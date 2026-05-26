Throwback Photos Of Sonny & Cher That Will Make You Miss The '70s
The 1970s became a memorable decade for its music and the romances behind different music groups. While bands like Fleetwood Mac and ABBA had iconic — and sometimes tumultuous — love affairs, Sonny and Cher's romantic and artistic connection also made a mark on '70s culture.
Cher and her ex-husband Sonny Bono were one of the most iconic celebrity power couples of the '70s. They met in 1962 at 16 and 27, respectively, and Cher initially lied to Bono about her age. Despite the 11-year difference, they held a private, symbolic wedding ceremony two years later. The newlyweds also formed the rock duo Sonny & Cher in the mid-60s and were known for their lovey-dovey tracks like "Baby Don't Go." In 1971, Cher and Bono made their television debut on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," and the two entertained audiences with with their affectionate banter and satirical marriage skits. Although Bono's possessiveness and negligence led to the couple's divorce in 1975, they worked together until the end of the decade. Sonny & Cher's stage presence, from their style to their music and comedic acts, captivated the public regardless of their personal relationship and evokes nostalgia to this day.
Cher looked ethereal during the promo shoot for their comedy show
Cher and Sonny Bono marked a new era in their joint career when they entered the television industry. In 1970, the two filmed "The Sonny & Cher Nitty Gritty Hour," a Canadian TV special that led to them guest starring on other shows. They starred in their variety show, "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," the following year and took promotional photos before it aired on CBS. Cher looked ethereal with her tanned skin and full, wispy false eyelashes. Bono complimented his then-wife's blue tube top with a white button-down shirt.
The couple still landed gigs on stage
Although Sonny & Cher branched out from singing in the '70s, they still landed live performance gigs. The married rock duo performed at Magic Mountain's 7-Up Showcase Theater for 10 days in September 1971. Cher wowed the crowd with a sparkly dress, large earrings with bold jewels and a banded bracelet. Her husband's outfit was simple in color, but the laces on his shirt and the woven belt added character. The couple was fired up as they sang on stage and seemed to look at each other with a spark in their eyes.
Their comedy show was a family affair
Cher and Sonny Bono had their only child Chaz Bono in 1969 and and officially married five years after their symbolic ceremony. The musicians featured Chaz on "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" at 2 years old, and the family took some heartwarming photos before one of Chaz's appearances. Cher looked stunning with her wispy eyelashes, possibly from using mascara, and wore a white scoop-neck dress to match their son's white outfit. Sonny stood out from his wife and child by wearing a multi-colored striped shirt.
Cher rocked a bob on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour
In August 1972, an episode of "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" broadcasted on TV. Bono wore a black suit and bow tie while Cher's outfit had a mix of black, red, yellow and white. Her makeup was comprised of a neutral shade all over her eyelids and rosy blush on the cheeks, which is consistent with her other looks. However, Cher decided to switch things up by wearing a black wig with bangs styled in a bob. Bono gently held up a fist to Cher's chin to amuse her and the crowd.
Sonny & Cher brought glamour to the Golden Globes
Before the end of Cher and Sonny Bono's marriage, their success came from being an affectionate, creative pair, but Cher's beauty and fashion sense also impacted their fame. In 1973, the Bonos headed out to the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. Sonny looked classy in a black three-piece suit, a white lace dress shirt and a black bow tie. Cher was decked out in a large fur coat and a matching pink and red set with a keyhole top. She wore thick false eyelashes and a warm brown eyeshadow to complement the warmth of her cheeks and lips.
Their 1973 Oscar's appearance was one of Cher's most iconic moments
Cher and Sonny Bono attended the 45th Academy Awards in March 1973, where Cher's outfit became one of the most iconic red carpet looks of the '70s. The singer's gold crop top had long, billowing sleeves and sequins wrapped around the neck, wrists and bust. Her long skirt also had sequins down the center and wrapped around her waist. She wore pink nails and purple eye makeup to complement the gold. Sonny added some pizzaz to his usual suit and bow tie look by wearing small rectangle patterns on his tux.
Cher and Sonny managed to work together as a divorced couple
Cher and Sonny Bono had a messy custody battle when they divorced in the mid-'70s, but the co-parents were able to put the drama aside for their professional relationship. After their solo shows proved to be short-lived, they joined forces for "The Sonny and Cher Show" in 1976. The divorced couple had a friendly photoshoot the following year where their clothes were more relaxed than the ones they wore as a married couple.