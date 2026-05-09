Over the years, Hollywood acting dynasties have emerged as the offspring of celebrities carve out their own paths in showbiz. Joining the likes of Kirk Douglas and son Michael, and Janet Leigh and daughter Jamie Lee Curtis, is two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks. Not only has his eldest child, Colin Hanks, forged a successful acting career, but so too has his youngest offspring, son Chet Hanks.

He's experienced success as an actor, a rapper, and a country music artist, yet it hasn't always been easy. He's been one of Hollywood's nepo babies who have been open about their struggles, sharing his personal experiences about the pros and cons of being the son of one of the most popular movie stars in Hollywood history. "My dad is beloved, he's on this pedestal, but for me, it created a lot of contempt," Hanks the younger revealed in a confessional video he once posted on YouTube, as reported by "Entertainment Tonight."

He's certainly experienced his share of ups and downs, and his journey is far from reaching the finish line. Keep on reading, and it will be clear that the transformation of Tom Hanks' son Chet is a sight to see.