10 Vintage Baby Names That Are Making A Comeback (& What They Mean)

Having a child comes with great responsibility. For the rest of their lives, parents worry about setting their children up for success, guiding them over the years, and supporting them emotionally and financially. A name can also impact a child for life, so many parents are naturally concerned about how it will make their child stand out or blend in the crowd. Celebrities are an example of this, and some celebrity baby names from the 2010s are likely to cause regret. As a result, parents these days try to pick the most unique names that their kids won't hate as adults.

Vintage names are a great choice for parents who want to give their kids a distinct identity, hopefully without running the risk of making them feel uncomfortable with their names when they're older. Data from the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) and other outlets shows that a lot of old-school names have become more and more popular for little ones in the 2020s. From sources such as ancient Greece to the Middle Ages to classic literature, these 10 names are just some of the hundreds of throwback names making a comeback.