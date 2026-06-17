Melinda French's Life Looks Different Since Divorcing Bill Gates (& It's A Good Thing)
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Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have been part of each other's lives since 1987. While they had a long 27-year marriage, it fell short of what Melinda envisioned. "I thought I was going to be married for life," Melinda informed Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast in 2024. "All of a sudden you see that even despite very much work and counseling that what you had doesn't actually exist."
Bill and Melinda's messy divorce was a lengthy process, and as she planned her new life, Melinda wanted to be thoughtful about how it affected their joint foundation. Initially, philanthropy made life easier. "It kept things normal," she explained in her memoir, "The Next Day." "We were perfectly capable of sitting next to each other in a meeting, focused on work we both cared about." Eventually, however, Melinda made big changes to her wealth pledges, directing funds to pursue philanthropy projects solo. Three years after she and Bill divorced, Melinda resigned from the Gates Foundation in 2024, so she could channel her efforts towards projects supporting women and girls. Melinda had long been an advocate in this area, and she was tired of naysayers. "When we allow this cause to go so chronically underfunded, we all pay the cost," Melinda wrote in The New York Times.
By 2026, Melinda was doing her part to make up for this financial shortfall. After she wrote that op-ed in The New York Times, she provided $600 million towards women's healthcare through Pivotal, her philanthropy organization.
Melinda's a model for successful aging
Melinda Gates remarked on her personal growth when she turned 60 in 2024. "I've become more confident, wiser, and more at peace," Melinda wrote on LinkedIn. Earlier in her philanthropy endeavors, she experienced a lot of trepidation. Part of her difficulties came from her tendency to compare herself with her then-husband, Bill Gates, whose knowledge she deeply admired.
Although Bill and Melinda's divorce was marked by a heartrending loss of trust, she's been candid that there are some surprisingly positive aspects. "We've survived our losses. And with that comes a certain measure of self-assurance that we can survive another," Melinda wrote in her memoir "The Next Day." This attitude also plays into Melinda's tip that good leaders aren't daunted by criticism. She can celebrate her progress while acknowledging there's room for improvement. Besides being receptive to advice, Melinda's been using her own experiences to inform her philanthropy decisions. In a 2026 op-ed for The New York Times, Melinda explained that after she discovered obstacles when seeking treatment for menopause symptoms, she decided to include this cause in her expansive agenda.
Melinda's confidence also impacted her personal life, especially her refreshing approach to post-divorce dating. She doesn't feel she needs to fundamentally change herself to meet a potential partner's expectations, and in 2025, Melinda embarked on a fulfilling relationship with Philip Vaughn. While her life may look a lot different from what she predicted when she married Bill in 1994, Melinda has forged a new, successful path that's on her own terms.