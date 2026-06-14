The Stunning Evolution Of Rachel Weisz's Red Carpet Fashion

Rachel Weisz knows how to stun on a red carpet. The actor has been gracing premieres and big events for over two decades, and in that span of time, she has honed in on her unique style. Weisz has undergone a stunning style transformation, moving on from her tomboy roots to a red carpet maven. Weisz really has it all: a steady acting career, a happy marriage to fellow actor and "James Bond" star, Daniel Craig, and a fashion sense that gets chicer and more refined as the years roll on.

Weisz's style also adapts to her life. She has two children — a son, Henry, whom she shares with director Darren Aronofsky, and a daughter, Grace, born in 2018 to Weisz and Craig. So, Weisz's fashion has to work with her day-to-day, alongside her film star persona.

"Style, I think, is two things," Weisz told Harper's Bazaar in May 2020. "It's how I really dress in my everyday life — and then a fantasy life. In real life, what I've learnt about style is, whatever's the quickest way to get dressed in the morning is the best way — so I just stick to jeans, T-shirts, boots, things like that. Then I have a whole fantasy alter-ego, which doesn't get dressed up much, but is like vintage, 1970s, Yves Saint Laurent." True to her word, Weisz lets her fantasy play out on the red carpet, becoming more beautiful and more imaginative over the years.