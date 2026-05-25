Princess Anne & Zara Tindall's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments Over The Years: Photos

Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, are tragically not the most celebrated members of the British royal family. When Anne was born in 1950, she was the "spare" to the British throne. A decade later, the birth of her younger brother, Prince Andrew, bumped her further down the line of succession. As of this writing, Anne is 18th in line to the British throne. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, holds the 22nd place in the line of succession.

Because neither Anne nor Zara will likely ever wear the crown, the mother and daughter rarely get much of the spotlight. That said, behind the scenes, the pair are known for enjoying a special relationship full of love and mutual support. Photographs of Zara and Anne over the years show that the two have bonded over their shared passion for the outdoors.

Whether they're watching a horse race, participating in a riding competition, or skiing down some slick mountain slopes, Anne and Zara look happiest in each other's company. As Zara herself recalled in a video for Musto, "I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us."