30 Adorable Photos Of Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos, For Every Year Of Their Marriage
The way that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos manage work-life balance as a long-time prolific couple deserves to be celebrated, especially with their latest milestone. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the daytime soap opera "All My Children," in which Ripa had a starring role. When Consuelos arrived to audition for Ripa's on-screen love interest, it was love at first sight. "'All My Children' is responsible for my entire life. I don't say that lightly," Ripa told ET in 2021.
Ripa and Consuelos eloped in May 1996 and have remained one of Hollywood's strongest duos ever since, a stark contrast from some of the shortest celebrity marriages out there. In May 2026, the couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, an impressive achievement. In honor of their three-decade love story, we're taking a look back at their relationship with one adorable photo taken each year, starting with 1997.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were expecting their first child at the 1997 Soap Opera Digest Awards
The 13th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards were held on February 28, 1997. That year, "General Hospital" took home the favorite show award over "Days of Our Lives," which had won the previous four years in a row. "All My Children" star Marcy Walker won the award for best supporting actress.
While Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos weren't awarded anything at the ceremony, Ripa did walk around with a special gift of their own: their first child. Michael Consuelos was born in June 1997. Today, Michael's Instagram lists him as an actor, producer, and writer.
The couple posed for a funny photo at home in 1998
Mark Consuelos was born in Spain and grew up in Italy before his family eventually moved to the United States. Kelly Ripa, on the other hand, grew up entirely in New Jersey before she took the plunge and moved across state lines to New York. In the late 1990s, Ripa and Consuelos owned a home in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey; they sold it in 2002.
In 1998, photographer Deborah Feingold captured a particularly humorous moment between the duo at their now-former Garden State residence (via Getty Images): The pair in white robes with "Team Consuelos" on the back, a look completed by messy shaving cream.
They hung out with Minnie Mouse on a 1999 trip to Disney's MGM Studios
In September 1999, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos visited Disney's MGM Studios in Orlando, Florida, for Super Soap Weekend, where they had a nice meet-and-greet with Minnie Mouse and other iconic Disney characters. Between 1996 and 2008, Super Soap Weekend annually welcomed stars from "All My Children," "General Hospital," and "One Life to Live" to interact with fans in Florida and California.
The couple won Outstanding Younger Lead awards in 2000
At the 16th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards in 2000, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both won an award for their respective "All My Children" roles; Ripa portrayed Hayley Vaughan, while Consuelos played Mateo Santos. Ripa received the outstanding younger lead actress award, while Consuelos won for outstanding younger lead actor.
In February 2020, Ripa posted a throwback photo of her and Consuelos at the decades-old event, next to a slightly more modern photo of them at the 2012 Academy Awards. "We can all agree I need[ed] a stylist and makeup artist," Ripa captioned the Instagram post.
They took their son to the Atlantis: The Lost Empire premiere in 2001
Walt Disney Animation Studios (then called Walt Disney Feature Animation) released "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" in June 2001, a fictional take on the discovery of the famous lost civilization. Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and their son Michael attended the New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre.
At the time, Ripa was heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, Lola. Born in mid-June 2001, shortly after the premiere, Lola has since grown up to be an aspiring singer-songwriter. Her debut EP, "Sorry, It's All About Me," was released in December 2025.
They had front row seats at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2002
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week has been a significant event for decades, especially with its international scope in places like Madrid, Spain. The 2002 Fall/Winter collections at MBFW were showcased in February in New York City, while the Spring/Summer collections for the upcoming year were showcased in September.
During MBFW, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were photographed in the front row of Sean John's 2002 runway show, a collection by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Ripa later made a solo appearance at the Imitation of Christ runway show, a collection created by Tara Subkoff and Matthew Damhave.
Kelly Ripa was there to support Mark Consuelos' runway debut in 2003
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are among those who attended several Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week shows in the early 2000s. In February and September 2003, the duo admired some more of the then-latest fashions. In this particular photo, Ripa and Consuelos, with Consuelos wearing a green coat and sporting a new buzz cut, seemed to barely keep their hands off one another in what some may consider a "PDA moment taken too far."
Ripa and Consuelos's third child, Joaquin, was born in February 2003. He made his Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" in April 2026.
They attended Star Jones and Al Reynolds' 2004 wedding
Kelly Ripa and Star Jones first crossed paths in the early 2000s through their respective careers with ABC: While Ripa joined Regis Philbin on "Live!" in 2001, Jones was an original co-host on "The View." In November 2004, Jones married Al Reynolds, an investment banker. The lavish event was held at St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City.
Ripa and Mark Consuelos were two celebrities invited to celebrate Jones and Reynolds' big day; roughly 500 people attended in total. Other high-profile attendees included Vivica A. Fox, Holly Robinson Peete, and Patti LaBelle. Jones and Reynolds later divorced in September 2008.
They brought their children to Super Saturday 8 in 2005
In July 2005, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and their two sons attended Super Saturday 8 in Water Mill, New York. Ripa co-hosted the charity event with Donna Karan and Charla Lawhon, as well as Shutterfly and InStyle magazine. "The shared commitment among our sponsors is an important part of this special event and helps us raise awareness in finding a cure for ovarian cancer," Ovarian Cancer Research Fund co-director Louisa Terry told Shutterfly.
The couple attended a 2006 Hamptons Magazine party in Kelly Ripa's honor
Plenty of celebs have had unrecognizable magazine covers, although Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' photos generally tend to match their in-person looks. Ripa was featured on the cover of Hamptons magazine in 2006, an achievement that was honored with a party that July. Ripa and Consuelos both enjoyed the celebrations in white, a staple color in the area, intertwined with an old-fashioned rule.
They shared a kiss at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2007
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2007, although one of them switched roles from their last appearance in 2003: Consuelos sat in the audience, while Ripa walked the runway for the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection, an annual campaign for heart disease awareness. Like four years earlier, the couple couldn't help but lock lips during the high-profile event.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed with Cartier Santa in 2008
In November 2008, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended lavish events curated by Cartier, such as a benefit for The Art of Elysium. During the celebrations, the duo posed with "Cartier Santa," aka Santa Claus, decked out in an extravagant outfit. Ripa's green ensemble complemented Santa and the holiday spirit, while Consuelos looked effortlessly sleek in a standard black suit.
They enjoyed a dance at the 2009 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala
The American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala has been a prestigious New York City event for decades, with the American Ballet Theatre itself established in 1939. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attended the lavish celebration in May 2009, during which President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Caroline Kennedy, and Carolina Herrera served as honorary co-chairmen.
The duo teamed up with Electrolux Appliances in 2010
It's no secret that when celebrities aren't making money within their actual professions, they're most likely generating income through things like sponsorships, promotions, and endorsements. In 2010, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos partnered up with Electrolux Appliances. In one commercial (via YouTube), the duo used their status to sell an Electrolux washing machine and dryer.
Mark Consuelos met Kelly Ripa's lifelike wax figure in 2011
In April 2011, Kelly Ripa became the latest celebrity to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City; hundreds of these figures exist, with over 130 lifelike celebrities featured at Madame Tussauds alone. Ripa and Mark Consuelos hilariously posed with Ripa's wax figure at the unveiling ceremony.
Although Ripa's relationship with Regis Philbin reportedly began to sour after Philbin left "Live with Regis and Kelly" in November 2011, Philbin was also present at Ripa's ceremony. He was honored with his own wax figure during the same event, which Ripa likewise posed with.
The couple attended the theatrical screening of Bully in 2012
In April 2011, Lee Hirsch's documentary, "Bully," premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. After a ratings dispute, Hirsch's work was eventually released in theaters in March 2012. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sported a more casual appearance as they attended the New York City theatrical premiere. While Consuelos was just an audience member, Ripa co-hosted the event with Anderson Cooper.
They attended the 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in 2013
Since 2011, The Hollywood Reporter has published "35 Most Powerful People in Media," an annual list meant to celebrate the most influential people in show business. While Mark Consuelos hasn't been specifically named to date, Kelly Ripa has made the list several times over the years, including in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017.
Ripa and Consuelos were all smiles when they attended the "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in April 2013, which was held at the Four Seasons in New York City. Other honorees included Wendy Williams, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, and Anderson Cooper.
The couple put their love on display at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
For the 86th Academy Awards in March 2014, Mark Consuelos showed up in another black-tie ensemble, while Kelly Ripa looked radiant in a red-orange Roland Mouret gown. Ripa later said on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Michael" that she bought the dress online. "It was the most comfortable...we had pizza backstage," she said (via E! News).
Alongside plenty of other attendees, Consuelos and Ripa attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in West Hollywood to end the prolific night. In another unabashed display of PDA, Ripa planted a firm kiss on Consuelos' cheek as they posed for photos.
Kelly Ripa received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015
Kelly Ripa wasn't the first soap actor to earn a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in October 2015, nor will she be the last. That said, her Walk of Fame ceremony remains one of the most wholesome moments of her career and marriage to Mark Consuelos more than a decade later.
Ripa's star was placed next to Regis Philbin's at the El Capitan Theatre off Hollywood Boulevard, a proud moment that Ripa and Consuelos' three children also witnessed. In 2026, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, Ripa got another good look at her star as she talked to comedian Matt Friend. Fortunately, Friend reported that Ripa's star was clean and "the only star within the vicinity that is not covered in fresh urine" (via Decider).
They matched in black at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
On the red (or rather, black) carpet at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Mark Consuelos took an adorable moment to let Kelly Ripa have the spotlight. As Ripa flashed a peace sign, Consuelos looked on with a huge grin. According to E! News, Ripa's beautiful floor-length black gown was designed by Dennis Basso. Consuelos, on the other hand, stuck with his tried-and-true black suit look.
They attended a 2017 premiere of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events
In January 2017, Netflix released the first season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," an adaptation of Lemony Snicket's (author Daniel Handler's) book series. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, dressed in all black, attended the New York City premiere at the Lincoln Square Theater. Consuelos completed his look with a boot on his right foot. While he never commented on the unexpected choice in footwear, Ripa and Consuelos did make headlines in 2015 for both injuring their feet in separate accidents.
The couple hosted the 49th Vanguard Awards in 2018
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-hosted the 49th Vanguard Awards in September 2018, an annual gala curated by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Other celebrities at the event included Ricky Martin, "Love, Simon" actor Nick Robinson, and YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous. Ripa and Consuelos looked at ease in photographs as they spoke to more than 1,200 people in the crowd.
They were honorary award winners at the 2019 TrevorLIVE New York gala
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have regularly attended the annual TrevorLIVE New York Gala, a fundraiser curated by The Trevor Project. In 2019, the couple was presented with the Trevor Champions Award for their LGBTQ+ allyship and involvement. "We know it's easy to show up and collect an award...it's another thing entirely to live, breathe, eat, and sleep the struggle," Consuelos said during their acceptance speech (via YouTube).
They gave each other serious heart eyes at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos graced the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020, one of the last major Hollywood events before the COVID-19 pandemic's global shutdown. While the couple had a hard time keeping their eyes off one another, Ripa made it clear that she didn't want to be touched. "I'm wearing full-body makeup, and I don't want to get it on you or you, my two husbands," she told Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest.
They enjoyed a beach getaway in 2021
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have never been shy about showing their affection for one another. In September 2021, Ripa shared this beachside selfie of the pair on Instagram, captioning it, "#mcm now and forever (a day at the beach)." The sun-drenched snapshot captured the couple looking relaxed and happy as they posed together by the water during a seaside getaway. With Consuelos leaning in close and Ripa flashing a soft smile at the camera, the photo served as a sweet reminder that their romance remains just as strong as it was when they first fell in love in the 1990s.
They looked effortlessly casual on a walk in 2022
While well-recognized celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos can evade the paparazzi in New York City, there's no doubt that it's sometimes much easier to step out and go about one's day with no care for the cameras. Ripa and Consuelos have been photographed enjoying their daily lives in the Big Apple several times over the past 10+ years. In July 2022, for instance, the pair walked down the street with complementary white shoes, black sunglasses, and soft smiles.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up for Bette Midler's Halloween bash in 2023
While Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween costumes have solidified her as one of the most outrageously dressed celebs in Hollywood history, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made their own statement in 2023. For Bette Midler's annual Halloween bash (also known as Hulaween), the couple showed up in colorful Día de los Muertos attire, complete with intricate skull face paint.
They exuded elegance at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos stunned in classically simple black ensembles at the 96th Academy Awards in March 2024. As the then-new co-hosts of "Live with Kelly and Mark" (which premiered in April 2023), the couple hung out backstage as they interviewed the Oscar winners; it was Consuelos's first time doing so. "I'm really excited," Consuelos told ABC News on the red carpet beforehand.
They conducted more interviews at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos returned to host their second year of backstage interviews at the 97th Academy Awards, which were hosted by Conan O'Brien in March 2025. While Consuelos sported another classic tux, Ripa switched things up in an orange Zuhair Murad gown. "I have a pair of Uggs backstage ... and we have candy," the couple told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet.
They attended an after-party for a production of Fallen Angels in 2026
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in May 2026, an achievement not everyone can brag about (although Ripa briefly considered a 'gray divorce' at one point). "360 months. 1,565 weeks. 10,957 days. 15,778,080 minutes and I'll be loving you always," Ripa posted on Instagram with an adorable compilation video for the occasion.
A few weeks prior, in April, Consuelos made his Broadway debut in a production of "Fallen Angels." Ripa and their son, Joaquin, attended the show's opening night and were photographed at the after-party. On "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa described the show as "amazing" (via People).