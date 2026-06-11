'I Am Loving My Life Today': Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Gets Candid About Aging Fears In Stunning Birthday Post
For many of us, Elizabeth Hurley first came to our attention when she appeared in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." Since then, Hurley's lengthy acting resume includes "Strictly Confidential," a film written and directed by her son, Damian, and a long-standing role on "The Royals." On that TV series, Hurley got to share the screen with legendary actor Joan Collins. Now 93, Collins is an ageless beauty, and Hurley seems to be following in her friend's footsteps when it comes to successful aging. On June 10, 2026, Hurley celebrated her 61st birthday with the latest in her series of gorgeous swimsuit posts on social media.
As she held her arms joyfully in the air, the stunning actor looked like she stopped the clock during her "Austin Powers" days almost 30 years ago. However, Hurley's sincere post indicated that aging is a complex process that goes beyond physical appearances. "I used to fear that as every year passed, my life might get less exciting and I'd get more and more world weary ... " Hurley admitted on Instagram. "[B]ut I'm pleased to tell you that if you hang on in and keep your chin up, nothing could be further from the truth. I am LOVING my life today."
Although Hurley relies on unusual methods to maintain her physical fitness, her approach to mental health is more conventional. In her post, Hurley gave a shout-out to her strong support network of friends, family, and fans. Social interactions like these are essential to overall health and well-being, especially as people get older.
Hurley is a master at building and maintaining friendships
In addition to Joan Collins, Elizabeth Hurley's friend group is pretty star-studded. Hurley's been friends with Elton John for more than three decades. John participated in Hurley's wedding and he and his husband, David Furnish, are some of her son's godparents. Besides hanging out together, Hurley and John have teamed up to raise money breast cancer research — a cause that's particularly close to her heart.
Hurley also enjoys a lasting friendship with Hugh Grant, and he's also one of Damian's godparents. Hurley and Grant's former romantic relationship evolved into a meaningful platonic bond. "I have certain friends and family who make me howl with mirth: my sister, my son and my ex, Hugh, being the chief culprits," Hurley informed The Times in 2020.
Although Hurley's experienced her share of tragedy in life, she's used these experiences to create empathetic connections. She and Arun Nayar divorced in 2011, and years later, she reached out to Bill Ray Cyrus when he was going through a divorce. Hurley and Cyrus had done a movie together years earlier, and her impromptu pledge of support unexpectedly led to romance. Hilariously, Cyrus didn't realize it was Hurley at first. However, he was delighted after she revealed her identity. "Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most ... this friend who made me laugh," Cyrus recalled on "The Ty Bentli Show" in 2025 (via People). In June 2026, Hurley and Cyrus joyfully held hands when they attended a charity event and showed they were still going strong.