Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Cutest Moments Caught On Camera

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of Hollywood's most famous couples from the early 2000s, and the two have a very sweet love story. After meeting on the set of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997, they built a friendship that turned into a romance in 2000. Two years later, the pair married in Mexico, eventually having two children – a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2012.

As they get older, Gellar and Prinze choose to keep their lives private. Prinze opened up about how he and his wife have an easier time avoiding paparazzi on the "Oldish" podcast in 2024. "I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties," he said. "People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places. We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi like to hang out."

The former co-stars are fortunate to have fewer people watching their every move, but they were spotted together more often in their youth due to their shared projects. From sitting courtside at NBA games to attending awards shows, Gellar and Prinze had many cute moments in the public eye.