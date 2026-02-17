Paris Hilton's Most Glaring Makeup Mistakes Of All Time

Very few celebrities managed to captivate and define an era quite like Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. The Hilton Hotel heiress has proved she has some serious business prowess of her own, walking the runway for New York Fashion Week, starring alongside fellow "celebutante" Nicole Richie in their "The Simple Life" reality TV show, launching her own product and perfume lines, and even taking the stage with her music and DJ careers. While the entrepreneur is no stranger to the glitz and glamour, she's also devoted time to some philanthropic work, including working with charities aiding children and cancer patients. However, although the socialite's heart has seemingly been in the right place, her makeup brushes haven't always been.

Hilton's wardrobe has been nothing short of influential (aided in part by her former wardrobe assistant, Kim Kardashian), but her makeup has missed the mark on more than one occasion. The queen bee has been in picture-perfect condition over the last couple of years thanks to a more reliable glam squad, but even her more polished look can't distract from her most glaring makeup mistakes of all time. The mom of two better hope that her daughter, London, learns from her unforgettable false lash faux pas and bronzer blunders.