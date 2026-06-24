'80s Throwback: Cozy Pics Of Cher & Tom Cruise During Their Hush-Hush Fling

As one of Hollywood's older icons, Cher's relationship history is well documented. In the mid-'60s, she married fellow musician Sonny Bono, and their duo paved the way for Cher to transform into a successful solo artist. She met her second husband, Greg Allman, while she was divorcing Bono in the '70s, but their marriage was as intense and short-lived as lightning.

Cher went on to date multiple famous men after her second divorce, including actor Tom Cruise. The two met at Madonna and Sean Penn's wedding in 1985, and they later bonded over having dyslexia at a Washington, D.C., event for people with learning disabilities. It looked like the chemistry between Tom Cruise and Cher was growing in photos from that 1985 event shared to X. Cruise was 23 and adjusting to fame, thanks to the movie "Risky Business," but looked comfortable standing right next to Cher, a more established entertainer at 39. The actor even said something to make Cher smile in the image on the right. Of that night, Cher said to Daily Mail's Event column in 2018, "We didn't go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there."

Cher and Tom Cruise during a ceremony at Hecht's Metro Center store where they received the Outstanding Learning Disabled Achiever Award from the Lab School of Washington, 1985 pic.twitter.com/tSvc708iRD — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 31, 2026

Cher and Cruise's discreet relationship was brief, reportedly because of their demanding careers. She fondly recalled her time with Cruise on a 2008 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and the clip resurfaced on TikTok in 2021. When asked about her date with Cruise, the singer said, "Oh that was a long date," and referenced the duo living together. She added, "He was so wonderful, and I was so crazy about him. And he was so different. He was a shy boy; he didn't have any money."