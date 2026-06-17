Melinda French's Life Looks Different Since Divorcing Bill Gates (& It's A Good Thing)

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Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have been part of each other's lives since 1987. While they had a long 27-year marriage, it fell short of what Melinda envisioned. "I thought I was going to be married for life," Melinda informed Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast in 2024. "All of a sudden you see that even despite very much work and counseling that what you had doesn't actually exist."

Bill and Melinda's messy divorce was a lengthy process, and as she planned her new life, Melinda wanted to be thoughtful about how it affected their joint foundation. Initially, philanthropy made life easier. "It kept things normal," she explained in her memoir, "The Next Day." "We were perfectly capable of sitting next to each other in a meeting, focused on work we both cared about." Eventually, however, Melinda made big changes to her wealth pledges, directing funds to pursue philanthropy projects solo. Three years after she and Bill divorced, Melinda resigned from the Gates Foundation in 2024, so she could channel her efforts towards projects supporting women and girls. Melinda had long been an advocate in this area, and she was tired of naysayers. "When we allow this cause to go so chronically underfunded, we all pay the cost," Melinda wrote in The New York Times.

By 2026, Melinda was doing her part to make up for this financial shortfall. After she wrote that op-ed in The New York Times, she provided $600 million towards women's healthcare through Pivotal, her philanthropy organization.