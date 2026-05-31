Celebrities Who Had Awkward Moments With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have left royal life in search of new opportunities in La La Land, but that doesn't mean that her California dreaming has been smooth sailing. Since ditching her tiara for the sparkling lights of Tinsel Town, Meghan has struggled to keep her boat afloat. The truth is that Meghan Markle will never live down her biggest fails of 2025. And, the duchess herself has admitted that part of the problem was the vast amount of work that she took on in 2025. As Meghan expressed at the TIME100 summit, per the London Evening Standard, she had to learn to "try to give yourself the space and the grace to make mistakes, to know that you're not going to get it right every day."

One of Meghan's biggest mistakes? According to some sources, she has a history of getting into awkward situations with major celebrities. On several occasions, Meghan has been known to act overly serious, overly friendly, or overly formal. While we can hardly blame Meghan for not knowing how to react around the likes of Mindy Kaling or Brooke Shields, the fact is that the duchess' interactions probably have not helped her career in Hollywood. From sharing an awkward hug with Drew Barrymore to gushing a little too much about an outing with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, these are Meghan's most awkward celebrity moments.