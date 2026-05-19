The Truth About Sara Gilbert And Johnny Galecki's Relationship

Many "Roseanne" viewers grew up alongside Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert, but they might still find it hard to believe that the two former child stars now have kids of their own. It's not uncommon for co-stars on popular sitcoms to drift apart as they move on to other projects and form new relationships. However, fans might find it comforting to know that Gilbert and Galecki remained friends and found a few more opportunities to work together.

Many once-popular child stars vanished after experiencing success early in life, but not Gilbert and Galecki. The former was just 13 years old when she scored her role in "Roseanne," which premiered in 1988. Her character, Darlene Connor, was a cynical, rebellious tomboy who was perfectly capable of holding her own against her sharp-tongued parents, the titular Roseanne and Dan Conner, played by comedy powerhouses Roseanne Barr and John Goodman. Galecki joined the "Roseanne" cast during its fourth season in 1992, when he was 16. On the show, he played Darlene's boyfriend and eventual husband, David Healy, the sweet and sensitive to her sour and stubborn.

While every Hollywood story has its low points, Gilbert and Galecki certainly had steadier trajectories than Barr, whose problematic behavior has tarnished her reputation and derailed her career. It might help that the pair have always had each other to lean on. "[Sara Gilbert] has a true heart that over the years has probably kept me from losing my mind in this industry," Galecki wrote of his friend in a 2018 Instagram post. This is just one example of their deep, enduring bond.