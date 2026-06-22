Behind-The-Scenes Facts Only True Boy Meets World Fans Will Know

"Boy Meets World" is a feel-good coming-of-age sitcom that dominated the small screen in the '90s for seven seasons, running from 1993 to 2000. With a talented cast led by Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong, the show was a smash hit with teenagers all around the world and featured quirky characters who experienced the highs and lows of adolescence.

Despite bidding viewers adieu over 25 years ago, the sitcom has remained a TV staple that new generations continue to discover. Many people have since wondered what happened to the cast of "Boy Meets World" following its conclusion, and longtime fans were thrilled when the rewatch podcast "Pod Meets World" debuted in 2022 and featured commentary by stars Fishel, Strong, and Will Friedle.

The trio provided fun behind-the-scenes facts about the series and served up a heaping dose of nostalgia with their conversations. The podcast sparked a resurgence in popularity for the show, as cast members including the almost centenarian William Daniels, aka Mr. Feeney, came to share their experiences. Since its premiere, "Boy Meets World" has maintained a passionate following of fans who love discovering exciting facts about the sitcom.