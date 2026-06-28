Popular Celebs From The '80s & '90s Who Were On The Dr. Phil Show

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As daytime and late-night TV programs are increasingly replaced with online podcasts and short-form content, it can be difficult to replicate the same level of intimacy that audiences and presenters used to have. Although there are plenty of hosts, such as Jon Stewart and Oprah Winfrey, who have managed to make that transition seamless, other stars haven't been as lucky. The story of what happened to Dr. Phil McGraw and his iconic (yet often controversial) talk show is a testament to how much the media landscape has changed. Playing himself in films such as "Scary Movie 4" and "Madea Goes to Jail," early in his TV career, solidified his position as a celebrity in his own right.

Especially after the social media age picked up in the 2010s, guests such as Danielle Bregoli (known now by her stage name Bhad Babie) were catapulted into meme-phamy and online celebrity following her 2016 appearance on the program. However, it wasn't just troubled teens who made up his interview subjects on the program. Before McGraw's bankruptcy scandal and the show's cancellation in 2023, the TV personality would sometimes feature celebrities from the decades prior to "Dr Phil" and his own come-up. Here are some notable A-listers from the '80s and '90s who made their way into his chair.