First came "Cheers," the beloved NBC sitcom set in a Boston tavern that introduced us to an oddball assortment of barflies who flocked to the watering hole where "everybody knows your name." Among them was pompous psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, introduced in the series' third season. When "Cheers" ended its 11-season run in 1993, the saga continued in "Frasier," with the character relocating to his hometown of Seattle for a spinoff sitcom.

"Frasier" positioned Grammer's character as the host of a radio advice show, and introduced a whole new cast of characters, including his insufferably pretentious brother Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce), their blue-collar ex-cop dad Martin Crane (John Mahoney), and quirky British import Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves), hired as Martin's physical therapist. Like its predecessor, "Frasier" proved to be a massive hit that also ran for 11 seasons — placing Grammer in the record books as the only actor in TV history to play the same character for 20 consecutive years, in two different shows.

"Frasier" concluded in 2004 as one of television's most popular sitcoms — and wound up being revived for two more seasons (albeit with a different cast and premise) in 2023. As the show lives on in reruns, it's easy to forget that it's been more than 20 years since the series went off the air. With that in mind, read on to find out what the cast of "Frasier" looks like today.