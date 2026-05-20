'90s TV Characters With The Most Iconic Fashion

If you're looking for examples of quintessential 1990s fashion, look no further than the hit TV shows of the era. Throughout the decade, the small screen featured characters who were bona fide style icons, whether they were sporting tailored preppy ensembles, wearing oversized silhouettes, leaning toward chic minimalist outfits, thrifting throwback pieces, or rocking the grunge aesthetic.

Who can blame Gen-Xers and Millennials for waxing nostalgic about this style period? After all, it was a vibrant decade marked by an eclectic range of outfits. Sure, some trends that were considered attractive in the '90s did not exactly stand the test of time — looking at you, frosted tips — but for the most part, this particular span of 10 years sure gave us a lot of legendary fashion moments.

Whether understated or flashy, the clothing, accessories, and hairstyles of the era are arguably unmatched. From the loud and sexy Nanny Fran to the eccentric and carefree Cosmo Kramer and the bold and colorful Clarissa Darling, here are some of the '90s TV characters whose fashion helped define a truly rad decade of style.