How Miranda Lambert Subtly Shut Down The Gwen Stefani Feud Rumors

Miranda Lambert might've squashed her beef with fellow country singer Kacey Musgraves in 2026, ending one of the all-time biggest feuds in country music history, when the pair performed live together, but Lambert's feelings about her ex-husband Blake Shelton's current wife, Gwen Stefani, are much less clear. The celebrity couple ended their respective marriages, to Lambert and fellow musician Gavin Rossdale, in 2015, and there have been rumors that Lambert was reportedly causing trouble for Stefani ever since the couple got together later that same year. But the "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker appeared to put them to bed once and for all on Instagram in May 2026.

One clip featured Lambert smiling as she sang along to No Doubt's hit song "Spiderwebs" and jump-danced. "Finally made it to [The Sphere Las Vegas]. [No Doubt] was sooooo good! What a ride!" she captioned the footage (via Music Mayhem Magazine), which also included Stafani and her band on a jumbo screen, sending love to the crowd. Other footage saw the legendary frontwoman waving to the crowd from the stage. It's safe to say Lambert doesn't hate Stefani, if she ever did, regardless of whether their dynamic was tense back in 2015 when Shelton and the "Tin Man" hitmaker first split.

Besides, no feud between the two women was ever publicly confirmed. Plus, Shelton and Lambert don't even have any kids together. So, given that there was no real reason to interact with them, it makes sense that the Grammy winner steered clear.