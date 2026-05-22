What The Cast Of Frasier Looks Like Today
First came "Cheers," the beloved NBC sitcom set in a Boston tavern that introduced us to an oddball assortment of barflies who flocked to the watering hole where "everybody knows your name." Among them was pompous psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, introduced in the series' third season. When "Cheers" ended its 11-season run in 1993, the saga continued in "Frasier," with the character relocating to his hometown of Seattle for a spinoff sitcom.
"Frasier" positioned Grammer's character as the host of a radio advice show, and introduced a whole new cast of characters, including his insufferably pretentious brother Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce), their blue-collar ex-cop dad Martin Crane (John Mahoney), and quirky British import Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves), hired as Martin's physical therapist. Like its predecessor, "Frasier" proved to be a massive hit that also ran for 11 seasons — placing Grammer in the record books as the only actor in TV history to play the same character for 20 consecutive years, in two different shows.
"Frasier" concluded in 2004 as one of television's most popular sitcoms — and wound up being revived for two more seasons (albeit with a different cast and premise) in 2023. As the show lives on in reruns, it's easy to forget that it's been more than 20 years since the series went off the air. With that in mind, read on to find out what the cast of "Frasier" looks like today.
Kelsey Grammer did dark drama, zany sitcoms, and came full circle by reviving Frasier
After "Frasier" wrapped in 2004, Kelsey Grammer spread his wings professionally, taking on an array of projects that he hoped would put some distance between him and the character he'd played for two solid decades. That included Ebenezer Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol: The Musical," mutant superhero the Beast in the "X-Men" film franchise, his ongoing voice role as cartoon criminal Sideshow Bob in "The Simpsons," a TV news anchor in sitcom "Back to You," the cutthroat, corrupt mayor of Chicago in dark TV drama "Boss," a ruthless studio chief in drama series "The Last Tycoon," and a crusading lawyer in "Proven Innocent," to highlight just a few.
Then, in 2023, he reprised his most famous role in a revival of "Frasier." In the new iteration, Frasier Crane moved back to Boston to take a job as a professor at Harvard while reconnecting with his firefighter son, Freddie.
Of course, when reflecting on what the cast of "Frasier" is up to today, it's difficult to ignore some of the tragic details about Kelsey Grammer that have colored his personal life, including his messy divorce from ex-wife Camille Grammer. While that split may not have been among the messy divorces that left celebs nearly penniless, it certainly came close, with Kelsey Grammer reportedly paying his ex-wife $30 million. Meanwhile, the "Frasier" star later remarried, tying the knot with 36-years-younger flight attendant Kayte Walsh, although there have been questions about the strange things everyone ignores in Kelsey Grammer's marriage. When Walsh gave birth to their fourth child together in 2025, Grammer became a father for the eighth time at the ripe old age of 70.
David Hyde Pierce returned to his first love on Broadway
Prior to portraying Niles Crane on 11 seasons of "Frasier," David Hyde Pierce was a Yale graduate who learned his craft onstage in New York City. His big break came when he landed a small role in a Broadway play, "Beyond Therapy," acting alongside heavyweights John Lithgow and Dianne Wiest. It was not a hit, closing after a brief two-week run, but the experience was a seminal one for him. "I got stars, I got laughs, it closed in two weeks, and I couldn't wait to do it again," Pierce recalled in an interview with Playbill.
After a decade in Hollywood, Pierce's first post-"Frasier" project was a return to Broadway, playing cowardly Sir Robin in the 2005 production of Monty Python's "Spamalot." After that, he continued to balance his screen work with various Broadway roles. In 2015, he made his Broadway directing debut with the musical "It Shoulda Been You." More recently, he starred in the 2025 production of "Pirates! The Penzance Musical." He's also appeared in numerous TV series, including "The Good Wife," and "Julia," in which he played the husband of iconic TV cooking show host Julia Child.
When Kelsey Grammer reprised Frasier for the 2023 revival, Pierce did not return to the fold. "It's not like I said, 'Oh, I don't ever want to do that again.' I loved every moment. It was that I wanted to do other things," he told People, revealing he'd already committed to "Julia" and was in the midst of rehearsals for "Pirates!"
Jane Leeves found further sitcom success with Hot in Cleveland
After "Frasier" concluded in 2004, Jane Leeves hit the ground running. Her first major project after that was a starring role in "Misconceptions," a sitcom for the now-defunct WB network that wound up getting shelved when the WB merged with UPN to become a whole new network, The CW. She regrouped and appeared as a guest star in a few series until 2010, when she was cast in sitcom "Hot in Cleveland," alongside Wendie Malick, Valerie Bertinelli, and television icon Betty White. As Leeves told Assignment X, she'd been specifically looking for a sitcom. "I had been approached about some hour-long dramas, but I have kids, and I know friends who do them; the hours on those are hideous," she explained. "And when this came along, I read it and I fell in love with it immediately. And then when I heard who was cast, I just jumped at the chance." As it turned out, Leeves' instincts were correct; the show was a winner, running for six seasons until its end in 2015.
In 2018, she joined Fox medical drama "The Resident," portraying ambitious surgeon Kit Voss until the show's conclusion in 2023. At the time, reports of the "Frasier" revival were heating up, but she insisted she had no intention of exiting the show to reprise Daphne Moon. Asked if the new iteration of "Frasier" would be happening, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I have no idea, but I won't be leaving 'The Resident' to do that if it happens."
John Mahoney continued acting until his death in 2018
John Mahoney got a late start as an actor, making his professional debut onstage in Chicago when he was 37. He shifted from stage to screen in the 1980s, and garnered attention for his performances in "Moonstruck," "Eight Men Out," and "Say Anything." Meanwhile, he also won a Tony Award in 1986 for his Broadway role in "The House of Leaves."
After 11 seasons as Martin Crane, he appeared in various TV series as a guest star (including "ER," and several episodes in former co-star Jane Leeves' "Hot in Cleveland"), and portrayed a man undergoing therapy in HBO drama "In Treatment." In 2007, he returned to Broadway to star in "Prelude to a Kiss." A longtime member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company, in 2017, he starred in "The Rembrandt." Sadly, this would turn out to be his final role; Mahoney had beaten cancer twice, first in the 1980s, and then in 2014, but the cancer that had been in remission ultimately returned. He died in February 2018 at the age of 77.
In one of his final interviews, Mahoney reflected on the importance of "Frasier" to his career, and how close he remained with his co-stars. "When it was finally over, I wasn't sorry it was over because I thought we had taken the show as far as we possibly could," he told Fox News. "But, leaving [the cast] was a heartbreak of immense proportions." In the 2023 "Frasier" revival, he received a subtle posthumous tribute via the name given to the Boston bar where Frasier Crane and his friends gather: Mahoney's.
Peri Gilpin remains active on screen and stage, and reprised Roz for the Frasier revival
As Frasier Crane's producer, Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle was Frasier's friend and sounding board. After the series' end, Gilpin continued acting in TV, guest-starring in shows ranging from "Desperate Housewives" to "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." She then had a recurring role in "Make It Or Break It," a drama about teenage gymnasts that ran for three seasons. Gilpin also appeared in several episodes of "CSI," and landed recurring roles in crime drama "Scorpion" and sitcom "Mr. Robinson," just a few of the numerous screen credits she's logged after "Frasier."
She was the sole series regular from "Frasier" to return for the revival. In total, she reprised Roz in six episodes throughout its two seasons. "We all keep in touch and we're old friends," Gilpin told Parade of her "Frasier" co-stars. "I talk to David [Hyde Pierce] all the time, I talk to Jane [Leeves] all the time, our kids are best friends."
In 2026, Gilpin teamed up with her daughter, Ava Vincent, for a new stage project, a Broadway musical based on beloved novel "Little Women," with the two serving as producers on "Jo – The Little Woman Musical." "Theater has always been my first love," Gilpin said in a statement (via PR Newswire). "This legendary story has resonated for families for years and the beautiful and creative score of this new stage adaptation will help introduce this tale to new generations. We see such amazing potential in the show and are excited to see where it goes next!"
Dan Butler has continued to rack up roles in film, TV, and theater
On "Frasier," Dan Butler played the recurring role of Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, Frasier Crane's temperamental radio colleague who hosts a sports-themed talk show. After appearing in more than 50 episodes of the original series, Butler reprised Bulldog in an episode of the revival, in which Frasier briefly returns to Seattle and reunites with the gang at KACL.
Since then, Butler has been a frequent TV guest star over the past two decades, in series ranging from "Malcolm in the Middle" to "Supernatural." Butler has also worked extensively in theater, in both Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. He's also a playwright, writing both the book and lyrics for "The Case of the Dead Flamingo Dancer," which was staged in East Hampton, New York.
In 2024, Butler starred in "Another Shot," in which he played the not-so-unfamiliar role of a radio host who's an alcoholic and forced into rehab after a DUI arrest. While discussing the play with TheaterMania, Butler reflected on his recent experience reprising Bulldog for the "Frasier" revival. "It was a lot of fun and very rich ... it was a great reunion," he said.
Tom McGowan remains a familiar face on TV, movie screens, and Broadway
In the role of KACL station manager Kenny Daly, Tom McGowan appeared in 42 episodes of "Frasier" between 1998 and 2004. After the series ended, McGowan retained a presence on TV screens, via recurring roles on "Everybody Loves Raymond," "The War at Home," and "The Good Fight," in addition to numerous TV guest spots. He's also appeared on Broadway, playing the Wizard of Oz in "Wicked," and a gangster in a 2019 revival of "Kiss Me Kate."
During a 2020 "Frasier" reunion interview on Zoom (via "Stars in the House" podcast), McGowan recalled how he'd wound up on "Frasier" in what was intended to be a one-episode guest spot. "Kenny was supposed to be there for one episode," McGowan said, recalling that Kenny was fired at the episode's end. While he enjoyed the experience immensely, McGowan assumed that would be it for his character. But then, when the next season arrived, producers called him up and invited him back, revealing that his character would be returning to his old job. "And all of a sudden it turned into six years of work on, you know, one of the best shows of all time," McGowan marveled.
Edward Hibbert focused on voice acting and his second career as a literary agent
Edward Hibbert was a familiar face on "Frasier," appearing in 29 episodes as another KACL colleague, snooty restaurant critic Gil Chesterton. Hibbert also returned for the Seattle-set episode of the "Frasier" revival.
Post-"Frasier," Hibbert has been in high-demand, guesting in an array of TV series, including "Grace and Frankie," "Two Broke Girls," "Blue Bloods," and "Law & Order: SVU." "Getting to lick Mariska Hargitay's boots is something I never thought I would do," Hibbert joked during a Q&A at Mercy College, via the college's newspaper, The Impact. He has also performed extensively on Broadway, including the 2015 production of "It Shoulda Been You" that marked "Frasier" co-star David Hyde Pierce's Broadway directing debut. In addition, Hibbert has appeared in several productions in London's West End. In 2012, he made his debut as a cabaret performer with his musical show, "Can't Something Be Done?"
In the midst of all that, Hibbert also had a second career as a literary agent, representing several popular authors and handling the film rights for "Fight Club" and other novels adapted for the screen. Sadly, that career came to a close in 2018 when the agency he worked for, Donadio & Olson, was forced into bankruptcy after the company's bookkeeper of 20 years had embezzled $3.4 million.
Patrick Kerr is a sought-after character actor
In 22 episodes of "Frasier," Patrick Kerr played Noel Shempsky, KACL's nerdy, "Star Trek"-loving sales rep. After that, he went on to appear in numerous TV series, including the Apple TV comedy "The Big Door Prize" as a regular. Theater, however, has remained his priority. Kerr has performed in several Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, in addition to several touring shows. In 2026, he trod the boards in London's West End for a production of Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost."
In an interview with Heather King, Kerr revealed that he wound up on "Frasier" when one of the sitcom's producers, David Lee, saw him performing in "Jeffrey," a play that had been brought from Off-Broadway to Los Angeles. Lee believed that those actors had the ability to play the kind of broad comedy that "Frasier" aspired to, and so they were invited to audition. "So there were like eight of us in that cast, and I think five of us were, like, playing parts on 'Frasier' that first season," Kerr said. "And, like, three of us went through for 11 years."
In addition to Kerr, the other "Jeffrey" cast members to become "Frasier" regulars were Edward Hibbert and Harriet Sansom Harris, who played Frasier's agent. According to Kerr, "Frasier" proved to be a major career boost. "So 'Frasier' was a hit, so I was able to get a better agent," he said, which led to more exposure and roles in hit series such as "Friends," "Will & Grace," and "ER." "I did a lot of guest spots in the '90s," Kerr recalled.
Bebe Neuwirth splits her time between stage and screen roles
Bebe Neuwirth was a familiar face to "Frasier" fans, appearing in 12 episodes to reprise the role that she'd originated on "Cheers" — Frasier's icy ex-wife, Lilith Sternin. Like other "Frasier" actors, she went on to appear in numerous TV series, with recurring roles in "Law & Order: Trial By Jury," "Blue Bloods," and "Madam Secretary," appearing in more than 70 episodes of the latter. More recently, she reunited with her "Frasier" brother-in-law, David Hyde Pierce, when they both starred in HBO's Julia Child biopic series "Julia" in 2022 through 2023.
However, theater has remained Neuwirth's passion, and she's appeared in numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, from playing Morticia Addams in the Broadway musical "The Addams Family" to the role of Fräulein Schneider in a 2024 production of "Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club." Neuwirth is also a singer, and in 2018 she released her debut album, "Porcelain."
When she auditioned to play Lilith, it was basically one scene with Kelsey Grammer, in which their date went very badly. "I never imagined what had happened from the first time my character walked into the bar on 'Cheers,'" Neuwirth told Closer Weekly of what's become her most defining TV role. "I never would have imagined, but they were the greatest writers in TV comedies. It was brilliant. All of their choices were brilliant."
Harriet Sansom Harris went on to Desperate Housewives and many more roles
One of the actors tapped for "Frasier" due to her performance in stage play "Jeffrey," Harriet Sansom Harris appeared in just 11 episodes, but made a big impression with her portrayal of Frasier's conniving agent, Bebe Glazer. After "Frasier," Harris made dozens of guest-starring appearances on TV, including the recurring role of Felicia Tilman on "Desperate Housewives."
Other notable roles included Eleanor Roosevelt in the historical drama "Atlantic Crossing," Mary Grady in "Licorice Pizza," and a retired standup comic in "Hacks" — an acclaimed performance that brought Harris her first Emmy nomination. "It's very unexpected and very sweet, and it was a nice thing to happen," Harris told AwardsWatch of her nomination.
Harris resurrected Bebe in a 2024 episode of the "Frasier" revival, and her onscreen chemistry with Kelsey Grammer was palpable. One reason for that is that Harris' relationship with Grammer predates
"Frasier" by years, given that the two actors attended Juilliard together. "The character of Bebe Glazer, she's a one-off, but the surprising thing about it is I've known Harriet since she was 18," Grammer told CinemaBlend. "We went to school together, and she played that role from the time she was 18 years old. She was that kind of weird, wonderful, twisted woman, and she just knows how to play them ... She's a magnificent actress and a wonderful person. Whenever I see her, it's such fun."