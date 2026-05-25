Princess Anne & Zara Tindall's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments Over The Years: Photos
Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, are tragically not the most celebrated members of the British royal family. When Anne was born in 1950, she was the "spare" to the British throne. A decade later, the birth of her younger brother, Prince Andrew, bumped her further down the line of succession. As of this writing, Anne is 18th in line to the British throne. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, holds the 22nd place in the line of succession.
Because neither Anne nor Zara will likely ever wear the crown, the mother and daughter rarely get much of the spotlight. That said, behind the scenes, the pair are known for enjoying a special relationship full of love and mutual support. Photographs of Zara and Anne over the years show that the two have bonded over their shared passion for the outdoors.
Whether they're watching a horse race, participating in a riding competition, or skiing down some slick mountain slopes, Anne and Zara look happiest in each other's company. As Zara herself recalled in a video for Musto, "I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us."
Princess Anne admired Zara Tindall from the moment she was born
Shortly after Zara Tindall was born on May 15, 1981, Princess Anne presented her brand-new baby to the world. Anne had chosen to give birth at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. After Zara made her grand entrance, Anne changed into some groovy 1970s-inspired clothes and presented the infant to reporters and royal fans outside of the hospital. Photos taken at the event show Anne gazing down at Zara with love in her eyes and a smile on her lips. Clearly, the princess admired her little girl.
Princess Anne guided a young Zara Tindall around the Windsor horse show
Princess Anne is famous for her equestrian prowess, and when it comes to horses, Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has certainly followed in her mother's footsteps. Photographs of Anne and Zara from the 1983 Windsor horse show display the princess patiently walking her young daughter around the event. In one shot, Anne is captured speaking to Zara very sternly, while Zara looks intently into the background. This moment reveals Anne's interest in sharing her love of horses with Zara, even from her toddler years.
Zara adorably grabbed Anne's hand on a holiday to Scotland
The British upper crust is known for relying on special royal nannies to care for their kids, but that didn't stop Princess Anne from mothering her daughter, Zara Tindall, in a totally hands-on way. Photographs taken of Anne and Zara on a 1985 trip to Scrabster, Scotland, show just how close a bond the two really had. One shot captured Zara clinging to her mother's hand, while Anne leaned in toward her. This moment displayed Zara's sense of trust, as well as Anne's capacity for patience.
Zara Tindall clung to her mother's hands at the Windsor Horse Trials
Princess Anne is not famous for being particularly warm and fuzzy, but that doesn't mean she denied physical affection to her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. One shot of the young family at the Windsor Horse Trials demonstrates just how close they really were. The photograph shows both children huddled around Anne as she reviews a pamphlet. While Peter stands arm-to-arm against Anne, Zara clings to the Princess Royal's hand. The young girl even rests her face on Anne's arm, demonstrating their closeness.
Zara Tindall followed Princess Anne down the slopes in 1989
Horseback riding is not the only athletic pursuit that Princess Anne has shared with her daughter, Zara Tindall. The Princess Royal has also been photographed teaching Zara to ski. Pictures originally published in Hello! featured the mother-daughter duo on a 1989 mountain adventure. As Anne made her way down the slopes, Zara followed closely behind. Ever the perfectionist, Zara seemed keen on copying her mother's technique, mirroring Anne's body language to a T. These photos demonstrate just how much Zara and Anne enjoy spending time together outside.
At the 1991 Easter service, Anne and Zara seemed deep in thought
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips all seemed pensive at the royal family's 1991 Easter Service. At this time, a whole generation of royal marriages — Anne's included — were reaching a breaking point. Interestingly, in the photographs taken at this event, Anne and her children appear deep in thought. While Zara and Peter stare into the distance, Anne has tilted her head to the side. The serious vibes shared among these family members demonstrates that they are all on the same wavelength.
Princess Anne showed Zara the reigns at Animal Fun Day
The British monarchy may be a serious institution, but Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, have enjoyed plenty of good times over the years. At the 1992 Animal Fun Day event, Anne took Zara and her brother, Peter Phillips, out riding with the goal of raising money for charity. The event signaled Anne's willingness to include Zara and Peter in her daily life. Not only were the kids able to share their mother's enjoyment for riding but also her dedication to philanthropy.
Anne and Zara wore complementary color schemes at Christmas in 1994
Princess Anne and Zara Tindall are no strangers to the really weird royal Christmas traditions that take place at Sandringham every year. Both Anne and Zara have been known to engage in these yearly rituals, including the much-anticipated annual walk from the main residence to St. Mary Magdalene Chapel. In 1994, when the mother and daughter headed to the chapel, they dressed in complementary colors. While Anne wore a dark blue hat and a green coat, Zara sported a dark blue coat and green hat.
They shared serious expressions at the Cheltenham races
Princess Anne and Zara Tindall aren't known for looking incredibly alike, but that doesn't mean the mother and daughter haven't enjoyed some total twinning moments. At the 2000 Cheltenham Festival, Anne and Zara watched the horse races with a stunningly similar degree of severity. During one race, the pair were photographed with their features in synch. Both had their brows furrowed and their eyes narrowed. Zara's facial expressions mirrored Anne's perfectly, showing that the apple really doesn't always fall too far from the tree.
Anne and Zara were twinning in big hats at the 2002 Cheltenham Festival
When Princess Anne and Zara Tindall returned to the Cheltenham Festival in 2002, they made sure to showcase some of their best royal fashion. In one of Princess Anne's most iconic outfits ever, the Princess Royal sported a green collared jacket, a set of giant pearl earrings, and a horse-shaped brooch. The crown jewel of her ensemble, though, was the vintage hat that she wore on her head, matching Zara's hat in an identical cut. Here, the matching hats show Anne and Zara's willingness to enjoy some serious twinning.
Princess Anne and her daughter performed royal duties together in 2003
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is not your average royal. Unlike her mother, Zara does not hold titles or serve the crown as a full-time working royal. Because of this, when Anne asked Zara to accompany her to a boat christening in 2003, it was a huge deal — one that Zara took to heart. When the mother and daughter inaugurated the Oceana and the Adonia, Zara adopted an uncharacteristically serious expression. Anne couldn't help but gaze proudly at her daughter, who performed her duties flawlessly. After all, Zara has made it clear that Princess Anne is her role model.
At the 2004 Cheltenham races, Anne and Zara looked like two peas in a pod
In 2004, Princess Anne returned to the Cheltenham Races with her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. At this event, the trio demonstrated their closeness through their cozy body language. Cameras caught Zara and Anne both leaning into Peter while he was on the phone. Zara and Anne stood so close to him, in fact, that their arms appeared to be brushed up against him. This adorable family moment stands as a sign of the considerable affection that flows between the trio.
Princess Anne gave Zara Tindall an uncharacteristic hug at the 2005 Gatcombe horse trials
Part of Princess Anne's special relationship with Zara Tindall undoubtedly springs from the duo's shared love of horseback riding. In 2005, Zara competed at the Gatcombe horse trials, and Anne broke royal protocol by giving her daughter a massive hug in public. Although Anne is not usually one for public displays of affection, it was quite meaningful for her to watch Zara follow in her footsteps as an equestrian pro. As for Zara, she seemed to relish her mother's attention, pressing her cheek enthusiastically against Anne's.
Pride shone in Princess Anne's eyes when Zara Tindall won a riding award
In 2006, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall attended the Gatcombe horse trials once again. This time, however, Zara won a blue ribbon at the competition, demonstrating her prowess on horseback. Anne was clearly thrilled with her daughter's success, and photographs of the event show the Princess Royal beaming with pride. Zara's body language seemed to mirror her mother's almost exactly, and she, too, smiled with a palpable amount of joy. Clearly, Zara's equestrian feats strengthened her bond with Anne.
Princess Anne laughed with Zara and Mike Tindall at 2007 Ascot
There have been occasions when Princess Anne has behaved standoffishly toward certain rugby players; however, the Princess Royal has long enjoyed the company of Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall. Back when Zara and Mike were still dating, the duo joined Anne at the 2007 Royal Ascot. A snapshot of the trio shows Anne laughing with her mouth wide open. In the shot, she was gazing at Mike in total amusement. This photograph now stands as an early sign that Anne adored Zara's choice of mate from day one.
Princess Anne coached Zara Tindall at the 2008 Gatcombe horse trials
At the 2008 Gatcombe horse trials, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall were photographed holding what appeared to have been a very serious conversation about the competition. Zara, who was a participant in that year's trials, looked intently at her mother. Anne, meanwhile, was so passionate about the race that she began speaking with her hands. Once again, we can see the duo's shared interest in horses. As Zara once told People, "I think [it's] just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family."
At the 2009 races, Princess Anne studied Zara Tindall's form intently
Princess Anne continued to support Zara Tindall's equestrian pursuits in 2009 when she watched her daughter compete in the Badminton horse trials. On this occasion, though, Anne seemed especially invested in her daughter's progress. One photograph showed the Princess Royal standing with her hands clasped behind her back as Zara rode on — a stance more reminiscent of a coach than a fan. This snapshot of Anne and Zara's relationship reveals just how invested the princess was in her daughter's equestrian dreams.
They mirrored each other's body language at the 2010 Badminton horse trials
Princess Anne's involvement in Zara Tindall's horseback riding dreams reached a peak in 2010 when the duo attended the Badminton horse trials. Zara rode in the race, which is famous for its challenging course, and made it through with her head held high. But if Anne was photographed having an intense conversation with Zara at the event, there's a reason why. In 1982, one of Princess Anne's scariest horse riding accidents took place at Badminton. Anne, it seems, didn't want her daughter to suffer the same fate.
Zara Tindall showed less formality than her mother in 2011
Despite being mother and daughter, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall live totally different lives. While Anne is bound by royal duty, Zara is free to enjoy the world as she pleases. The more civilian nature of Zara's life became evident in 2011 when she and her mother were approached by photographers. Anne remained stoic and stared into the distance, but Zara shot the camera a thumbs up and a goofy smile. The contrast between the two women's body language reveals just how much freedom Zara truly has.
Princess Anne presented Zara Tindall with an Olympic medal
It's no secret that Princess Anne made history at the Olympics, and Zara Tindall knows it. The equestrian spent a lifetime looking up to her mother, who participated in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada. In 2012, however, it was finally Zara's turn to participate in the equestrian competition. To the royal family's immense joy, Zara earned a silver medal in the team competition. As that year's Olympics were held in London, Anne had the pleasure of presenting Zara with her medal, making a moment neither one is likely to forget.
Princess Anne laughed with Zara and Mike Tindall in 2014
By the time the 2014 Royal Ascot came rolling around, Zara Tindall's not-so-royal marriage with Mike Tindall had been on the books for approximately three years, and Princess Anne seemed just as enchanted with her son-in-law as ever. The trio were spotted at the horse races looking lively. All three sported huge smiles on their faces, and Anne beamed with unusual intensity. The moment hints at Zara, Mike, and Anne's mutual enjoyment, even if Mike Tindall confessed the harsh reality of marrying into the royal family.
Princess Anne showed Zara just how much she loves her at the 2017 Royal Ascot
At the 2017 Royal Ascot, Zara Tindall and Princess Anne broke stereotypes about the British royal family. Although the royals are known for their lack of public displays of affection, Zara and Anne seemed pretty cuddly at the event. The mother and daughter were photographed in a sweet embrace. In the shot, Zara had apparently thrown an arm around Anne's shoulder and pulled her mother close. The duo smiled at each other as they talked and looked lovingly into each other's faces.
Zara Tindall shot Princess Anne a look of admiration at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival
When Zara Tindall was growing up, her mother, Princess Anne, was photographed several times gazing at her with an adoring look in her eyes. A picture of the duo at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, however, shows that the admiration flows both ways. In the shot, Anne stared off into the distance, and Zara sneaked a loving glance at her mother. Zara then proceeded to positively beam at the Princess Royal, demonstrating the strength of their relationship.
Anne and Zara supported each other when Queen Elizabeth II died
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall were devastated. Even while suffering a tremendous loss, however, both women went to see the flowers that Elizabeth's many admirers had left for her family at Balmoral Castle. As they walked among the mementos, Anne and Zara looked strikingly similar. With their hands clasped in front of them and their faces tilted to the side, the pair mirrored each other's body language. They appeared to be supporting each other, even in grief.
In 2025, Zara gave Anne a silly side hug at Ascot
When Zara Tindall was still a child, there were many photographs of Princess Anne providing her with affection and comfort. At the 2025 Royal Ascot, however, these roles were reversed. A photograph of Anne and Zara at the event showed the Princess Royal speaking quite intensely and flailing her arms about. Zara, meanwhile, remained steadfast by her mother's side. She even placed a hand on Anne's shoulder to provide a sense of calm affection. This gesture demonstrates the ever-shifting nature of Anne and Zara's unique bond.