The Richest Royal Family No One Talks About

When you think about the most famous people on the planet, names such as Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Donald Trump probably come to mind. Beyond celebrities and politicians, there are plenty of royals who are certainly global household names, too. Members of the British royal family have always been popular. Princess Diana's heartbreaking funeral in 1997, for example, was watched by billions of people worldwide. And in the present day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regularly dominate headlines across the world. But while the likes of King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are familiar faces to many, there are other royals across the globe who often go under the radar. Take the Liechtenstein family as evidence of that.

Despite consistently being named as one of the richest royal families in the world, members of the Princely House of Liechtenstein would probably go unrecognized by most. After all, could you name the current monarch of Liechtenstein? Or even point Liechtenstein out on a map? If the answer was no, you're not alone.

From its principality to its politics and, of course, the family's massive net worth, here's everything you need to know about the Princely House of Liechtenstein, aka, the richest royal family nobody talks about.