Tyler Hynes: Enchanting Facts About The Hallmark Star
It's fair to say that Tyler Hynes knows his way around a Hallmark Channel movie. Since joining the Hallmark family, the Canadian actor has appeared in more than two dozen of them — and counting. For Hynes, it all started with the 2018 holiday flick "It's Christmas, Eve," in which he co-starred with LeAnn Rimes. "That was my very first one," Hynes told the "Streamed and Screened" podcast, admitting that as he was offered further Hallmark movies, he came to grasp the magical formula that continues to captivate viewers — and how he could contribute to that. "Movie by movie I started to understand what this was, and the value of it, and my place in it," he added.
Within the realm of Hallmark holiday movies, Hynes has carved out a niche for himself. A big part of that stems from one of Hallmark's most successful holiday franchises, his "Three Wise Men" movies alongside fellow Hallmark hunks Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell (the third and final film in the series, "Three Wisest Men," debuted in November 2025). As his star continues to rise, so, too, has fan curiosity about him. To find out more, read on to discover some enchanting facts about Hallmark star Tyler Hynes.
Tyler Hynes was a successful child actor
For those wondering what Tyler Hynes did before becoming a Hallmark star, the answer to that question goes all the way back to his childhood. As he explained during an onstage Q&A, while he was growing up in Toronto, his dad — who repaired chimneys — had recently done some work for a children's theater company. "So he got a discount to get rid of me for a few weeks," Hynes said, recalling his first exposure to acting.
During his time there, the 8-year-old's natural aptitude shone quickly. "I was there for two weeks, and then they hired me to be in a play called 'A Christmas Carol' ... That was the first thing I did, and just continued doing it after that." After appearing as Tiny Tim in 72 performances of that show, at age 10, he was cast as young Tommy in a touring production of The Who's "Tommy" musical. Clearly, this burgeoning young actor was on his way.
His first screen role came in the 1998 film "Little Men," when he was still a youngster. That same year, he also appeared in another film, "Home Team," and a TV series, "The Mystery of Shelby Woo." He went on to appear in all 22 episodes of the 1999 series "Amazon," and was cast in the lead role in the series "Neverending Story," reprising the character in some made-for-TV movies. By the time he became an adult, he'd already amassed an impressive roster of screen credits.
He's related to another Hallmark star
In the Hallmark hit "Three Wise Men and a Baby" and its sequels, Tyler Hynes co-starred with Paul Campbell and Andrew Walker, portraying a trio of dysfunctional brothers who find themselves raising an abandoned baby. What viewers of those films may not have realized is that Hynes and Walker have a relationship that transcends acting together. What we know about the Hallmark Channel's Andrew Walker is that he and Hynes are actually related via marriage.
"Tyler is my wife [Cassandra Troy's] cousin," Walker revealed in a 2023 interview with Us Weekly. "We talk weekly. I've known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other."
When the three actors spoke with Vulture that same year, Hynes revealed that upon receiving the offer for his first Hallmark movie, he immediately reached out to Walker, who was already a Hallmark veteran. "I called him. I was like, 'I don't know what this is; you've done 4 billion of these films,'" Hynes said. Walker had nothing but positive things to share. "I said, 'Get ready to never stop working.' I knew his skills ... I knew the impact Tyler had as an actor in Canada," said Walker.
Tyler Hynes directed several music videos and ventured into producing
In addition to Tyler Hynes' extensive credits on stage and screen, he's also built a side hustle behind the camera. He's directed numerous music videos. After helming a couple of short films in the early 2010s, Hynes made his directorial debut in music videos with 2015's "Shades of Grey," from Oliver Heldens and Shaun Frank. He continued directing videos for the duo, as well as others for Frank and singer Delaney Jane.
In 2024, Hynes took on another behind-the-camera role when he did double duty as star and executive producer on Hallmark movie "The Groomsmen: First Look." He also served as an executive producer on two of the "Three Wiser Men" movies and his 2026 Hallmark feature, "I'll Be Seeing You."
As Hynes explained in an interview with Hallmark Channel, producing his own Hallmark projects proved to be a natural evolution for him. "I have a deep respect and admiration for this audience, and I'm always interested in finding ways to be of service to them," he said. "I share that same sentiment with the artists and [craftsmen] who tell these stories and build these experiences. My wish was just to create an environment where everybody can do their best work and be proud of the stories they're telling for their friends and loved ones ..."
Tyler Hynes wants Hallmark to show bloopers from his movies
If Tyler Hynes had his way, viewers of his Hallmark Channel movies would also get to experience behind-the-scenes moments when things went hilariously awry. "If streamers are looking for content, there's all this auxiliary content for the folks who really are passionate about these things and are curious," Hynes told TV Goodness in 2023. "I wanna see bloopers. Bloopers exist."
As he pointed out, a blooper reel was put together to show at a fan event that he'd recently appeared at, but he'd like to see bloopers become an addendum to the movies that could be easily available for hardcore Hallmark fans to appreciate. "I just think what a lovely opportunity to be able to provide a new dynamic," Hynes continued, sharing his belief that behind-the-scenes content should be part of the Hallmark Channel experience as it evolves into streaming. "And I think this is the kind of innovative thinking that will take us into the future."
The reason he made a cameo as a waiter in a Hallmark movie
When Tyler Hynes is seen in a Hallmark Channel movie, it's usually in a leading role. That, however, wasn't the case when he made a brief appearance in the 2021 holiday movie "My Christmas Family Tree." Onscreen for just a few moments, Hynes plays a waiter bringing coffee to the film's stars, Andrew Walker and Aimee Teegarden (who's also become a Hallmark favorite).
As Hynes told TV Goodness, his cameo came about when he and pal-slash-frequent co-star Andrew Walker happened to be shooting in Vancouver at the same time. He hatched a plan to sneak onto Walker's set and lurk in the background, so that he wouldn't discover Hynes had been there until watching the movie and seeing him in the background of a scene. "And as we got closer, I realized that there's a bit of logistics involved here," he said, explaining that those logistics led to a change of plans that resulted in his brief coffee-carrying appearance.
"It was a really nice time. I really enjoyed being a background performer for that day," Hynes said of that experience, while also admitting he felt a lot more pressure than he'd expected. "And it was hard. I've gotta tell you, you've gotta not blow that one line," he said. "If you've got three pages, wherever it lands, it's gonna land. When you've got that one line, you think, 'I really gotta make it count.' And pressure is hard to overcome. You gotta come in at the right time and you don't wanna impede the actors."
A TikTok video with his co-stars went viral
When it comes to what only true Hallmark fans know about Paul Campbell, it's that he and his "Three Wise Men" co-stars Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker are all close friends offscreen as well. That was clear when Hynes filmed a behind-the-scenes moment featuring all three actors costumed as candy canes that went viral after he posted it on TikTok.
"And that video is literally, I just wiggled my way into some very uncomfortable tights in my trailer, and knew that my best friends were on either side of me," he recalled when interviewed by TV Goodness. "So I banged on their doors ... And I had my phone up slow-mo mode, and they just came out, and then Drew came out, and I said, 'Paul, point the camera here.'" And I came out, and then I handed the phone to I think a makeup artist or somebody who was in our vicinity. And then that video happened in all of about five seconds."
That post attracted a lot of attention. While it's difficult to pinpoint just how much of an impact Hynes' viral video had on viewership, it helped propel "Three Wise Men and a Baby" to massive success as the most-watched movie on all of cable in 2022.
Tyler Hynes' biggest fear keeps him out of karaoke bars
When Tyler Hynes was offered his first Hallmark movie, days before filming was set to begin, he gave the script to his mother (a huge fan of Hallmark Channel fare) to read for him. He had one key requirement that would have been a deal-breaker. "I said, 'Look, Mom, do I sing in this movie?'" he recalled when interviewed by "Streamed and Screened." When she assured him he wouldn't have to sing, the path was cleared for his entry into the wonderful world of Hallmark.
Not only does Hynes apparently not enjoy singing on camera, but he also has a very specific phobia when others sing. "I've got a fear of people singing and looking in my eyes," he said during an appearance on the "Hallmarkies Podcast." "Shivers down my spine when someone's staring into my eyes singing."
As he explained, he's had to endure that particular scenario in a few acting roles, and it hasn't gotten any easier for him. "Karaoke is, like, a nightmare for me. None of these things are pleasurable for me," he added.
He has nothing to do with a widespread internet scam involving Tyler Hynes imposters
One unfortunate byproduct of social media has to do with online scammers who target victims by pretending to be celebrities. It's a phenomenon that Tyler Hynes is well acquainted with, given that con artists have ripped off his fans by impersonating him. But he's not the only Hallmark Channel star who has been impersonated. This has become so widespread that Hallmark Channel issued a warning to fans in 2025 that if they receive a direct message on social media from one of the channel's actors, they should consider it bogus. "Our Hallmark stars will never contact you directly for any reason," read the post.
While Hynes hasn't been the only Hallmark Channel star to be impersonated by crooks, his popularity with fans has led him to be at the center of numerous scams. Hynes took to social media to warn his fans, explaining that AI had given these thieves a new tool that allowed them to easily impersonate both his face and voice. "Please be aware of scammers," he wrote via Instagram. "Please never send anyone money."
Hynes also participated in a Hallmark-sponsored video shared on Instagram, appearing alongside fellow Hallmark stars — including co-stars and real-life friends Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach — to warn fans that if they're contacted by a Hallmark star, they should not respond. "We will never contact you personally," Hynes said in the video. "If you receive a message like this, it's a scam."
Tyler Hynes is a diehard skateboarder
In a 2024 interview with People, Hynes was asked whether he could ice skate, prompting him to reveal that he can — but, despite being Canadian, did not play hockey. However, he did share some info about another pastime he enjoyed. "I am a skateboarder," he said. "I grew up skateboarding. I couldn't afford hockey equipment, is the actual truth of it ... so I never played hockey."
When not filming Hallmark movies or other TV or film projects, Hynes will often be found with his feet planted on a skateboard. In fact, he's often shared his skateboarding exploits on Instagram, including one post in which he was boarding down the railing of a Los Angeles staircase. Interestingly, his love of skateboarding is what initially spurred him to direct. "Growing up, my friends were skateboarders," he told HOLR. "I started filming that, which started to carve out that skill set."
During an appearance on "Remark the Show," Hynes was asked about injuries he'd experienced. "I have too, too many," he admitted. "There's something in skateboarding we call sacking. I know you guys can probably imagine what that is."
His fans call themselves 'Hynies'
When exploring what only the biggest fans know about Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart," it becomes clear that its fans call themselves Hearties. Not to be outdone, fans of Tyler Hynes have adopted a similar name for themselves: Hynies. Hynes actually provided his own definition of the word in a 2026 Instagram post, describing Hynie thusly: "A rare and beautiful person who seems to be sprinkled all over this beautiful earth ... Concocted by a genius some year ago, this word, has evolved into something that evokes in me a very specific feeling. And that feeling is a rare and beautiful thing." In that post, Hynes shares a video of himself surprising a Hynie by arriving at her home unannounced to wish her a happy birthday.
However, that was not an isolated incident. Hynes has developed a close relationship with his fans. In fact, it's become such a phenomenon that one Hynie decided to make a documentary about it — titled, appropriately enough, "The Hynies Documentary." The mastermind behind the documentary is Jennifer Silliman, host of the "Hearts of Stars" podcast. According to the film's website, "The Hynies Documentary" aims to spotlight the tight-knit community (and their purpose) behind Hallmark star Tyler Hynes. "This film celebrates kindness, belonging, and the joy of being a Hynie."
Tyler Hynes made the boot shot an annual holiday tradition
Any Hynie worth their salt is aware of the boot shot, which Tyler Hynes has made an annual holiday tradition. Using a tiny, boot-shaped shot glass, filled with the beverage of one's choosing, fans toast their loved ones each December 23. Hynes sells boot-shot glasses on his website and promotes them via social media.
It all began when he was dining in a German restaurant while filming the Hallmark movie "Winter in Vail," where alcohol shots were served in tiny glass boots. During the pandemic, Hynes began using the boot shot as a way for people to stay connected, encouraging his fans to use those glass boots to toast their friends and loved ones virtually. "But like anything, like any good tradition, it's a random, silly thing that started out of a genuine, sincere place and is a motivation and inspiration to just build the things that do matter, like memories, moments," he told TV Goodness. "Tell somebody you love them, tell somebody thank you or happy birthday or whatever. And it seems to have been embraced by all that."
Over time, Hynes' boot shot has evolved beyond his original goal, taking on far more meaning than he'd ever intended. "Originally it was a sort of a holiday theme thing and it has moved far beyond that," he added. "It seems this year I'm hearing from a lot of human beings who are using it as a way to pay homage to people who have passed recently who they were sharing it with in previous years."