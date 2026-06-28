Popular Celebs From The '80s & '90s Who Were On The Dr. Phil Show
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As daytime and late-night TV programs are increasingly replaced with online podcasts and short-form content, it can be difficult to replicate the same level of intimacy that audiences and presenters used to have. Although there are plenty of hosts, such as Jon Stewart and Oprah Winfrey, who have managed to make that transition seamless, other stars haven't been as lucky. The story of what happened to Dr. Phil McGraw and his iconic (yet often controversial) talk show is a testament to how much the media landscape has changed. Playing himself in films such as "Scary Movie 4" and "Madea Goes to Jail," early in his TV career, solidified his position as a celebrity in his own right.
Especially after the social media age picked up in the 2010s, guests such as Danielle Bregoli (known now by her stage name Bhad Babie) were catapulted into meme-phamy and online celebrity following her 2016 appearance on the program. However, it wasn't just troubled teens who made up his interview subjects on the program. Before McGraw's bankruptcy scandal and the show's cancellation in 2023, the TV personality would sometimes feature celebrities from the decades prior to "Dr Phil" and his own come-up. Here are some notable A-listers from the '80s and '90s who made their way into his chair.
People found his interview with Shelley Duvall to be in poor taste
Many mourn the loss of iconic scream queen, Shelley Duvall, following her tragic death in July 2024. Working with acclaimed directors such as Robert Altman, Stanley Kubrick, and Woody Allen, her unique look and sweet soul made her one of the most recognizable actors of the '70s. However, 1980's "Popeye" and her subsequent years hosting her own programme, "Faerie Tale Theatre," helped make her a household name.
After retiring from acting in 2002, "The Shining" actress retreated away from the public eye entirely, leaving her whereabouts and life after fame a widespread mystery. That is, up until a 2016 appearance on "Dr. Phil." Before sitting down with the 67-year-old actress, Dr. Phil McGraw flashed clips of Duvall appearing distressed and confused, framing the conversation as an attempt to help the "unrecognizable" star. From the moment the pair sat down together, Duvall asserted, "I need help," before a long and hard-to-watch interview ensued.
Titling the episode "A Hollywood Star's Descent Into Mental Illness: Saving The Shining's Shelley Duvall," fans and colleagues were not at all pleased with the direction the episode took. Even the actress herself expressed regret about appearing on the show in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining, "I found out the kind of person he is the hard way." Although McGraw insisted in a 2023 interview with CNN, "I don't regret what I did. What I did regret is that it was promoted in a way that people thought was unbecoming," the episode ranks among one of the worst times he took things too far on his show.
Nicholas Brendon couldn't take the heat during his Dr. Phil interview
Fans of the hit '90s series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" undoubtedly fell head over heels for actor Nicholas Brendon and his demon-loving character Xander Harris. However, the truth about the actor's life before his sudden death in May 2026 paints a troubled picture of the personal demons the "Criminal Minds" actor had to battle. Struggles with substance use and depression came to define the later chapters of the star's life, and Dr. Phil McGraw seemingly touched a nerve during Brendon's brief appearance on the program in 2015.
The episode started off chronicling multiple arrests as a result of public intoxication, as well as a failed stint at rehab in 2004. The days leading up to his appearance were filled with "belligerent and unpredictable" behavior, according to McGraw and his staff, with a producer even detailing how his then-girlfriend, Amelia, called them after a breakup turned violent. In the pre-show interview, Bredon shared how alcohol helped to alleviate his anxiety, but ultimately escalated from "'Hey, I'm having fun.' to 'I literally needed to have a drink before I could have a conversation with people.'"
Although Brendon would confirm in a post to Facebook (via ABC) that he had been drinking the night before "Dr. Phil" to alleviate some stress, McGraw's mere mention of being at the bar caused the actor to walk off set immediately. Accountability on such a public stage can be a tough pill to swallow, and the actor was not prepared to immediately address his rock bottom.
Nick Carter held nothing back discussing his past on the show
Fame and access can become slippery slopes, and nobody had both in abundance in the '90s as much as The Backstreet Boys. Nick Carter, the youngest member of the group, was just 13 years old when he joined and only 16 when the band's debut album received international success. Performing as a global celebrity at such a young age is bound to come with some tests, but easy access to substance abuse consumed more than just the young star.
In his 2013 appearance on "Dr. Phil," Carter was promoting his memoir "Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It." Coming from a family history of substance abuse, the "I Want It That Way" singer slipped into addiction easily and was charged with a DUI in 2005. He opened up about those difficult years of drinking and drugs, which induced cardiomyopathy. After being diagnosed with the "sudden-death syndrome," he knew he had to wake up. However, even after his pursuit of sobriety, he couldn't do much to inspire change in his younger sister, Leslie.
Dying from an overdose at only 25, Leslie's death brought on a tremendous amount of guilt in Nick — some self-inflicted, and some perpetuated by the rest of his family. While his road to recovery couldn't save his sister, it definitely inspired McGraw's audience.
Sinéad O'Connor gave an emotional interview about her tragic upbringing
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor had a heartbreaking life, and her emotional interview with Dr. Phil McGraw shows just how young her troubles started. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was known for her heartfelt ballads, as well as her outspoken political activism, making headlines in 1992 for ripping a picture of Pope John Paul II while performing on SNL. However, in 2017, O'Connor's mental health worsened. She posted a video of herself to Facebook (per CNN), crying in a motel room and sharing that her family had abandoned her. "People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth," she said. "You've got to take care of us. We're not like everybody." Her confession of feeling suicidal naturally alarmed the world, and her appearance on "Dr. Phil" a few months later may have been a necessary outlet.
She detailed the physical abuse she underwent as a child, responding to McGraw's question about how her mother "hurt her inside" with "kicking me, and kicking me, and kicking me. And telling me I'm evil, and telling me I shouldn't have been born. That the reason my father left is my fault." When asked what she loved about her mother, she admitted her strange gut reaction was the fact that she was dead. O'Connor did admit, however, that she missed her horribly and would spend one minute with her, telling her how much she loved her. It can be hard to reconcile so many conflicting feelings as well as your own struggles, but McGraw facilitated a safe space for the artist to cry and share her vulnerable side.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse or needs help with mental health or substance abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
▪ The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
▪ The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
▪ The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
▪ The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).