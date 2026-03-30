12 Of The Biggest Country Music Feuds Of All Time

Dolly Parton had a complicated bond with her first manager, Porter Wagoner. Well, complicated is putting it lightly... this was more of a feud. "We had a lot of duets together, but we were like oil and water, so to speak," the "9 to 5" hitmaker told The Martha Stewart Podcast in 2024, almost two decades after her former employer passed away. "We just kind of bashed heads," she added.

It's not surprising when you consider that while the pair were working together, Parton was becoming one of country's hottest names, but Wagoner wasn't upping her paycheck at all. "He would buy me all these things and say, 'Consider that your raise,'" wrote Parton in her 2025 memoir, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage" (via the Independent). "I said, 'I don't want the gifts. I want to buy my own gifts. I want the money.'"

Although Parton confirmed that the pair were really friends, the horn-locking didn't end after their five-year contract was up. In 1979, according to American Songwriter, Wagoner filed a $3 million lawsuit against her, claiming that he was (somehow) entitled to a cut of her earnings for the rest of her career. Despite the needless legalese, thankfully, the pair actually did make up prior to Wagoner's death.