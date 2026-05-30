12 Celebs Who Didn't Get Married Until Their 40s

From the moment she waltzed onto our screens in that fiery red dress in "The Mask," Cameron Diaz cemented her place as the dream girl of millions. That status only magnified over the years as she rose through the ranks of Hollywood's hottest properties, delivering success after success. But even as the world fantasized about her, Diaz resisted the pressure to tie herself down to one person until the right relationship came along — which it did in the form of Benji Madden.

In 2014, sparks flew between Diaz and the musician, who had known each other for years through common friends, and within a year, the two were hitched. Diaz was 42 at the time and said that the possibility of marriage only opened up to her because of Madden. "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband ... I had boyfriends before, and there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends," she said at a Goop event in 2017 (via People).

Diaz further shrugged off convention by welcoming her first child in her late 40s — and then two more afterward. Her bustling domestic life pulled her away from showbiz for years, and she quit acting to focus on the unorthodox path she chose as an older mom. "The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know? So, no pressure!" she joked on "No Filter With Naomi."