How Miranda Lambert Subtly Shut Down The Gwen Stefani Feud Rumors
Miranda Lambert might've squashed her beef with fellow country singer Kacey Musgraves in 2026, ending one of the all-time biggest feuds in country music history, when the pair performed live together, but Lambert's feelings about her ex-husband Blake Shelton's current wife, Gwen Stefani, are much less clear. The celebrity couple ended their respective marriages, to Lambert and fellow musician Gavin Rossdale, in 2015, and there have been rumors that Lambert was reportedly causing trouble for Stefani ever since the couple got together later that same year. But the "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker appeared to put them to bed once and for all on Instagram in May 2026.
One clip featured Lambert smiling as she sang along to No Doubt's hit song "Spiderwebs" and jump-danced. "Finally made it to [The Sphere Las Vegas]. [No Doubt] was sooooo good! What a ride!" she captioned the footage (via Music Mayhem Magazine), which also included Stafani and her band on a jumbo screen, sending love to the crowd. Other footage saw the legendary frontwoman waving to the crowd from the stage. It's safe to say Lambert doesn't hate Stefani, if she ever did, regardless of whether their dynamic was tense back in 2015 when Shelton and the "Tin Man" hitmaker first split.
Besides, no feud between the two women was ever publicly confirmed. Plus, Shelton and Lambert don't even have any kids together. So, given that there was no real reason to interact with them, it makes sense that the Grammy winner steered clear.
There's a reason Miranda Lambert doesn't speak about Gwen Stefani much
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began their romantic relationship in November 2015, soon after they both split from their respective partners that summer. They originally met as co-workers on "The Voice" in 2014, and reportedly had a flirty relationship behind the scenes, so when the unlikely duo eventually got together, it didn't really surprise Shelton's ex-wife, Miranda Lambert. But that didn't mean she wanted to talk about her pain publicly. Instead, she wrote about it on her 2016 double album "The Weight of These Wings." The country star wanted to let the music speak for itself, so she released the record before doing any interviews. As Lambert explained to HITS Daily Double, "I'd finally gotten to a place where I wasn't sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn't need to say anything," (via Today).
She eventually agreed to do some press but, disappointingly, as the singer-songwriter recalled, "[The] first question was, 'How do you feel about Gwen?'" Lambert immediately hung up the phone, before firmly informing her manager that she wasn't doing any more until she felt ready. It makes total sense, given that she'd written a vulnerable album about heartbreak and the media was, seemingly, more interested in throwing her ex-husband's then-girlfriend in her face. Lambert eventually moved on, marrying her husband Brian McLoughlin in 2019 after just two months of dating. But given her past experiences, it's understandable that she still doesn't talk about Stefani (even if she loves No Doubt).