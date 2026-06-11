'I Am Loving My Life Today': Elizabeth Hurley, 61, Gets Candid About Aging Fears In Stunning Birthday Post

For many of us, Elizabeth Hurley first came to our attention when she appeared in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." Since then, Hurley's lengthy acting resume includes "Strictly Confidential," a film written and directed by her son, Damian, and a long-standing role on "The Royals." On that TV series, Hurley got to share the screen with legendary actor Joan Collins. Now 93, Collins is an ageless beauty, and Hurley seems to be following in her friend's footsteps when it comes to successful aging. On June 10, 2026, Hurley celebrated her 61st birthday with the latest in her series of gorgeous swimsuit posts on social media.

As she held her arms joyfully in the air, the stunning actor looked like she stopped the clock during her "Austin Powers" days almost 30 years ago. However, Hurley's sincere post indicated that aging is a complex process that goes beyond physical appearances. "I used to fear that as every year passed, my life might get less exciting and I'd get more and more world weary ... " Hurley admitted on Instagram. "[B]ut I'm pleased to tell you that if you hang on in and keep your chin up, nothing could be further from the truth. I am LOVING my life today."

Although Hurley relies on unusual methods to maintain her physical fitness, her approach to mental health is more conventional. In her post, Hurley gave a shout-out to her strong support network of friends, family, and fans. Social interactions like these are essential to overall health and well-being, especially as people get older.