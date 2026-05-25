Dr. Phil McGraw, who became a household name back in 1998 when he made his "The Oprah Winfrey Show" debut, has been a fixture of the small screen for decades. Over the years, viewers have gotten to know the daytime talk show host's family, including Dr. Phil's two sons, Jay and Jordan McGraw. The world has witnessed Dr. Phil's son Jordan seriously transform, and the same certainly can be said about Jay.

Born on September 12, 1979 to Robin and Phil McGraw, Jay grew up with the guidance and tough love his father became known for. In Dr. Phil's book "Family First: A Step-by-Step Plan for Creating a Phenomenal Family," he dug into his personal approach to parenting: "I want my kids to know and feel they are loved for who they are, that I am proud of them and that I will always be there for them. I may not endorse everything they do, but I will never reject them."

Over the years, Dr. Phil's eldest kid, Jay McGraw, has clearly embraced being the son of a star. As he said on "Larry King Live" all the way back in 2003, "You know it's been real fun having Dr. Phil, I guess he's called now, as a dad. You know I've been given some great opportunities living with him." From his early college experiences to establishing his career and eventually starting his own family, Dr. Phil's oldest son Jay has seriously transformed over the years.