10 Vintage Baby Names That Are Making A Comeback (& What They Mean)
Having a child comes with great responsibility. For the rest of their lives, parents worry about setting their children up for success, guiding them over the years, and supporting them emotionally and financially. A name can also impact a child for life, so many parents are naturally concerned about how it will make their child stand out or blend in the crowd. Celebrities are an example of this, and some celebrity baby names from the 2010s are likely to cause regret. As a result, parents these days try to pick the most unique names that their kids won't hate as adults.
Vintage names are a great choice for parents who want to give their kids a distinct identity, hopefully without running the risk of making them feel uncomfortable with their names when they're older. Data from the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) and other outlets shows that a lot of old-school names have become more and more popular for little ones in the 2020s. From sources such as ancient Greece to the Middle Ages to classic literature, these 10 names are just some of the hundreds of throwback names making a comeback.
Oliver
The name Oliver was the third most popular name for baby boys from 2019 to 2025, according to the SSA. It evolved out of "Olivier," a French name that means "olive tree." Olive trees have impacted different cultures around the world for thousands of years and symbolize peace. It makes sense that the name Oliver, as well as the female and gender-neutral versions Olivia and Ollie, are in style. The name might also have roots in an Old Norse name meaning "ancestor's descendant."
Amelia
The SSA data shows that Amelia entered the top five baby names for American girls in 2021. It has roots in the Latin name Aemilia, meaning "rival," "hardworking," or "industrious," amongst other things, and the Germanic name Amalia, meaning "brave" or "fearless." Despite its delicate sound, the meaning of Amelia is fit for a courageous little girl. Girls with this name also lucky to share it with some groundbreaking historical figures like the aviator Amelia Earhart and Amelia Bloomer, a feminist who popularized an early style of pants for women.
Cora
An underrated vintage name that's making a comeback is Cora. Former first daughter Barbara Bush chose it for her daughter after giving birth in 2021. The name comes from the Greek name "Kore," meaning "maiden." It's a nod to Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring who married Hades and became queen of the underworld. Cora is great for people who love Greek mythology but don't want to give their baby the same exact name as a deity. According to the pregnancy website The Bump, Cora was in the top 115 girl names in 2025.
Theodore
The Social Security Administration's records show that Theodore was the tenth most popular boy name in 2021 and 2022, before becoming the seventh most popular in 2023 and fourth most popular in 2024 and 2025. Theodore means "God's gift," making the formal name an endearing one as well. Its original form, Theodoros, dates all the way back to ancient Greece. Per Behind the Name, the name peaked in the U.S. in the early 1900s before its decline in the 20th century and newfound popularity in the 2020s. Former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is one of the most famous men with the name.
Eleanor
This vintage girl name made a comeback in 2024, and it ranked in the top 15 of the SSA's data in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Many are unsure exactly what Eleanor means, but it was derived from the Old Provençal (French) name Aliénor. The medieval queen Eleanor of Aquitane's mother was named Aénor, so some believe the name means "the other Aénor." However, Eleanor also has ties to Greece — it's considered another version of Helen, which is defined as "shining light" in Greek. Former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt became one of the most famous name-bearers in the 20th century.
Elias
The name Elias might ring a bell from "Sinners," the 2025 horror movie starring People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan, as twins Elijah and Elias Moore. According to the Social Security Administration, it was in the top 15 boy names in 2025. Elias is actually the Greek version of the name Elijah, and both names come from the Hebrew name Eliyyahu, which means "The Lord is my God." Elias is great for people who want to give their child a religious name (or a pop culture one).
Conrad
Conrad is another vintage name on the rise. The Germanic name means "brave counsel." Conrad has been used as early as the 10th century and was popular among male German royals in the Middle Ages. According to Behind the Name, it was more common in the U.S. in the 1900s and peaked around 1930. After its decline in the 20th century, Conrad steadily grew in popularity after 2010 and reached a new peak in 2025 (possibly because of Christopher Briney's character on "The Summer I Turned Pretty," Conrad Fisher). While it isn't as popular as Theodore or Oliver (per SSA data) as of writing, new parents might like the name Conrad for its association with wisdom.
Ophelia
The most famous Ophelia is probably the character from "Hamlet" by William Shakespeare, but new parents don't seem bothered by the name's association with the tragic play. Ophelia is a name of Greek origin that means "benefit" or "help." Although the name was found in classic literature, Americans didn't name their daughters Ophelia between the late '50s and the 2010s. Data from Behind the Name shows that it started being used again in the 2010s, which might have been caused by The Lumineers' 2016 song of the same name. Pop culture aside, Ophelia is pleasing to the ear, and the positive meaning might also boost its popularity.
Marshall
Sometimes, parents find that the best name for their child is a last name. Marshall is originally a last name that evolved from a job title and later an important position in royal courts. It has old Germanic roots and means "horse tender" or "caretaker of the horses." Due to its versatility, the old-school name is attached to several famous creatives and activists. The former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall is probably the most famous American with the last name, but Marshall was also the middle name of guitarist Jimi Hendrix. It had a jump in popularity from 2024 to 2025, as seen in SSA data.
Margot
Another vintage name that's slowly but surely climbing up the SSA charts is Margot. It sounds more modern, thanks to the stunning actor Margot Robbie, but it actually dates back to the the Middle Ages. Margot is derived from Marguerite, the French version of Margaret, which means "pearl" in Greek. In the U.S., Margot was used for baby girls from the 1930s to the 1960s before its rise in popularity after 2010, via Behind the Name. The outlet reported that other English-speaking countries, such as England and Wales, have a similar upward trend with the French name.