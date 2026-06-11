Prince William's Inner Circle: Everything We Know About His Closest Friends
It probably is not so simple for the future King of England to make friends — just ask Prince William. Over the years, William has connected with hundreds of people from all walks of life. However — to borrow a phrase from a certain reality TV show — William may wonder if they want to be friends "for the right reasons." As one source told the Daily Mail, "He's a 40-something bloke, well off, with a happy family, but all that currently waits for him is a metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy crown." The weight of that crown means that William can't risk making a connection with folks who want to use him for money, status, or attention.
Because of his station in life, William has to be pretty choosy about his pals. In the same interview, the aforementioned source explained, "Like all senior royals, he rarely lets his guard down with anyone. He is wary of getting too close to others. His true inner circle is very select." So, given all these restrictions, how does William determine who is in his inner circle? "They have no axes to grind and know how to behave," the insider added. Fair enough. While this might seem like a tall order, William has accumulated some good friends over the years. From close family friends to school buddies to cousins, William's social network is quite literally fit for a king.
Guy Pelly and Prince William were besties at St. Andrews
Prince William and Guy Pelly first crossed paths at the Beauford Hunt hunting club in 2001. William and Pelly forged a really strong friendship during their university days, and they were known for going out on the town and enjoying their youth to the max. The lively young Pelly helped William let loose, often accompanying him to parties and clubs. This dynamic even continued after they graduated from their respective universities, with William turning to Pelly whenever he needed to have fun. Never one to turn his back on a friend in search of a good time, Pelly organized William's bachelor party in 2011.
Royal experts consider Pelly a good time Charlie who knows exactly how to get a party started. In fact, this was Pelly's profession for some time. Prior to 2016, he owned several nightclubs, although he has since pivoted to winemaking. "He comes across as being a sort of colorful, lively character," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Telegraph in 2026.
Perhaps, then, it's fitting that William selected Pelly to be Prince Louis' godfather. After all, Louis is said to be the silliest of Prince William and Princess Catherine's three kids. The youngest of the trio, Louis is known to be good at mimicking others and can also make some genuinely funny faces. It seems that Louis has followed in his godfather's footsteps and is keeping the future king laughing.
Thomas van Straubenzee was Prince William's top pick for best man
When Prince William said "I do" to Princess Catherine in 2011, Prince Harry stood by his side as the best man of the future king. However, Harry later told the world that his role was purely ceremonial. In fact, there was another guy who was William's top pick for the job: Thomas van Straubenzee. Writing in his tell-all memoir, "Spare," Harry dished, "The public expected me to be best man, and thus the palace saw no choice but to say that I was. In truth, Willy didn't want me giving a best man speech."
Apparently, William felt that van Straubenzee, who he met way back when they were both at Ludgrove School, was right for the job — and the prince wasn't too far off. According to Harry, van Straubenzee proved himself the day before the wedding when William needed help dealing with some nasty pre-wedding nerves. Van Straubenzee was there to pour William drinks and calm him down. At the reception, van Straubenzee gave a speech instead of Harry.
Despite whatever feelings might've bubbled up between Harry and van Straubenzee over the best man position, the two actually got along in the aftermath. Harry even asked van Straubenzee to serve as an usher in his own 2018 wedding. This makes van Straubenzee one of the few aristocrats that had forged a close relationship to both William and his younger brother. He remains one of the few people that the royal family can trust.
Prince William and Prince Harry both got along well with Hugh Grosvenor
Thomas van Straubenzee was not the only one of Prince William's friends who also created a relationship with Prince Harry. Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, also managed to be close to both of Princess Diana's sons. As King Charles III's godson, Hugh has known William and Harry since they were small. Although William and Harry disagree on a number of important issues, they hold Grosvenor in such high regard that they both selected him to be the godfather to their children. Not only did William ask Grosvenor to be Prince George's godfather, but Harry also asked him to serve as Archie's, as well. The brothers' shared affection for Grosvenor demonstrates just how much the British royal family adores him.
Naturally, Prince William and Prince Harry's feud has reportedly been awkward for Grosvenor, who gets along well with both brothers. Speaking to the Sunday Times in 2025, one insider lamented, "It's incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both." Ultimately, though, it is thought that Grosvenor is slightly closer with William than Harry. When his daughter, Cosima Florence Grosvenor, was born in 2025, the duke asked William to be her godfather. The prince readily agreed, hinting at the strength of that particular bond.
Prince William was an usher at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
It's evident that Prince William and Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster, hold an important place in each other's lives. In 2024, when the duke married Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster, he asked William to participate in his wedding as an usher. Although William was by then Prince of Wales — and a busy man — he agreed. Leading up to the ceremony, William showed everyone to their seats. Although Prince Harry was reportedly invited to the wedding, he decided not to attend for the sake of peace.
Ultimately, Grosvenor's wedding went off without a hitch, and William played his role to a tee. This was par for the course for the men's relationship. Both Grosvenor and William are known for putting a great deal of thought into their behavior — making it easy for the two to get along. As royal journalist Afua Hagan noted in a 2024 interview with the Australian Broadcast Corporation, Grosvenor tries his best to be an upstanding citizen. "He's not the type of person that you would have seen falling out of clubs or anything like that," she explained. As for William, he provides the duke a level of discretion that keeps the Grosvenor name out of the papers. "In this respect William is a master at keeping us guessing when it comes to the details," Richard Fitzwilliams told The Telegraph in 2026.
Oliver Baker serves as one of Prince George's godfathers
Prince William does not trust very many people, but his longtime friend Oliver Baker was asked to be one of Prince George's godparents. William and Oliver met at St Andrews University, where they played sports together. Beyond their athletic connection, though, William and Oliver were among the students who had settled into serious relationships.
This connection proved important for William and Oliver's friendship, as the young Princess Catherine was very close to Oliver's now-wife, Mel Baker. During the early days of William and Catherine's relationship, the future Princess of Wales trusted Mel intrinsically. Catherine invited Mel to share an apartment with her in London, giving Mel and her then-boyfriend, Oliver, striking insight into her top-secret relationship.
By letting Oliver and Mel into their close inner circle, William and Catherine took on a massive risk. However, ultimately, this gamble paid off. Oliver and Mel proved that they were the type of people that William and Catherine could trust with anything. As reported by the Daily Mail, Oliver's colleagues at work even said that the St. Andrews graduate had "never, ever mentioned his friendship with William and Kate." Overall, Oliver's sense of respect for William's privacy has made him a friend for life.
Prince William and James Meade were once party friends
Prince William and Princess Catherine's party past rivals even Prince Harry's antics. Back in their heyday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were not afraid to enjoy a night out on the town, and Catherine, who was still known as Kate Middleton at the time, even had a spicy costume party outfit to prove it. Often accompanying the fun couple on their adventures was James Meade, a friend William met during his prep school days at Eton College.
As William and James grew up, they were able to mature together. Although the duo once had a grand old time at nightclubs, they eventually started to meet up at more low-key spots. Over the years, the pair began appearing together at society weddings, like Thomas van Straubenzee's 2013 nuptials to Lady Melissa Percy. They have also been known to spend time together at the Royal Ascot, where they have been photographed chatting away as old friends do. When James married Lady Laura Meade, his relationship with William only grew. Princess Catherine has long been friends with Lady Laura, even naming her Prince Louis' godmother.
When William and Catherine tied the knot, James was one of the prince's two unofficial best men. Like van Straubenzee, James gave a speech at the reception.
Prince William has a close bond with Mike Tindall
Prince William has known many of his friends since he was just a schoolboy, but Mike Tindall is someone who first crossed his path later in life. William first met Tindall in 2004, around the time when the professional rugby player started dating Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall. Since then, William and Tindall have hit it off, joking around together and raising their young families in tandem.
Speaking to this point in a 2021 interview with "Good Morning Britain," Tindall said, "Our family growth has been quite intertwined with [William and Princess Catherine's]. Our kids are very, very close — which is great for the kids that they're always going to have some cousins." The fact that William and Tindall are raising kids of a similar age range has also helped them bond. After all, the two men have inevitably faced similar parenting challenges simultaneously.
Of course, there's more to William and Tindall's relationship than their shared parenting experiences. Tindall is known for his lighthearted presence — something that William appreciates considerably. As royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Telegraph in 2023, "Mike Tindall has that kind of sportsman camaraderie that would especially appeal to William, who was once a wild boy himself." Like Guy Pelly, Tindall has spent a lot of time helping William connect to his wild side and laugh a little — even if that sort of behavior is really not expected of England's future king.
Peter Phillips' bond with William is expected to grow
Mike Tindall is not the only family member who has provided Prince William with meaningful camaraderie and friendship in the last few years. Princess Anne's son, Peter Philips, has also been an important part of William's life. Of course, William and Philips' friendship began many years ago. As the latter revealed in a 2016 interview with "Good Morning Britain," all the royal children used to play together on the palace grounds. "There was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos, but fortunately I don't think we broke too much," Philips laughed.
Philips' 2026 marriage to Harriet Sperling may only help his relationship with William grow. The reason? Royal insiders say that Sperling will likely get along well with Princess Catherine. Like Catherine, Sperling was originally a middle-class girl who did not allow herself to become bogged down by the old-fashioned rules of the aristocracy. A nurse with a penchant for connecting with others, Sperling is believed to share Catherine's kind heart and empathetic nature. As a result of these similarities between their wives, William and Philips are expected to become "couple friends" in addition to cousins. Some papers, in fact, have speculated that Catherine and Sperling will develop a sister-in-law relationship, allowing William and Philips to bond like brothers.
Prince William and Edward van Cutsem are old family friends
Prince William and Edward van Cutsem are not exactly close in age. Edward was born in 1973, almost a decade prior to William's own birth in 1982. Despite the years that separate the two men, however, they hail from similar families — allowing them to forge a relationship that transcends the differences in their age. Because the van Cutsem crew boasts strong royal connections, Edward was granted the distinct privilege of living on the Sandringham Estate during his childhood. This allowed Edward to watch William grow up and dote on him, almost like an older brother.
William's father, King Charles III, also shares close ties with the van Cutsem bunch. Edward's father, Hugh van Cutsem Sr., studied at Cambridge University with the reigning monarch. Interestingly, Charles and Hugh have an age gap of their own since the latter was born seven years earlier than the king. That said, Hugh has always just seemed to understand Charles in a way that others haven't. The men were so close that Charles asked Hugh if Edward could be a pageboy in his wedding to Princess Diana. Years later, when it came time for Edward to marry, he asked William to serve as one of his ushers. Much in the way that Hugh has always helped Charles, Edward has made himself available to William.
Prince William gave his buddy, William van Cutsem, an important job
The future King of England is an important guy, and so it can be good to review all of Prince William's titles. One of his many responsibilities, though, is the Duchy of Cornwall. And, he chose a very special friend to help him run it. William van Cutsen, Prince William's childhood friend — and Edward van Cutsem's younger brother — was hired to help manage the royal's impressive 130,000-acre estate.
While Prince William offered William van Cutsem a hugely important responsibility, this was not the first time that the future king relied on his good friend for support. Back in the days of Princess Diana and King Charles III's divorce, the future adviser on the Duchy of Cornwall estate stepped in to give the prince a helping hand. William van Cutsem visited Prince William at Eton College during a time when the royal did not want to see either of his parents. Later, when the Prince of Wales agreed to go on a cruise with Charles and Queen Camilla, William van Cutsem accompanied him for emotional support.
Prince William and William van Cutsem even reportedly share an ex-girlfriend in Olivia Hunt. The truth about Prince William's ex-girlfriends is that many went on to date his close friends in the aftermath of their royal break-ups. Per a 2024 The Times report, a source once told Tatler, "A royal ex-girlfriend will often end up going out with a family friend. It's a convenient way of keeping things in the family." The prince and William van Cutsem reportedly see each other as family.