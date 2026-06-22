Melinda French Gates' Determination Not To Raise Spoiled Kids Began In College
It's no secret that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, have a lot of money. However, the former couple wasn't always as extravagantly wealthy as they are today. While Bill grew up in an upper-middle-class Seattle family, Melinda had a solidly middle-class upbringing in Dallas, Texas. It's unsurprising, then, that while both endeavored to avoid spoiling their kids too much (Bill Gates' children won't inherit nearly as much money as people initially thought they would, for instance), his then-wife took it especially seriously. To that end, one simple rule Melinda Gates implemented to stop her daughters from being spoiled was to avoid indulging them in ways that would separate the Gates children from their peers too much. And from the sounds of things, Melinda had a lot of time to think up a strategy, as her desire to avoid raising spoiled kids actually dates back to her youth — more specifically, her college days.
In November 2025, the philanthropist gave an interview to Vogue alongside Phoebe and Jennifer Gates. During their chat, Melinda explained that she went to school with several prototypical rich kids, and shuddered at the thought of her own daughters embodying that stereotype. "I had been around a lot of kids from wealth in college, and I knew how I did not want my children to turn out. I really thought about some of the middle-class values I grew up with," she noted. But Bill and Melinda's success rate is definitely in question, given just how much Phoebe Gates has soured her reputation through some decidedly spoiled behavior. It seems you can only do so much when your kids are born into a family worth billions, though we obviously can't blame Melinda for trying.
Melinda French Gates doesn't believe in flaunting her wealth
Though her children may not have entirely taken her life lessons to heart, Melinda French Gates' core philosophies regarding how the wealthy (or those with rich parents) should conduct themselves go well beyond the confines of her household. While speaking to Fortune, in June 2026, the former Microsoft employee opined that whether someone was born into wealth or only came into money recently, excessively flaunting how loaded they are is never a good look. "I've never thought it's good for billionaires to be flashy about their wealth, like we've seen that over time at all levels of wealth," she contended. "You see it with people who have a million dollars, you see it with people who have $100,000. Flashing that around, that doesn't do anybody any good. Fine, buy some nice things for yourself, but you don't have to be flashy about it."
During a prior chat with VPM, in April 2025, Melinda called on all billionaires to plan to donate at least half their wealth in their lifetimes. She said this in response to a question about The Giving Pledge, a campaign where she, Bill Gates, and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett pledged to do exactly that. Indeed, as of February 2026, Forbes collectively ranked the Gates as the second most giving philanthropists in history, behind only Buffett himself. Coming in at third place was Melinda Gates' close friend MacKenzie Scott, herself the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who notably shares Melinda's beliefs about practicing restraint while raising children as a wealthy person. "MacKenzie was helpful to me in this," Melinda confirmed to The New York Times in July 2024. "I could see a bit how she was parenting, and I knew we had quite similar philosophies, actually."