Throwback Photos Of Sonny & Cher That Will Make You Miss The '70s

The 1970s became a memorable decade for its music and the romances behind different music groups. While bands like Fleetwood Mac and ABBA had iconic — and sometimes tumultuous — love affairs, Sonny and Cher's romantic and artistic connection also made a mark on '70s culture.

Cher and her ex-husband Sonny Bono were one of the most iconic celebrity power couples of the '70s. They met in 1962 at 16 and 27, respectively, and Cher initially lied to Bono about her age. Despite the 11-year difference, they held a private, symbolic wedding ceremony two years later. The newlyweds also formed the rock duo Sonny & Cher in the mid-60s and were known for their lovey-dovey tracks like "Baby Don't Go." In 1971, Cher and Bono made their television debut on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," and the two entertained audiences with with their affectionate banter and satirical marriage skits. Although Bono's possessiveness and negligence led to the couple's divorce in 1975, they worked together until the end of the decade. Sonny & Cher's stage presence, from their style to their music and comedic acts, captivated the public regardless of their personal relationship and evokes nostalgia to this day.