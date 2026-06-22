All The Ways Drew Barrymore Has Transformed In The Decade Since Her Will Kopelman Divorce
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The following article contains mentions of substance abuse and mental health struggles.
Gen Xers and Millennials grew up watching Drew Barrymore's movies while trying to keep up with her tumultuous personal life. This generally beloved Hollywood A-lister has gone a long way from playing the adorable little girl in the family sci-fi blockbuster "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to juggling several businesses and hosting an eponymous, Daytime Emmy-winning talk show. She's also raising two girls, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, art consultant Will Kopelman. In fact, her transformation journey from child star to a prolific media and lifestyle entrepreneur has been nothing short of remarkable. Let's highlight the personal and professional milestones that have forged her character, focusing on the decade that followed her last divorce.
Her public dating history includes other household names, from Corey Feldman to David Arquette and Justin Long. Drew Barrymore's first marriage was a short-lived disaster that only lasted 19 days. Her first husband was a bar owner named Jeremy Thomas, and they had courted for less than two months in 1994 before tying the knot. She then wed comedian Tom Green in 2001 and Kopelman in 2012. Though that third failed marriage took a toll on her, she managed to pull through and has accomplished so much in the last 10 years, working through struggles and racking up major achievements.
Drew Barrymore felt crushed after her third divorce
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman started dating in January 2011, got engaged a year later, and tied the knot in June 2012. They welcomed their first daughter, Olive, in September of that year, and their second, Frankie, in April 2014. Two years later, the couple released the following divorce statement to People: "Sadly, our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."
In the years following the dissolution of their marriage, Barrymore has opened up about why she and Kopelman divorced. According to Barrymore, her affection for Kopelman didn't stem from head-over-heals passion, but rather a deep appreciation of his reliability and pragmatism. "We tried so hard to make it work," she admitted to People in 2022, adding that the first year following the split was "cripplingly difficult." She's also stated that this failed marriage filled her with shame.
Barrymore and Kopelman have worked hard to build a strong co-parenting relationship in the wake of their split. Barrymore's own childhood impacts how she raises their daughters, too. In her desire to foster a healthy environment for them, she has bonded with Kopelman's current wife, Alexandra Michler.
Santa Clarita Diet helped her pull through
Following her third divorce, Drew Barrymore stepped out of the spotlight to focus on her daughters, and she wasn't interested in taking on any new projects. That is, until she was asked to star opposite Timothy Olyphant on the Netflix horror-comedy series "Santa Clarita Diet." "I personally was in a very dark and fearful place, and then this script came along, and I was like, 'Yeah, I don't think it's a good time,'" she recalled on Today in March 2018. She added, "Sometimes, when you think something is the worst timing and the worst idea, it can actually become a thing that saves you and pulls you out and gives you a new focus and empowerment, and switches your constant stuck way of thinking and feeling."
On the series, Barrymore played Sheila Hammond, a real estate agent who becomes a zombie after she dies. Not only did the show run for three seasons, but it also earned her a best actress in a TV series nomination at the National Film and Television Awards. On top of all of that, she had fun portraying a quirky character in a healthy marriage. "I liked making a show where a husband and wife excel and become stronger partners through crazy adversity," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2017. "I liked seeing a couple that worked well together. That was real optimistic to me. I was happy seeing a functioning couple."
She continued to rack up acting and producing credits
After "Santa Clarita Diet," Drew Barrymore continued to stay busy. She served as an executive producer on the "Charlie's Angels" reboot movie, starring Kristen Stewart. Though it wasn't as successful as the 2000 film or the 2003 sequel (in which she played Dylan Sanders), it still brought her joy. As she told W Magazine in November 2019, "I really hope it makes people happy. That's what 'Charlie's Angels' is supposed to do. It's supposed to make you want to get out of the theater, grab your best friends, and drive fast ... It's not often that a girl gets the chance to produce an amazing high-octane franchise." Barrymore also executive-produced the romantic comedy film "The Stand In," in which she played two roles.
Following that, she voiced herself in a Season 34 episode of "The Simpsons" and popped up in the Season 2 episode of "And Just Like That..." titled "February 14th." In 2023 and 2024, she was an executive producer for the animated series "Princess Power" as well as the voice of Headmistress Miranda. Finally, in 2026, the "50 First Dates" star was cast in the comedy film "Influenced." She also appeared alongside Keanu Reeves and her pal Cameron Diaz in the Apple TV dark comedy movie "Outcome."
She launched her own talk show in 2020
A few years after her third divorce, Drew Barrymore began producing and hosting her own daytime talk show. Launched in September 2020, "The Drew Barrymore Show" is, at the time of writing, still running and has been renewed till 2028. It has nabbed five Daytime Emmy awards so far, including outstanding entertainment talk show Host for Barrymore.
The format spans trending pop-culture topics, human interest stories, comedy acts, a cooking segment, and candid sit-downs with other celebrities. She has interviewed friends like "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as well as ultra-private actors like Keanu Reeves and icons like Dolly Parton. The "Firestarter" actor has made this platform a bright space for both herself, her contributors, and her guests. As such, it has played a major role in her healing process, too. "I'm forever changed because of the conversations I've been lucky enough to have on that couch," she captioned an Instagram reel in December 2025.
Drew Barrymore quit drinking a few years after her split
Drew Barrymore has been open about her complicated relationship with her father, actor John Barrymore. "I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn't look so out there. Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really," she wrote on Instagram in 2020. "But his wildness runs through me. His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break!" Both father and daughter struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, though she started using at the age of 9. She stopped using drugs when she was still a teen, but it would be a few decades before she quit alcohol.
In 2016, following her split from Will Kopelman, Barrymore's alcohol misuse escalated, and her therapist said he would no longer treat her unless she quit drinking. In 2019, she did just that. "I have not had a drink of alcohol in two and a half years. It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life," she said on "CBS This Morning" in 2021, (via Self), adding, "And there's so much peace finally being had where there were demons."
Reflecting on her history of alcohol use, Barrymore said she attempted to reconcile her addiction for years. As she told the Los Angeles Times in 2023, "I kept thinking, 'I'll master this. I'll figure it out.' And finally, I just realized: 'You've never mastered this, and you never will.'"
Drew Barrymore has launched several successful lifestyle brands
Beyond Hollywood productions, Drew Barrymore has honed her entrepreneurial skills through various personal brands. Her cruelty-free cosmetics and fragrance line, Flower Beauty, debuted in early 2013. "We launched with 180 products, and that felt like an undertaking. But every year, there are 30 to 50 [new products]," she told Business Insider in 2016. "Chasing innovations and being competitive with the labs is one of the most challenging and exhausting [aspects], but when you win a victory, you feel like you want to throw a party." The brand later expanded to other markets, including the UK and Australia, before closing in 2025.
In March 2019, Barrymore launched Flower Home. "I've always had a passion for creating spaces, mixing amazing prints and patterns with finds I've hauled back from all around the globe to make a house truly feel like home," she enthusiastically shared on Instagram. That year, Barrymore also partnered with Amazon Fashion to debut her first clothing and jewelry line, Dear Drew. Then, in summer 2021, she launched Drew Magazine, a quarterly publication. Currently, the "50 First Dates" star's biggest brand is Beautiful by Drew, a home and kitchenware line. She keeps dropping new models and colors that become instant bestsellers. "I created Beautiful because I believe everyone deserves a home they love," she wrote on the website, adding, "As a mom, home cook, and someone who's always rearranging furniture for fun, I wanted to design pieces that are both joyful and practical."
She co-authored a lifestyle book with Chef Pilar Valdes
Drew Barrymore partnered with Chef Pilar Valdes, a frequent contributor on "The Drew Barrymore Show," to write the cookbook "Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life." Released on November 2, 2021, it features 36 of the actor's go-to recipes, such as harissa spaghetti, yuzu eggs, and a greens and herbs quiche, as well as her daughter's favorite roast chicken. The book also includes personal photos and anecdotes promoting self care and family time.
"We ended up dreaming and finding an anchor together, and you, and food, and our friendship was a huge saving grace for me and something I could hook into when my life felt so floating," Barrymore told Valdes on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." Calling her a "partner in culinary crime," the actor thanked her for her support over the years and insisted she couldn't have completed the project without her guidance.
She's practiced abstinence and dated with boundaries
Following her painful split from Will Kopelman, Drew Barrymore pressed pause on her love life. She split her attention and energy between her daughters, her TV and film projects, and her lifestyle brands. You likely won't catch Drew Barrymore in another marriage anytime soon. In fact, for several years after her divorce, she abstained from sex. In 2022, the then-47-year-old actor and producer invited her Instagram followers to read her personal essay published on her blog. "Since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship," she revealed, adding, "The truth is, it's different for every family and every individual, but I have had to try and find my own way ... Intimacy is something that makes you feel good about yourself!"
This doesn't mean that the "Duplex" star has sworn off dating altogether. Given everything she's endured in her personal life, she's just learned to be more careful while prioritizing her well-being. "My girls say I should go on dates, but I also know how I felt when men were around when I was little — it didn't feel safe to me, so I'm probably overcautious from those experiences," she explained to AARP The Magazine in 2025.
The screen icon has embraced body positivity and natural aging
Though she's endured a number of struggles in recent years, Drew Barrymore has also blossomed in many ways since her divorce from Will Kopelman. As an accomplished actor, producer, director, TV host, author, and entrepreneur, she now sits on a media and lifestyle empire, boasting a net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. What's more, she has made peace with aging, as evident by her refreshing make-up-free posts and lack of cosmetic procedures. Plus, she partnered with Dove in 2024 to encourage the younger generation to resist those intense anti-aging skincare routines promoted on social media.
In parallel, Barrymore has made an effort to eat healthier meals, go to therapy regularly, and exercise moderately. "I've always been a big champion of embracing your own genetics, because I was never naturally that thin," she told People back in 2019, adding, "I want to run companies and have children and enjoy food and wine."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or mental health, please contact the resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.