'90s TV Characters With The Most Iconic Fashion
If you're looking for examples of quintessential 1990s fashion, look no further than the hit TV shows of the era. Throughout the decade, the small screen featured characters who were bona fide style icons, whether they were sporting tailored preppy ensembles, wearing oversized silhouettes, leaning toward chic minimalist outfits, thrifting throwback pieces, or rocking the grunge aesthetic.
Who can blame Gen-Xers and Millennials for waxing nostalgic about this style period? After all, it was a vibrant decade marked by an eclectic range of outfits. Sure, some trends that were considered attractive in the '90s did not exactly stand the test of time — looking at you, frosted tips — but for the most part, this particular span of 10 years sure gave us a lot of legendary fashion moments.
Whether understated or flashy, the clothing, accessories, and hairstyles of the era are arguably unmatched. From the loud and sexy Nanny Fran to the eccentric and carefree Cosmo Kramer and the bold and colorful Clarissa Darling, here are some of the '90s TV characters whose fashion helped define a truly rad decade of style.
The Nanny's Fran Fine sported sassy and bold outfits
Co-created by former SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, "The Nanny" aired on CBS from 1993 through 1999. This hilarious sitcom, which nabbed a Primetime Emmy award, starred Drescher as Nanny Fran Fine. By a twist of fate, that outgoing makeup artist and fashionista from New York's Flushing neighborhood found herself caring for a widowed producer's three children.
The theme song's lyrics described Fran Fine to a T: "She had style, she had flair, she was there." Yes, that nanny was loud and nosy, but she was also incredibly striking and resourceful. Her entrances were spectacular, marked by bold, custom dresses, suits, miniskirts, vests, and tops. Production didn't use obscure brands but rather designer names including Chanel, Christian Lacroix, Kenzo, Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana. As such, viewers were truly mesmerized by Fran's expansive wardrobe, which spanned animal, striped, and checkered prints, but also beads, sequins, jeweled cuffs, and knee-high boots over stockings. The actor usually switched up her outfit multiple times in each episode. She often wore her hair big and poufy or in a sleek updo that emphasized her widow's peak — and yes, she always looked glam.
Friends' Phoebe Buffay mixed boho chic and hippie grunge
Few '90s sitcoms are as iconic as "Friends," which catapulted six actors into global stardom and won 79 awards, including six Primetime Emmys. Every "Friends" fan had a favorite character (or a favorite pairing) of their own, but we can all agree that Phoebe Buffay's wardrobe, at least, didn't go unnoticed. Played by Lisa Kudrow, who's now aging gracefully, Phoebe was a free spirit with a tumultuous past. She worked as a masseuse, wrote and performed songs that didn't quite rhyme, loved puppies, stray cats, crystals, and cookies, and spoke French.
It was only natural for this whimsical, quirky character to favor the bohemian aesthetic, along with some hippie and grunge elements. This meant fringe jackets, florals, loose fits, bell bottoms, and polka dot leggings. We also vividly remember her beaded jewelry, chunky necklaces, and colorful scrunchies. Her style brought a mix of whimsy and '90s coffeehouse cool. As "Friends" costume designer Debra McGuire told The Guardian in 2019, "I think there has been a hyper-focus on the characters in the development of fashion. Phoebe's mixed prints and flowing layers are a perennial favourite of bohemian types."
Fresh Prince's Hilary Banks wore blazers, hats, and brooches
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," which aired from 1990 to 1996, cemented Will Smith's dual acting and singing career. In this award-winning sitcom, he portrayed a street-smart teen from Philadelphia who moved in with his rich uncle, Phil Banks, and his family. It was the latter's eldest daughter, Hilary Banks, who stole every scene with her classy yet fun outfits.
Played by Karyn Parsons, Hilary was a daddy's girl with three main obsessions: money, boys, and shopping. Nothing was too good for her, and her confidence radiated through her ultra-posh, color-coordinated clothes and accessories. She once matched a black velvet dress with drop pearl earrings and a stretch pearl bracelet. She also donned an animal-print dress with a cropped blazer and tall boots. And let us not forget about Hilary's headwear collection, which she occasionally embellished with flowers. She particularly favored berets as well as nautical-style and velvet cloche hats.
Looking back on her time playing Hilary, Parsons told Harper's Bazaar in 2022 that series costumer Judy Richmond would put together ensembles for the character that, on paper, shouldn't have worked. But wow did they work. "She would come up with things that I thought were two or three sizes too big, had really strange lengths, all sorts of things," Parsons said. "She would take these things that looked, to me, absolutely hopeless at the beginning of the week, and by the end of the week, when I put them on, they looked so good and so expensive."
Full House's Uncle Jesse had a rock-and-roll vibe
The family sitcom "Full House" may have premiered in 1987 but it didn't conclude until 1995. So, its characters are fair game for this article. The beloved, award-winning show also spawned "Fuller House" in 2016, a Netflix sequel featuring the majority of the original members of the tight-knit "Full House" cast. Out of that bunch, let's single out hunky actor John Stamos. He portrayed rebellious rocker Jesse Katsopolis, the ultra-cool uncle to the three Tanner girls. He was obsessed with Elvis, guitars, motorcycles, and hair gel.
With his chiseled features, thick locks, distinct sideburns, and effortless charm, Uncle Jesse wasted no time becoming a '90s heartthrob. The character started the series with a mullet, but eventually began wearing a shorter, meticulously groomed pompadour. His wardrobe featured many nods to 1950s greaser and rockabilly styles — think slim-fit pants, simple shirts, and leather jackets and boots. He also wore classic 1990s staples, such as flannel shirts, baggy jeans, and white-on-white sneakers.
Buffy's lead balanced floral dresses and leather
Created by Joss Whedon, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" premiered in 1997 and earned 55 awards, including two Primetime Emmys. Buffy Summers, the titular slayer, was played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. With the help of her friends — and frenemies — she fought many evil creatures, including vampires, demons, zombies, and ghosts. When she wasn't busy slaying big bads, she was a "regular" student who went to class, socialized at parties, and had romantic relationships. As such, this character's wardrobe reflected her dual lifestyle.
As "Buffy" costume designer Cynthia Bergstrom told Fashionista in 2017, "It was almost like she had her day looks and her evening looks: her school outfits and then her fight outfits. ... I wanted things to be either the cutting edge of trends — starting the trend — or on-trend and, mostly, I just wanted things that we hadn't seen before.Also mixing the feminine with sort of the warrior-esque, slightly masculine aspect of her job as a slayer."
One one side, Buffy's style was all about cute barrettes, miniskirts, pastel shirts, floral dresses, baggy overalls, and silky camisoles. On the other, there was velvet, chokers, knee-high boots, and leather trousers, jackets, and coats. Basically, she could rock anything from a white gown while carrying a crossbow, a leopard-print dress while brandishing a wooden stake, black cigarette pants while engaging in hand-to-hand combat with a supernatural being, and so on.
Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw mixed vintage and couture
Though "Sex and the City" has some moments that didn't age well, the seven-time Primetime Emmy award-winning show shaped pop culture in a major way. This popular dramedy series, which premiered in 1998, centered on four women in New York juggling work, social ambition, friendship, love, and lust. The central character, who also narrates the story, is witty and insecure columnist Carrie Bradshaw. Portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, this quintessential city girl had a knack for mixing and matching vintage thrift finds with high-end brands.
From the outset, Carrie established her passion for quirky-chic fashion. The opening credits, for one, featured her in a fitted pink tank top, a layered tulle skirt, and strappy sandals. That tutu, which originally only cost $5, was so iconic it sold for $52,000 at an auction. Over the seasons, Carrie donned countless memorable pieces, including a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress, a Christian Dior newspaper-print dress, and pink snakeskin boots.
Blossom's lead wore bandanas and floppy hats
The 1990s was a golden era for award-winning family sitcoms, including "Blossom." Starring Mayim Bialik, this beloved coming-of-age show aired on NBC from 1990 through 1995. The story centered on Blossom Russo, a witty teenage girl living with two older brothers and a divorced dad. In this male-dominated household, she stood out with her quirky and colorful wardrobe, all the while navigating school, friendship, and boys.
Blossom's outfits were a testament to early '90s fashion, but with her own twist. Yes, she wore bandanas and plain, baggy corduroy vests, but we also donned a green crochet sweater and paired suspenders with knee pads as well as striped black-and-white shorts with red cowboy boots.
Blossom was mostly famous for her signature headwear, though. She paraded an impressive collection of bold and colorful hats. Some of the most memorable chapeaus were a black velvet pillbox cap, a hat that featured two sardines, a red-rimmed beret, and an orange straw hat. Now, as iconic as these pieces may be, Bialik is more than happy to leave them in the '90s. When there were whispers of a potential "Blossom" reboot, she told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 that she had no interest in revisiting her character's hat collection. "Of anyone, I should not be seen in those hats. I did it once and I'm done. Other people can wear them but I will never wear one again," she quipped.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch's lead embraced velvet and minis
Long before Netflix released the coming-of-age horror show "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," there was a '90s TV sitcom centered on the Archie Comics character of Sabrina Spellman. This half-witch, half-human girl was originally played by Melissa Joan Hart in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," a lighthearted show that aired from 1996 to 2003. She was cheerful, witty, and loyal, but also clumsy and reckless. Her wardrobe not only kept up with the trends of the time, but had just the right dash of witchiness.
That version of Sabrina accessorized with chokers, beaded necklaces, and butterfly hair clips, and she loved crop tops, turtlenecks, and sheer tees over tank tops. Her fondness for velvet spanned shirts, minidresses, shoes, and scrunchies. She also effortlessly paired a long-sleeved top with a slip dress and a crochet halter top with leather pants. Above all, viewers could barely keep up with her impressive assortment of miniskirts.
Seinfeld's Cosmo Kramer liked thrift finds and loose fits
"Seinfeld," an award-winning sitcom that aired on NBC from 1989 till 1998, was a show about nothing, but the fashion was truly something. Actor Michael Richards, who played Cosmo Kramer, has said he played a key part in creating the look of Jerry's eccentric and brash next door neighbor. As he told the Los Angeles Times in 2024, "What Kramer wore was all hand-picked by me. I gathered that wardrobe by combing every secondhand store in Southern California looking for shirt packs."
Kramer's wardrobe was bound to be memorable, so let's revisit his signature style, which featured thrifted pieces from the '50s and '70s — an aesthetic that was very big in the '90s. He especially favored comfy, oversized fits, high-waisted pants, colorful knitwear, and flamboyant bowler and collared shirts. Silk, wool, cashmere, velvet, and suede were casually combined. Who else on that show would pair a pink button-up shirt with a brown shearling jacket, or a dotted gray polo with a damaged suede jacket and a baseball hat? Basically, Kramer's choices were as amusing, quirky, absurd, and startling as his personality.
As far as footwear was concerned, Kramer stuck with just two pairs of Doc Martens. "Every day for rehearsals [Richards] wore the shoes and usually grabbed one of his flecked wool blazers," costume designer Charmaine Simmons told the Los Angeles Times in 1998.
My So-Called Life's Angela Chase had a soft grunge vibe
Claire Danes and Jared Leto both rose to fame in the teen drama series "My So-Called Life," which aired on ABC in 1994 and 1995. The story centered on 15-year-old Angela Chase (Danes), a suburban high-schooler juggling homework, boys, family, and friends. She was sensitive, contemplative, and angsty. She also dyed her hair crimson to rebel against her good-girl persona, and she dove headfirst into the grunge look.
Angela absolutely nailed the aesthetic while making it her own. "I was thinking about the grunge movement and Kurt Cobain, but also the softness and silhouettes in 'Annie Hall,'" series costume designer Patrick R. Norris told Vulture in 2014. "I thought if I could blend something like that together, I could give her this whole kind of soft, vulnerable, protective look." And so, Angela mixed plaid with denim and tights, layered shorts over leggings, and frequently wore a comfy-looking patterned Woolrich coat.
Beverly Hills, 90210's Brenda Walsh borrowed from menswear
The late Shannen Doherty's breakthrough role was Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210." This hit drama series ran from 1990 to 2000 and followed a tight-knit group of friends through their high school years and beyond. Hailing from Minnesota, Brenda had pale skin and dark brown hair. She was a strong-willed thespian who clashed with her casual, sun-kissed Californian peers. "Everyone here looks like they stepped out of a music video. I don't even have the right hair," she said in the pilot episode. As such, her personal style had to be unique.
Brenda favored oversized blazers and other pieces found in menswear. She casually paired colorful neckties with billowy blouses, and waistcoats with turtlenecks. Never one to be pinned down, Brenda also rocked more feminine looks from time to time, such as a black bodysuit with a choker or slim-cut sweaters with mini skirts.
Family Matters' Steve Urkel embodied the nerdy look
A spin-off of the hit sitcom "Perfect Strangers," "Family Matters" ran for nine seasons, from 1989 to 1998. It centered on the Winslows, a middle-class family in Chicago. The show featured a trope commonly found in '80s and '90s TV comedies: the annoying but lovable next-door neighbor who frequently popped by unannounced. For this family, the young Steve Urkel was that character.
Played by Jaleel White, Urkel was as obnoxious, clumsy, nerdy, geeky, and socially awkward as they come, and he also happened to be hopelessly in love with Laura Winslow (Kellie Shanygne). So naturally, his outfits had to match his colorful personality (and high-pitched, nasal voice). Who can forget his signature suspenders, high-waisted trousers, and oversized eyeglasses — with straps, no less? He also sported classics like brown loafers, vibrant sweaters, and button-up shirts. From time to time, Urkel also wore a Superman costume that gave him the confidence to land martial arts moves and witty comebacks.
Saved by the Bell's Kelly Kapowski favored bright florals
"Saved by the Bell" was a teen sitcom that aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993 and was immediately followed by "Saved by the Bell: The College Years." Set at Bayside High School and California University, respectively, these award-winning shows starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, the late Dustin Diamond, and Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. With her bright blue eyes, long hair, and gorgeous smile, Thiessen was a real teen heartthrob as Kelly Kapowski, the effortlessly cool and popular cheerleader.
Naturally, that beloved character's wardrobe had to match not only the era's trends but also her bubbly and sweet personality. She confidently paired high-waisted jeans and shorts with crop tops and button-down shirts, and she looked equally stunning in a floral minidress, a simple maxi dress, and a print two-piece set. Her short orange bodysuit, enhanced by a colorful denim jacket, was one of her most memorable looks.
Clarissa Explains It All's lead mastered heavy layering
Before starring on "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," Melissa Joan Hart was best known as Clarissa Darling on the Nickelodeon sitcom "Clarissa Explains It All." The show, which ran for five seasons from 1991 to 1994, followed a witty, creative, and fashion-forward teen girl who constantly broke the fourth wall to dissect her joys and concerns. She was sharp, confident, sarcastic, and outspoken, so her clothes and accessories had to be equally assertive and unapologetic.
Clarissa's signature style basically boiled down to this: excessive layering, bright colors, and mismatched patterns and fabrics. Somehow, she made these bold and chaotic pairings work, and her inventory was impressive. For instance, she confidently wore a striped, red-and-white button-up shirt with a red skirt, purple polka-dot leggings, and black Dr. Martens. She also rocked a two-tone denim jacket, an oversized button-up with biking shorts, and a navy military jacket with floral tights.
It was a wardrobe so iconic that the star couldn't help but make it her own. "Anytime there was a Betsy Johnson piece on 'Clarissa,' I kept it," Hart told HuffPost in 2016. "I got rid of all my Dr. Martens, but I recently invested in some new Dr. Martens. Those were my favorite shoes to wear for, like, a decade." Way cool.