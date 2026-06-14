The Stunning Evolution Of Rachel Weisz's Red Carpet Fashion
Rachel Weisz knows how to stun on a red carpet. The actor has been gracing premieres and big events for over two decades, and in that span of time, she has honed in on her unique style. Weisz has undergone a stunning style transformation, moving on from her tomboy roots to a red carpet maven. Weisz really has it all: a steady acting career, a happy marriage to fellow actor and "James Bond" star, Daniel Craig, and a fashion sense that gets chicer and more refined as the years roll on.
Weisz's style also adapts to her life. She has two children — a son, Henry, whom she shares with director Darren Aronofsky, and a daughter, Grace, born in 2018 to Weisz and Craig. So, Weisz's fashion has to work with her day-to-day, alongside her film star persona.
"Style, I think, is two things," Weisz told Harper's Bazaar in May 2020. "It's how I really dress in my everyday life — and then a fantasy life. In real life, what I've learnt about style is, whatever's the quickest way to get dressed in the morning is the best way — so I just stick to jeans, T-shirts, boots, things like that. Then I have a whole fantasy alter-ego, which doesn't get dressed up much, but is like vintage, 1970s, Yves Saint Laurent." True to her word, Weisz lets her fantasy play out on the red carpet, becoming more beautiful and more imaginative over the years.
Rachel opted for cocktail dresses on the red carpet early in her career
Way back in October 2003, when Rachel Weisz was a budding star, she attended the premiere of "Runaway Jury" in Los Angeles, California. She opted for a lavender satin dress with a plunging neckline and a hem that dropped just below her knees. Weisz accessorized with white shoes and a white, satin clutch. It was evident from the relative simplicity of this outfit that Weisz wasn't a huge name yet, nor was she versed in the bold choices that would later define her red carpet looks.
Rachel had a more casual approach to red carpets in the early 2000s
Rachel Weisz wore a quintessential dress of the early aughts. She arrived at a Matthew Williamson store launch party in April 2004 in London wearing a peacock feather print dress featuring the ultimate Y2K detail: a handkerchief hemline. Weisz styled this dress with gold, strappy heels, adding a slightly more polished detail to the otherwise very casual look. She wore her hair in a sleek middle part and kept her makeup natural and understated.
Rachel stepped things up with a gown in 2005
Rachel Weisz brought more star power to the red carpet in August 2005, showing that she understood the assignment. She attended the premiere of "The Constant Gardener" in New York City wearing a very flattering teal gown with a plunging neckline. The floor-length hem suited the gravitas of the event, and Weisz looked polished and put-together with a voluminous updo. It was the perfect red carpet look for her blossoming career.
Her style morphed into old Hollywood glamour in the mid-2000s
Rachel Weisz was clearly finding her footing in the world of fame and celebrity by 2005. When she attended the London premiere of "The Constant Gardener" in October 2005, she looked like a vision of Old Hollywood. Weisz wore an olive green fitted dress with a square neckline and asymmetrical shoulder sleeves. Her curled hair added to the charm, and the outfit was a perfect example of Weisz's willingness to take risks and step out of the casual comfort zone she had inhabited a few years prior.
She wore a quirky, crumpled gold gown in a rare, early miss
Rachel Weisz had a rare, red carpet flop in January 2006 when she attended the Golden Globes. The crumpled, gold gown didn't allow her to shine. For one, the texture of the material was distracting. Secondly, the dull tone swallowed her up and left fans wanting more. Finally, the unsatisfying flap across one side of her chest made the dress look unfinished. But, on the journey to fashion icon status, a few mistakes are understandable.
She showed her maternity style in navy
Rachel Weisz vastly improved things that same month, wearing a romantic, navy gown at the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in late January 2006. She was pregnant at the time with her first child. The simplicity of her gown, save for tasteful embroidery at the hem, gave Weisz an aura of elegance and grace, showing that maternity-wear has a welcome place on any red carpet.
Rachel went for something sleek and sophisticated post-maternity
Rachel Weisz wowed in cherry red at the Cartier Golden Globes After Party in January 2007. The strapless top gave the look an understated elegance while the flattering draping was evocative of a Grecian goddess. The bold color choice added a sharp contrast to Weisz's dark brown hair, and the fact that she nixed all jewelry made the dress the focal point. It was a big step in her red carpet fashion journey.
She wore the quintessential early aughts bandage dress
Rachel Weisz stepped out in the ultimate expression of late '00's fashion: the fitted bandage dress. Made popular at the time by Hervé Léger, the dress is a daring expression of sex appeal. And Weisz had plenty of this to go around in September 2008 at the premiere of "The Brothers Bloom" during the Toronto International Film Festival. But, while the bandage dress is a fun fashion time capsule, Weisz does better in long, dramatic gowns on red carpets as opposed to short dresses.
Rachel continued to wear short dresses in the late 2000s, even though they don't do her justice
Rachel Weisz opted for a short dress again on the red carpet during the premiere of "The Lovely Bones" in December 2009. Because she's so beautiful, Weisz can pull off anything, but the dress failed her in two ways. One, short dresses lack the drama that Weisz carries so successfully. Secondly, because Weisz's coloring is a winter tone, she looks better in high-contrast colors. A gray-blue dress washes her out.
Rachel Weisz stepped out of her comfort zone in a hot pink gown
Rachel Weisz completely redeemed herself in a hot pink custom Oscar de la Renta gown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute gala in May 2010. The bright pink was an experimental choice for her, one that fans hadn't previously seen her make. But Weisz was finally landing on her best color choices: bright, vivid jewel tones. The hot pink with her dark brown hair was an undeniable win.
She veered into a more dramatic lane with a polka dot gown
Rachel Weisz showed her ongoing style evolution yet again in a dramatic gray gown at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2011. The black and gray polka dots added a visual impression of confetti, while the sumptuous volume of the skirt lent drama and gravitas to the look. Weisz can definitely pull this off, so it was a strong choice to ditch the short dresses she had favored in previous years.
Her style became more classic after beginning a relationship with Daniel Craig
Love looks good on Rachel Weisz. When she and Daniel Craig attended the "Millennium: The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" premiere in Madrid, Spain, in January 2012, she looked like a Hollywood siren. Weisz wore a fitted, black dress with a brown belt, but Craig was her best red carpet accessory. People are always dying to know the inside scoop on Weisz and Craig's relationship; they fell in love in 2010 on the set of "Dream House" and wed in June 2011, but they're a famously private couple.
She had an unfortunate miss with sheer skirting
Rachel Weisz may have missed the mark at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2013. She wore a sheer bi-level Louis Vuitton gown featuring a polka dot embellishment. The sheer skirt made her dress look undecided; was it a gown or a mini dress with floating fabric? It wasn't clear. This rare miss, though, didn't slow down Weisz and Daniel Craig, who looked quite the power couple on the red carpet. (In fact, the pair even has a reputation for rubbing shoulders with British royalty.)
2014 was an underwhelming year for Rachel's red carpet fashion
Rachel Weisz kept things simple on a red carpet in New York in April 2014 when she attended the 7th annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. She looked totally fine in a cream shift dress with black heel but the red carpet look was generally underwhelming. It lacked the pop of color that we love to see on Weisz. She played it safe, but at that point in her career, fans knew she could do better.
Rachel moved toward a bolder, more romantic style in 2015
Rachel Weisz may have worn her best ever red carpet look at the 7th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood on November 14, 2015. She attended with husband Daniel Craig and wore a black Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with red sequin floral embroidery, looking like an absolute vision. The rich contrast of the deep red and black against Weisz's pale complexion was perfection, as was the romantic detailing of the red roses.
She kept the bold, romantic spirit alive in florals at the Toronto Film Festival
Rachel Weisz really hit her stride at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. She attended the "Denial" premiere in an Alexander McQueen dress featuring multi-colored flowers. The sheer tulle added a touch of whimsy to the already playful dress. Plus, the floor-sweeping hem gave the gown just the right touch of glamour that fans expect from a red carpet appearance. Weisz understood the assignment. Her simple, sleek hair didn't overpower the statement look.
She kept her classic fashion streak going in a strapless dress
Rachel Weisz nailed it again at the premiere of "My Cousin Rachel" on June 7, 2017, in London. Her strapless silver-embroidered tulle gown from Oscar de la Renta was a vision. The black backdrop of the dress added bold contrast that looks so flattering on Weisz. Plus, her loose, unfussy curls gave just the right styling touch that the statement dress needed. She was clearly hitting home runs on every red carpet at this point in her career.
Rachel suffered from a fashion miss with black, lace detailing
There was a setback for Rachel Weisz's red carpet style at the premiere of "Disobedience" at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017. Her custom, elbow-length Dolce & Gabbana gown failed on two accounts. One, the busy lace detailing and the wide sleeves overwhelmed Weisz's frame. Secondly, she gets washed out in light colors, so the cream backdrop was wrong for her. Lastly, her short bob didn't have the romance of her previously long curls, and the cut was too modern for such a lacy ensemble.
Rachel may have inspired Kate Middleton with her Vampire Wife's dress
Rachel Weisz showed her British spirit when she wore the famous "Festival" dress by the London-based brand The Vampire's Wife while attending the BAFTAs in London on February 18, 2018. The striking black dress looked antique and modern at once, and Weisz pulled it off perfectly. She may have very well inspired another famous Brit, as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, wore a green version of this gown two years later while attending a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin, Ireland.
Her futuristic style at the Tribeca Film Festival was a miss
Rachel Weisz slipped up with a brown Chloé dress featuring futuristic sleeves and shoulder cut-outs at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2018. Weisz looks better in classic, romantic styles. To be fair, Weisz admitted that she doesn't like red carpets. "I don't think any actress would say doing the red carpet is not terrifying," she told Vogue in 2017. "The way to get through it is to pretend [...] like walking into a fantasy world." She might have let her styling nerves get the better of her.
Rachel picked up that winning fashion streak again at the 2019 Golden Globes
Rachel Weisz came back with a vengeance at the Golden Globes on January 6, 2019. She looked radiant in a black and white custom Celine gown with dramatic ruffling. The black base of the dress added that dramatic finish that always pops on Weisz, while the white ruffles were playful. She polished it off perfectly with a statement choker necklace. Plus, her understated curls kept things relaxed, balancing the impact of the voluminous bodice.
Rachel got too adventurous at the Academy Awards
Rachel Weisz wore a bold, red Givenchy Couture two-piece gown for the Academy Awards in February 2019. "We just thought it was really cool," stylist Kate Young told People. "It feels fancy and couture and sort of old world in a way but yet super modern." She completed the look with two Cartier hairpins dating back to 1903. While the fit was a mix of old and new, the look wasn't Weisz's best. Her hair was too flat for the volume of the gown, and the latex top looked boxy.
Rachel redeemed herself with a black gown in 2020
After a miss, Rachel Weisz proved she still had it at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Her simple, custom Tom Ford strapless gown was sumptuous. The dress featured a mermaid-style silhouette with a sparkly, crystal-detailed band around her chest that added a delicate hint of glitz. Weisz always looks great in black, as the dramatic contrast against her skin makes the whole ensemble stand out.
She played around with men's suiting to great success
Rachel Weisz had an undeniable style home run on the red carpet in April 2023 when she attended a screening of "Dead Ringers" in London. Her velvet suit was absolutely lethal. The shoulder pads gave it structure, while the slight flare of the trousers was a nod to '70s fashion. This was easily one of Weisz's best-dressed moments in her 50s – the star entered her fifth decade in 2020. There would be more to follow, but her play with men's wear was a big hit.
Her lifeless bangs and black and white gown fell flat in 2023
Rachel Weisz didn't exactly hit it out of the park when she attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in September 2023 in New York City. She wore a gray and black gown that was fine at best. Meanwhile, her middle part and flat bangs didn't do her justice. It was a rare decline in her ongoing ascent towards red carpet perfection. However, the one bright spot was that the event gave Weisz and Daniel Craig a chance to serve one of their cute couple moments on camera.
Jewel tones are obviously Rachel's best looks
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig absolutely nailed it on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. They went all out for the big event, with Weisz glowing in her navy sequin gown by Atelier Versace that featured a sweeping train. Her increasing flair for the dramatic on the red carpet reflects her growing star status. While there have been reports of issues inside Weisz and Craig's relationship, they clearly pulled it together and polished things up for this perfect night.
She nailed the suiting game for her hubby's premiere in men's wear again
The fact that Rachel Weisz wore a pared-down black suit to the premiere of "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" in October 2025 showed that she was finally completely self-assured on the red carpet. With hubby Daniel Craig at her side, Weisz had evolved beyond the need to impress people or dazzle with sex appeal. Her simple suit is a symbol of total confidence, and a nod of support; she was simply there to cheer on her husband's new film.