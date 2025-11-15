Jeff Bezos & Bill Gates' Ex Wives Have A Close Friendship

Just when the world thought it had recovered from watching Donald Trump and Elon Musk go from BFFs to bitter enemies, another pair of billionaire besties burst into view: Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Scott. Thankfully, their friendship is far more palatable since these two hugely impressive ladies are among the small percentage of people who managed to avoid widespread public backlash to their exorbitant personal wealth on account of their consistent charitable endeavors. During a September 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, Melinda opened up about her bond with Jeff Bezos' ex-wife. "We talk about all kinds of things," she confirmed. "Our kids, what we're doing in life, how we like to spend our time. She's a lovely, lovely person."

Meanwhile, while chatting to the New York Times the year before, Melinda noted that she had also discussed philanthropy extensively with Scott. In addition to stating that she had "huge respect" for her friend's many multi-billion-dollar donations, Melinda also gushed, "She certainly has had an effect on me in philanthropy, and I hope I've had an effect on her." According to Forbes, in 2020, the two women joined forces on a creative solution to reducing gender inequality: The Equality Can't Wait Challenge.

The contest encouraged companies to brainstorm solutions to reduce the obstacles that women in power face, promising to bestow a whopping $30 million on the institution that came up with the best idea. There's no doubt Scott had tremendous faith in her friend's endeavor because her own $30 million contribution to the challenge was the celebrated philanthropist's most generous public donation, as of June 2020.