a serious relapse. It wasn't until a few years later that he revealed just how bad that relapse was. In 2024, he was appearing on celebrity-based reality show "The Surreal Life," when he revealed he was celebrating two years of sobriety. "Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn't eat, sleep, or barely drink any water for three days straight," he said (via People). "I lost 27 pounds in three days, so my disease is gnarly," he continued.
The intensity of his relapse and the physical toll it took on him were enough to shock him into action. "Here I am, 31 years old, broke, strung out, sucked up, just skinny, just at rock bottom," he said, recognizing that his life was at stake. "I went straight from Vegas, checked myself into rehab ... again," he added.
Newly sober Chet Hanks hit the gym hard to transform his physique
In the wake of that 2022 stint in rehab, Chet Hanks began to focus on taking care of himself, attempting to undo the damage he'd done to his body after all those years of drug abuse. He hit the gym, and hard. The results of those efforts were evident in a pair of before-and-after photos he posted on Instagram, since deleted but documented by The Blast. In one photo, Hanks is thin and reedy, while the other features the bulked-up, muscular frame he'd spent the past two years building. "Left: 32, sober, 220lbs," he wrote in the caption of these photos, taken eight years apart. "Right: 24, on drugs, 160lbs."
His purpose in sharing those photos was to emphasize that if he could do it, anybody could. "I'm posting this to show I am not a naturally big dude," he wrote, pointing out that his metabolism makes it difficult to gain muscle. He'd been able to achieve it, he explained, by "substituting drinking and doing drugs with training and proper diet."
Chet Hanks landed a key role in Kate Hudson's Netflix comedy series
Chet Hanks' muscled physique came into play when he was cast in a major role in "Running Point," a Netflix comedy that debuted in 2025. Starring Kate Hudson as the president of a Los Angeles basketball team, Hanks was cast as Travis Bugg, one of the LA Waves' star players.
When he read the script, Hanks was struck with the realization that Travis could have been written with him specifically in mind. "It was the character description: Travis is the white point guard. He's covered in tattoos. He's a wannabe rapper, but he's a huge liability because of the controversial s*** he posts on social media," Hanks told Bustle. "I literally said to myself, 'If I don't get this role, I should just quit.'"
Not surprisingly, Hanks nailed the audition, yet producers were still uncertain about giving him the gig — precisely because his actual personality so closely mirrored the controversial character he'd be playing. "So they had a Zoom call with me and were like, 'Look, we want to give you this role, but we just want to make sure you don't do anything or post anything crazy.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I won't. 100%,'" he told Esquire, revealing that he couldn't help but point out the irony of the situation when he told them, "You guys are worried about the same things that the powers that be are worried about this character."
He opened up about embracing veneers and Botox
Adding pounds of muscle mass was only one aspect of the physical transformation undertaken by Chet Hanks. In March 2026, he shared a post via Instagram Stories that documented his trip to Medellín, Colombia, where he visited a dental clinic to get gleaming new veneers on his teeth. "I'm glad I came here," he said in the video (via People). "My bite feels completely perfect and natural."
As a Hollywood actor, Hanks' focus on his physical appearance is understandable. It was front and center back in 2024, when he revealed he'd undergone a cosmetic procedure to reduce facial wrinkles. "Just got my forehead blasted with Botox," he wrote in a post he shared on Instagram Stories (via Page Six).
Hanks had no reason to share that information (many Hollywood stars utilize Botox, although few actually admit it), but indicated that he didn't see the point in hiding anything. "#NoShameInMyGame," he added.
He moved to Nashville to live in a trailer park and pursue a career in country music
During his rehab stint in Nashville, Tennessee, back in 2015, Chet Hanks made an unexpected discovery that would eventually change the course of his career. "I was in treatment with a lot of good old boys from the South," he told Bustle. "We'd be riding around in the druggie buggy, going to AA meetings and s***, and they would play the radio. That was the first time I had ever listened to country music." As his interest grew, he began exploring the genre. Eventually, his focus shifted from rap to country. He teamed up with musician Drew Arthur to form Something Out West; in February 2025, Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Records signed the duo to a recording contract, resulting in the release of Something Out West's debut single, "Leaving Hollywood."
That musical evolution led Hanks to split his time between Los Angeles (where he owns a condo) and Nashville — where he lives in an RV, situated in a trailer park populated by retirees. "I'm probably the youngest person in the trailer park by like ... probably by like 30 or 40 years," he mused during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
It's fair to say that Chet Hanks' relationship with parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson has had its peaks and valleys, yet by 2026, it had arrived in a good place. The proof can be seen in Something Out West's music video for the single "You Better Run," in which Hanks is costumed as Forrest Gump in an homage to one of his father's best-loved movies — featuring a cameo from Tom Hanks himself.