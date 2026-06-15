Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Cutest Moments Caught On Camera
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of Hollywood's most famous couples from the early 2000s, and the two have a very sweet love story. After meeting on the set of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, they built a friendship that turned into a romance in 2000. Two years later, the pair married in Mexico, eventually having two children – a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2012.
As they get older, Gellar and Prinze choose to keep their lives private. Prinze opened up about how he and his wife have an easier time avoiding paparazzi on the "Oldish" podcast in 2024. "I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties," he said. "People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi like to hang out."
The former co-stars are fortunate to have fewer people watching their every move, but they were spotted together more often in their youth due to their shared projects. From sitting courtside at NBA games to attending awards shows, Gellar and Prinze had many cute moments in the public eye.
Prinze was in awe of Gellar at the 2000 Knicks game
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. went on their first date in January 2000, and the couple attended major events together throughout the year. In May, Prinze and Gellar attended an NBA playoffs game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. The photos of the pair turned the game from a fun, casual date to one of the most memorable moments of the couple's youth. Prinze and Gellar shared a few courtside kisses for the Kiss Cam. When they pulled away, Prinze looked at his then-girlfriend with a tenderness that foreshadowed their lengthy future.
They looked smitten with each other at the 2000 VMAs
In June 2000, the couple went to the MTV Movie Awards, where Sarah Michelle Gellar recreated her on-screen kiss with "Cruel Intentions" co-star Selma Blair. Gellar wore a halter top and black leather pants that matched Freddie Prinze Jr.'s black leather jacket. The brand-new couple looked like they were oblivious to everyone else in the room and couldn't seem to let go of each other. Gellar and Prinze were captured holding hands and fondly looking into each other's eyes while they sat in the audience.
The pair shared a laugh on the 2000 Teen Choice Awards' red carpet
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. went to the Teen Choice Awards in August 2000, with the "Buffy" star wearing a black dress with thin straps and a square neckline, topping off the look with colorful tinted sunglasses. Prinze complemented his then-girlfriend's outfit by wearing a dark gray tee and black pants. The two eventually shared a laugh on the red carpet after posing for photos, and photographers took candid pictures of them holding hands during the moment.
Prinze showed up for Gellar at the 2001 Golden Globes
Sarah Michelle Gellar was the only "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" cast member who was nominated for a Golden Globe award. She went to the 2001 awards show with Freddie Prinze Jr. along for the ride. The couple embraced each other as they posed on the red carpet, and at some point, Prinze held Gellar's hand as she led him away. She looked radiant in her white and red Valentino dress styled with a lovely pink shawl.
The look of love is mutual with Gellar and Prinze
In August 2001, Freddie Prinze Jr.'s rom-com "Summer Catch" made it on the big screen, and he took his then-fiancée Sarah Michelle Gellar to the premiere. The couple's outfits had different color palettes, with Gellar wearing white and pink and Prinze wearing black and dark gray. However, Gellar and Prinze proved that matching clothes isn't as important as matching each other's loving energy. When the "Cruel Intentions" star looked up at her beau, she couldn't help but beam at him.
Prinze and Gellar looked adorable with cuddly animals
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. not only show up for each other, but they also have a thing for fun dates. In January 2002, the two went to Seaworld's Wild Arctic attraction in San Diego, California, wearing red jackets as they held beautiful arctic foxes. The pair looked adorable, and it seemed like they enjoyed themselves. It makes sense that Prinze isn't interested in making a rom-com with his wife when they have lived the real thing.
The couple presented at the Kids' Choice Awards
In April 2002, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar presented the Favorite Movie award at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. Gellar wore a black asymmetrical blouse and a necklace with a bold red pendant, and her makeup looked similar to her character in "Buffy," who wore a glossy lip. Meanwhile, Prinze wore a dark gray T-shirt to keep things simple. The couple later had fun on stage as they talked about the chances of Nickelodeon's slime getting on members of the crowd.
Prinze celebrated Gellar hosting SNL
Sarah Michelle Gellar hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2002, just a month after her destination wedding. Freddie Prinze Jr. joined his wife at the after party, where the newlyweds looked pretty happy, standing close together and holding each other's hands. Prinze's white button-down shirt and black slacks complemented Gellar's black beret and slip top, which had lace details on the bust area. Gellar also wore a brown suede blazer with jewel detailing on the sleeves and midsection, which seemed both hip and casual.
Prinze gave Gellar a kiss on the head at the Scooby Doo 2 premiere
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar worked together a few times after they became a couple. The spouses played Fred and Daphne in the live-action "Scooby Doo" movies, and were photographed attending the "Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" premiere in March 2004. Their outfits might have referenced their characters' signature colors, as Gellar wore a flowy pink blouse, and Prinze wore a blue T-shirt. As usual, Prinze had his arm around Gellar while the couple posed for red carpet photos. He also gave his wife a cute kiss on the head as she turned it to the side.
They looked so happy together at The Grudge 2 premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar made a name for herself in the horror and thriller genres in the late '90s, something which continued into the 2000s with a variety of projects, including "The Grudge" films. She brought Freddie Prinze Jr. to the premiere for "The Grudge 2" in October 2006, with the couple incorporating black, white, and gray into their outfits, while Gellar's dress had a pop of red to complement her earrings. Prinze also looked pretty happy to be with his wife at one of her movie premieres, and the feeling seemed mutual, despite the scary imagery around them. They were obviously still enamored with each other four years into their marriage, something which hasn't seemed to change.