Betty White Looks Different With Brunette Hair Before Finding Her Signature Color
There's a reason why the American public truly felt like the "Golden Girls" were our friends. From 1985 to 1992, and through years of subsequent reruns following the series finale, few could forget Blanche's capers, Sofia's snarky remarks, Dorothy's voice of reason, or Rose's gentle heart. In fact, Betty White's portrayal of the genuine, albeit slightly ditsy, character came to define her persona in the wider world of pop culture. Before she became America's most lovable granny, White had been in the entertainment industry for 40 years — her first credited role was a four-year stint on "Hollywood on Television" from 1949-53.
As you can see from the below photo, originally, the beloved actor's hair was a far cry from the blond/gray bouffant bob for which she later became known, with White embracing her naturally dark locks instead. Although the Hollywood legend never addressed why or when the shift happened, you can see her hair gradually lighten throughout her lesser-known series, "The Pet Set," from 1971-1972. White would have been just entering her fifties — a very common age for hair to start fully transitioning to gray. In fact, her lack of care regarding aging may have been one of Betty White's secrets to a long and happy life.
By the time White joined her co-stars on the set of "The Golden Girls," this lighter color gave her a timeless look. It's worth noting that the-then-63 year old was playing a character meant to be nearly a decade younger. Notably, she was actually a year older than colleague Estelle Getty, who was 62 while filming the first season, but who was playing a 79 year old.
Betty White's hair may have given fans a heart attack
As new generations came to love her, Betty White was widely regarded as an American treasure. It's no surprise then that millions were heartbroken by Betty White's death, at the ripe old age of 99 — sadly, just weeks before her 100th birthday. However, in a strange turn of events, it wasn't the first time audiences mourned the "Golden Girls" star, and her hair color had a lot to do with it. A spoof article published by Empire News in 2014 was given the misleading headline: "Betty White Dyes Peacefully in Her Los Angeles Home." Many users hadn't noticed the distinction between dies and dyes, and soon the entire internet was in shock and actively mourning the then-92 year old star.
The article poked fun at an imagined press release disclosing how the iconic actor was "not a natural blonde," and joked about how White preferred to bleach-and-tone at home. It included fake quotes from the lady herself, discussing box dye jokes that were written into "The Golden Girls," and Betty White's late husband, Allen Ludden, who apparently loved both dark and light shades on her. Although Empire News disclosed on their website that their articles were satire, clippings made the rounds on social media regardless, landing the "Lake Placid" star right in the middle of her own death hoax.
According to fact-checking website Snopes, the article started recirculating in 2019, only this time, a representative of White's quickly shut down the speculation by reassuring Hollywood Life that the beloved actor was "alive and very well." Although she passed a year later, we know Betty White enjoyed every last moment of her life.