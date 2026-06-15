Author, Mother, CEO: Get To Know Ryan Seacrest's Gorgeous Sister Meredith

There are famous people whose siblings remain firmly out of the spotlight, but Ryan Seacrest's sister Meredith Seacrest Leach is not one of them. Meredith is not a celeb sibling who happens to be carving out their own career as performer à la Frankie Grande, brother of Ariana Grande, but she has become a public face due to the nature of her work. Since 2010, Meredith has served as the executive director and CEO of her brother's nonprofit organization, The Seacrest Foundation. This role has brought with it a certain degree of media attention, although focus has always remained on the important work being done and not on Meredith herself.

Meredith took a slightly more visible step into the limelight when she co-authored a children's book, "The Make-Believers," with her brother. A huge media blitz accompanied the book's October 2024 release, and Meredith gave interviews with print outlets ranging from Publisher's Weekly to People magazine. Meredith also made appearances on many podcasts and, together with her brother, on television programs such as "Live With Kelly and Mark" and "Good Morning America." Even still, many people do not know much about Meredith beyond the basics. Here we take a deeper look at both her work and personal life, as well as her relationship with her very famous brother. Keep reading to learn more about Meredith Seacrest Leach — author, mother, CEO, and Ryan Seacrest's beloved little sister (and closest confidant).