Sheryl Crow's Dating History Is Packed With Celebs: All The Famous Men She's Dated

Sheryl Crow's stunning net worth is from a music career filled with success. The singer-songwriter has won nine Grammy Awards, had seven songs that charted in the top 10, and sold over 50 million albums worldwide. In 2023, the "Strong Enough" singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, Crow is a single mom with two adopted sons. She didn't imagine that she would be raising kids on her own. "To be able to just say, you know what, I feel a motherly instinct and desire for children and I'm gonna row the boat halfway and we'll see if it comes and meets me, and it did ... Sometimes taking your perception of the way you think your life is supposed to look, taking that out of the picture really does create so much incredible opportunity," she told Yahoo Entertainment.

But what about Crow's romantic happily ever after? The truth about Sheryl Crow's dating history is that despite three engagements, the pop singer has never walked down the aisle. "Hey, I would love to get married — I'm still old-fashioned. But I don't think marriage is the be-all and end-all," she told Good Housekeeping (via People). "It's better to have three broken engagements than three divorces." For Crow, dating celebrity men has had its downsides. "[W]hat ends up happening is that one of you becomes smaller — and it was always me," added Crow. "I do think that sometimes in order for one person's light to shine, everyone else has to dim theirs."