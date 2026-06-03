What Lucille Ball's Co-Stars Have Said About Her

Few comedy legends left as big of a mark as Lucille Ball did. Whether on the silver screen, on television, on stage, or in person, she captivated audiences and peers alike with her signature red curls, bright lipstick, arched eyebrows, and raspy voice. The truth about Ball is that many industry names disliked her or were intimidated by her. Others loved and supported her. Few were able to ignore her. What was she really like, though? We already know that Ball's life was marked by tragic moments and that she was hailed as the first lady to own a Hollywood studio, Desilu Productions. Thankfully, those who acted alongside her painted a clear picture of her character. So, let's round up some of these quotes, be they lukewarm or overwhelmingly positive.

Ball's commanding presence, fierce determination, and undeniable talent landed her roles with various studios, including United Artists, RKO Radio Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and Columbia Pictures. Born in 1911, she moved to Manhattan to study acting and was first cast as the face of a cigarette brand. Her complete filmography is too long to list, but we'll mostly remember her for the sitcoms "I Love Lucy" and "The Lucy Show," as well as movies like "The Long, Long Trailer" and "Yours, Mine and Ours." She also earned 24 awards, including five Emmys. Ball's net worth when she died in 1989 was a whopping $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. It's only fitting, then, to reflect on the most memorable statements about the iconic Lucille Ball.