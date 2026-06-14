Tyler Hynes: Enchanting Facts About The Hallmark Star

For those wondering what Tyler Hynes did before becoming a Hallmark star, the answer to that question goes all the way back to his childhood. As he explained during an onstage Q&A, while he was growing up in Toronto, his dad — who repaired chimneys — had recently done some work for a children's theater company. "So he got a discount to get rid of me for a few weeks," Hynes said, recalling his first exposure to acting.

During his time there, the 8-year-old's natural aptitude shone quickly. "I was there for two weeks, and then they hired me to be in a play called 'A Christmas Carol' ... That was the first thing I did, and just continued doing it after that." After appearing as Tiny Tim in 72 performances of that show, at age 10, he was cast as young Tommy in a touring production of The Who's "Tommy" musical. Clearly, this burgeoning young actor was on his way.

His first screen role came in the 1998 film "Little Men," when he was still a youngster. That same year, he also appeared in another film, "Home Team," and a TV series, "The Mystery of Shelby Woo." He went on to appear in all 22 episodes of the 1999 series "Amazon," and was cast in the lead role in the series "Neverending Story," reprising the character in some made-for-TV movies. By the time he became an adult, he'd already amassed an impressive roster of screen credits.