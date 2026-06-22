Melinda French Gates' Determination Not To Raise Spoiled Kids Began In College

It's no secret that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, have a lot of money. However, the former couple wasn't always as extravagantly wealthy as they are today. While Bill grew up in an upper-middle-class Seattle family, Melinda had a solidly middle-class upbringing in Dallas, Texas. It's unsurprising, then, that while both endeavored to avoid spoiling their kids too much (Bill Gates' children won't inherit nearly as much money as people initially thought they would, for instance), his then-wife took it especially seriously. To that end, one simple rule Melinda Gates implemented to stop her daughters from being spoiled was to avoid indulging them in ways that would separate the Gates children from their peers too much. And from the sounds of things, Melinda had a lot of time to think up a strategy, as her desire to avoid raising spoiled kids actually dates back to her youth — more specifically, her college days.

In November 2025, the philanthropist gave an interview to Vogue alongside Phoebe and Jennifer Gates. During their chat, Melinda explained that she went to school with several prototypical rich kids, and shuddered at the thought of her own daughters embodying that stereotype. "I had been around a lot of kids from wealth in college, and I knew how I did not want my children to turn out. I really thought about some of the middle-class values I grew up with," she noted. But Bill and Melinda's success rate is definitely in question, given just how much Phoebe Gates has soured her reputation through some decidedly spoiled behavior. It seems you can only do so much when your kids are born into a family worth billions, though we obviously can't blame Melinda for trying.