Celeb Beauty Moments That Missed The Mark In 2026 (So Far)

If you've ever overplucked your eyebrows, tried a new hair-part, or didn't know what to wear for a party, you know the only way out is to steamroll ahead. There have been countless celebrity makeup fails over the years, with even the most glamorous celebs being susceptible to beauty faux pas — just take a look at Paris Hilton's most glaring makeup mistakes of all time.

However, while not every look is exclusively a "mistake," celebs can definitely miss the mark when it comes to dressing for an occasion, or maybe having a case of face blindness. When it comes to exclusive events at the MET, Grammys, Oscars, and more, the bar has been raised year after year. While landing on the worst dressed list may not mean that your beauty routine needs fixing, even some of the most gorgeous looks can fall flat without the right glam to complement them, especially as most celebrities hire professionals to get them photo-ready. Underwhelming makeup choices can feel like more of a bad choice than a lack of skill.

Very few of these bad beauty moments truly haunt celebrities forever, and if anything, can serve as a valuable learning experience as to what works with their face/brand, and what doesn't. Here are some of the celeb beauty moments from this year we would prefer not to see again.