Prince William's Inner Circle: Everything We Know About His Closest Friends

It probably is not so simple for the future King of England to make friends — just ask Prince William. Over the years, William has connected with hundreds of people from all walks of life. However — to borrow a phrase from a certain reality TV show — William may wonder if they want to be friends "for the right reasons." As one source told the Daily Mail, "He's a 40-something bloke, well off, with a happy family, but all that currently waits for him is a metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy crown." The weight of that crown means that William can't risk making a connection with folks who want to use him for money, status, or attention.

Because of his station in life, William has to be pretty choosy about his pals. In the same interview, the aforementioned source explained, "Like all senior royals, he rarely lets his guard down with anyone. He is wary of getting too close to others. His true inner circle is very select." So, given all these restrictions, how does William determine who is in his inner circle? "They have no axes to grind and know how to behave," the insider added. Fair enough. While this might seem like a tall order, William has accumulated some good friends over the years. From close family friends to school buddies to cousins, William's social network is quite literally fit for a king.