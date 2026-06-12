30 Adorable Photos Of Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos, For Every Year Of Their Marriage

The way that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos manage work-life balance as a long-time prolific couple deserves to be celebrated, especially with their latest milestone. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the daytime soap opera "All My Children," in which Ripa had a starring role. When Consuelos arrived to audition for Ripa's on-screen love interest, it was love at first sight. "'All My Children' is responsible for my entire life. I don't say that lightly," Ripa told ET in 2021.

Ripa and Consuelos eloped in May 1996 and have remained one of Hollywood's strongest duos ever since, a stark contrast from some of the shortest celebrity marriages out there. In May 2026, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, an impressive achievement. In honor of their three-decade love story, we're taking a look back at their relationship with one adorable photo taken each year, starting with 1997.