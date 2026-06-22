All The Ways Drew Barrymore Has Transformed In The Decade Since Her Will Kopelman Divorce

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The following article contains mentions of substance abuse and mental health struggles.

Gen Xers and Millennials grew up watching Drew Barrymore's movies while trying to keep up with her tumultuous personal life. This generally beloved Hollywood A-lister has gone a long way from playing the adorable little girl in the family sci-fi blockbuster "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" to juggling several businesses and hosting an eponymous, Daytime Emmy-winning talk show. She's also raising two girls, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with her ex-husband, art consultant Will Kopelman. In fact, her transformation journey from child star to a prolific media and lifestyle entrepreneur has been nothing short of remarkable. Let's highlight the personal and professional milestones that have forged her character, focusing on the decade that followed her last divorce.

Her public dating history includes other household names, from Corey Feldman to David Arquette and Justin Long. Drew Barrymore's first marriage was a short-lived disaster that only lasted 19 days. Her first husband was a bar owner named Jeremy Thomas, and they had courted for less than two months in 1994 before tying the knot. She then wed comedian Tom Green in 2001 and Kopelman in 2012. Though that third failed marriage took a toll on her, she managed to pull through and has accomplished so much in the last 10 years, working through struggles and racking up major achievements.