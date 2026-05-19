Who Is Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackson?

"Michael" has taken the nation by storm. The musical biopic that has audiences singing and dancing in movie theaters and has sparked one of the biggest audience and critic divides in Rotten Tomatoes history tracks the early life and rise of music icon Michael Jackson. Tracking his lonely childhood through the height of his fame in the 1980s, the film captures Jackson's energy and essence while carefully sidestepping the more controversial aspects of his life. The result is a compilation of Michael's greatest hits and career moments that has left audiences feeling as if they've been to a Michael concert.

The biopic rose to the top of the box office amid a flurry of success, debate, and heightened interest in the Jackson family. At the center of the whirlwind is a rather elusive breakout star: Jaafar Jackson. The main reason "Michael" flourishes is because of Jaafar's performance, as he captures the mannerisms, voice, dance moves, and energy of Michael in a way that makes it feel as if you're truly watching the "Thriller" singer on-screen.

Jaafar doesn't just bring Michael to life on-screen; he also shares a connection with the singer off-screen. Michael had 27 nephews and nieces through his eight siblings, and Jaafar is one of them. While Jaafar is now a movie star who has music and film enthusiasts eager for his next move, there was a time when he didn't plan to follow in the Jackson family's entertainment footsteps. As Jaafar navigates the press around "Michael," a portrait of his life has emerged, giving insight into who he is and what his place in the Jackson family looks like.