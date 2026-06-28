Betty White Looks Different With Brunette Hair Before Finding Her Signature Color

There's a reason why the American public truly felt like the "Golden Girls" were our friends. From 1985 to 1992, and through years of subsequent reruns following the series finale, few could forget Blanche's capers, Sofia's snarky remarks, Dorothy's voice of reason, or Rose's gentle heart. In fact, Betty White's portrayal of the genuine, albeit slightly ditsy, character came to define her persona in the wider world of pop culture. Before she became America's most lovable granny, White had been in the entertainment industry for 40 years — her first credited role was a four-year stint on "Hollywood on Television" from 1949-53.

As you can see from the below photo, originally, the beloved actor's hair was a far cry from the blond/gray bouffant bob for which she later became known, with White embracing her naturally dark locks instead. Although the Hollywood legend never addressed why or when the shift happened, you can see her hair gradually lighten throughout her lesser-known series, "The Pet Set," from 1971-1972. White would have been just entering her fifties — a very common age for hair to start fully transitioning to gray. In fact, her lack of care regarding aging may have been one of Betty White's secrets to a long and happy life.

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By the time White joined her co-stars on the set of "The Golden Girls," this lighter color gave her a timeless look. It's worth noting that the-then-63 year old was playing a character meant to be nearly a decade younger. Notably, she was actually a year older than colleague Estelle Getty, who was 62 while filming the first season, but who was playing a 79 year old.